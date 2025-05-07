Timeline of the Trotter Lawn Encampment

Graphic Courtesy of Ellen Stewart
SJP Encampment Ends with Arrest of 9 Protesters, Including 1 Current Swarthmore Student
Nine protesters, including one Swarthmore student and one student on an extended leave of absence, were arrested last Saturday, April 3, ending the four-day Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) encampment on Trotter Lawn. The seven others arrested were unaffiliated with the
The Encampment in Photos
Photographer Zack Kreines '25 and Photography Editor James Shelton '28 capture the encampment and subsequent police response.
After Encampment, Sympathetic Students Frustrated by “Unambiguously Ineffective” SJP Tactics
The pro-Palestinian encampment constructed on Trotter Lawn on April 30 by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and demolished May 3, 2025, bears many similarities to the encampment the group constructed Spring 2024. However, one of the most striking differences between the
Faculty Reflect on Encampment, Arrests
As the encampment continued at Swarthmore College, faculty-admin communication on next steps was minimal, with many faculty sharing that there was no communication other than President Smith’s messages to the entire campus. On Friday afternoon, more than 48 hours after the tents
Swarthmore Encampment Ends with 9 Arrests; Students and Faculty Rattled
This article shows live updates and coverage of the four-day encampment on Trotter Lawn that ended after local law enforcement demolished it and arrested nine protesters, one of which a current Swarthmore student, on Saturday morning.