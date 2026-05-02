‘Hundreds’ of Acts of Graffiti Spray-Painted Across Campus, Extensive Cleaning Work Ensues

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to more accurately capture the messages of all the graffiti.
Early morning on May 1, many locations on north campus were vandalized with spray paint. Non-residential buildings (including Parrish Hall), along with trees, walkways, and fences, were graffitied with messages and symbols used in the pro-Palestine movement, as well as language protesting Swarthmore’s Board of Managers, and more. The Board is currently visiting campus for their quarterly meeting.
The vandalism took place in a 30-minute window around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Vice President for Communications and Marketing Andy Hirsch. The Delco Times reported that the Swarthmore Police Department had been notified about the incidents and officers were on campus that morning.
Some of the graffiti included, “Divest Now,” “Genocide,” “Board of Butchers,” “Gaza,” “Fuck Israel,” “BOM You Can’t Hide,” “Drop Cisco,” and inverted red triangles, a symbol that originated in Hamas combat videos marking Israel Defense Forces targets before attack. Interpretations of the triangle are varied — the symbol has been adopted by activists in support of Palestinian resistance; however, following its use by Hamas, it’s widely criticized as a symbol of violence.
In a message to the campus community, President Val Smith said there were “hundreds of acts of vandalism.”
According to several staff members who spoke to The Phoenix Friday morning, the graffiti required significant work on the part of Facilities, Grounds, and Environmental Services (EVS) to remove the spray-paint from different parts of campus. Some of these workers were called in as early as 4:30 a.m., according to Hirsch.
Throughout the morning, students made their way as the sounds of pressure washers carried on; pathways were repainted; staff members and community members volunteering for Work Box scrubbed at trees to remove the red paint. Many workers expressed frustration about the paint not coming off easily and the hours that they had been out cleaning.
In email correspondence with The Phoenix, Hirsch said that some of the buildings and trees require special attention, and outside contractors will have to remove the paint. He also said that he did not know how long the entire removal process would take.
In her community message, Smith condemned the vandalism and the individuals responsible.
“I am as disappointed as I am angry at these criminal acts of cowardice. These six or so individuals, who made their way across campus in the dead of night while fully disguised, chose to violate not just our policies and the law, but our sense of community.”
Smith wrote that the college does not yet know whether these individuals were students. If they are, she said, they will face “immediate disciplinary action, including interim suspension.”
At 5:03 a.m., The Phoenix received an email with the subject line “WAKE UP AND LOOK AROUND,” from an external email address sarcastically posing as Board of Managers Chair Koof Kalkstein. “The Board of Butchers are not welcome on campus. Get out early to see the art we left them,” the email said.
The Phoenix wrote to the email address asking for comment about the graffiti, the work effort it resulted in, and Smith’s message and received no response.
Friday morning’s events resemble a similar protest campaign against the Board this past December, when the Swarthmore Inn was spray painted with “Board of Butchers.” The college, in collaboration with the Swarthmore Borough Police Department, were investigating the incident. Hirsch did not answer a question about whether they had identified the individual(s) involved in the December event.
Phoenix photographers captured the graffiti before and during cleaning, and after most staff had left.
This is really helping the people in Gaza.
Thank goodness SJP is taking a stand against the perpetrators of the Gaza genocide (swarthmore college facilities staff). This is really gonna hurt the board’s feelings (if someone lets them know this happened). surely after this the board will divest from israel. especially since this thoughtful organizing will convince more people to support pro-pal organizing. long live the student spraypaintifada
The student spraypaintifada truly moved the needle with this one
What a terrible headline for this terrible story. How is hatred that calls for the killing of Jews “pro” anything?
There was nothing proPalestinian about the grafitti nor its messages. Looks like some very misled demonstrators somehow thought this was a ‘good way’ to promote their cause. IF there cause was for justice, it misses the mark by miles. Better to work on focusing on actually doing some real work to rein in the military support for Israel (is that what they are wanting??)… One does that engaging with legislators in language that is clear and shows some interest in engaging civilly.
Is the Swarthmore Phoenix now an official mouthpiece for Hamas?
This rag doesn’t even pretend to have journalistic standards
Kudos to the staff for their work on the cleanup – I’m sorry you had to do it. I also wanted to shout out the people who volunteered to help clean up, including several faculty members – these folks did it quietly and not for recognition, and their efforts represent what is great about Swarthmore.