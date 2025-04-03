SPOTLIGHT ON OASiS: CELEBRATING WOMEN POETS

About OASiS:

Our Arts Spoken in Soul (OASiS) is a student-led creative writing club deeply rooted in spoken word poetry performance. OASiS seeks to help cultivate a voice of truth in every creative writer through their arts: spoken word poetry performances, paper poetry workshops, fiction and short story reviews, etc. Through our workshops, open mics, and spoken word events, we intend to explore various writers and their writing styles as a means of contributing to the literary scene at Swarthmore College.

Photo Credit: OASIS

Photo Credit: OASIS

Photo Credit: OASIS

About the GSC x OASiS Collaboration for Women’s History Month:

Last week, we held an evening of reflection, storytelling, and creative expression to thank the women who have shaped us. Through writing, poetry, and shared experiences, we explored the impact of those who have guided, supported, and inspired our lives.

The event featured a guided creative writing and poetry session, personal reflection through letter writing and interactive memory walls, and space for sharing stories or poems. Essentially, we wanted to highlight poetry, storytelling, and creative writing to honor influential women in our lives.

Photo Credit: OASIS