Suggestions

Swarthmore Admits Class of 2029

April 3, 2025
by

On Feb 28, Swarthmore College sent acceptance letters to 965 prospective members of the Class of 2029. The admissions office received a total of 12,995 applications, accepting 6% of those who applied during regular decision and 7% of all applicants. The early decision acceptance rate was 18%, pulling from a smaller pool of applicants. These acceptance rates are mostly similar to last year’s 7.46% acceptance rate. In the coming weeks, some admitted students will visit campus on “SwatStruck” weekends to tour and attend events such as the Crum Regatta, before committing to Swarthmore. 

Potential visa delays for incoming international students could lead to students being accepted from the waitlist as well. Dean of Admissions Jim Bock ’90 pointed to the waitlist as crucial this year due to uncertain immigration policy.

“We are concerned that [international] students who choose Swarthmore may have delays in visas, and we have a robust waitlist in the event that students defer their enrollment due to visa delays,” Bock said in an email to The Phoenix. “We won’t know more until we get closer to May 1, the national candidate’s reply date. Our office, along with our many campus partners, understands the concerns admitted students have during this period and we are considering these issues with great care.”

Sample advertisement

The acceptance rate could shift slightly if Swarthmore allows students to defer enrollment while selecting others from the waitlist to start in Fall 2025 in their place. The college also accepted a smaller class than last year to save room for transfer students. Swarthmore Forward, the college’s ongoing strategic plan, has demonstrated a future commitment to increase the number of transfer students – roughly 20 to 25 – accepted from community colleges.  

However, for the time being, the admissions office did not change any policies or practices from last year. According to Bock, “We continue to practice holistic admissions in accordance with the law. This means we consider the context of each application – what opportunities and resources an applicant had access to, including their high school’s curricula, geographic location, and lived experiences.”  

Like other colleges and universities across the country, admissions teams had to abide by federal guidelines, including the banning of affirmative action. The ban prevented colleges from considering race in an application, but allowed them to ask students in written responses how their race, ethnicity, and background had impacted them and the resources they had available. 

In 2023, directly following the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, Swarthmore President Val Smith released a statement reaffirming the college’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, while following federal guidelines: “Swarthmore’s own imperfect history underscores the transformative impact that considering race as one of many factors in a holistic admissions review can have on an institution of higher learning. Living and learning in diverse communities strengthens our collective ability to contribute to a better world, and research has repeatedly shown that diversity on college campuses leads to more meaningful experiences and successful learning outcomes for all students.”

Lucy Tobier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

The Phoenix in Conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen ’83, H’14

Latest from News

Luna’s Mexican Grill Opens in the Ville

When Swarthmore upscale wine bar and restaurant Village Vine announced that it would be holding its final dinner service on March 8, many members of the community were shocked and disappointed to hear the news. The day after its closure, however, chef-owner

Xabier Agirre Aranburu on Pirates and Emperors in the 21st Century

On March 20, the “Global Justice: Historical Present, Imagined Futures Speaker Series” conducted its final event of the academic year with renowned researcher and legal practitioner Xabier Agirre Aranburu who spoke on international justice. This event was made possible by the William
Previous Story

The Phoenix in Conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen ’83, H’14

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

Mountain Justice Make NYTimes.com Front Page

Late night hunger? Paces offers local food specials