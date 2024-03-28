Swarthmore Acceptance Rate Rises to 7.46% for Class of 2028 Amid Changing Admissions Landscape

On Friday, March 22, Swarthmore released its admissions decisions for the class of 2028. The college received 13,065 applications in this year’s cycle and admitted 975 prospective students, equating to a 7.46% acceptance rate for the college, slightly above last year’s acceptance rate of 6.84%. The college expects to yield a final class of 2028 of 415 students. Last year, for the class of 2027, Swarthmore received 14,287 applications and admitted 969 applicants.

In an admissions department release, Vice President and Dean of Admissions Jim Bock ’90 remarked, “We are humbled by the number of extraordinary students who applied to Swarthmore. Their exceptional academic, creative, and athletic achievements, along with their commitment to the common good, are nothing short of inspiring.”

34% of the admitted students would be among the first generation in their families to attend college. 68% attend public or charter schools, 25% attend private independent schools, 7% attend parochial schools, and 1% are home-schooled. The students come from all 50 U.S. States and 84 nations.

The admissions decisions come at a time when college admissions policy in the U.S. is constantly changing and under endless scrutiny. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against the use of race-based affirmative action programs at U.S. colleges and universities. The ruling has thrown into question the ability of colleges and universities to ensure racial diversity in their student bodies and forced them to adapt away from practices that had been in place for decades.

Asked about how Swarthmore would adapt to the change, Bock commented, “Because we practice holistic, committee-based admissions, thankfully the way in which we read and evaluate applications did not have to undergo a total overhaul.”

He added, “We began a thorough review of our admissions practices to ensure that the decision-making process would fulfill the College’s mission while fully complying with the SCOTUS decision. Prior to the Supreme Court decision, we updated our supplemental essay prompts and added an optional video response.”

Because of the race-neutral policy by which the college must abide by, admissions data is not yet available about whether the class of admitted students reflects any shift in racial demographic makeup following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In addition to the future of racial diversity in higher education, the role of standardized testing in admissions has been widely discussed. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the vast majority of the country’s four-year colleges and universities, including Swarthmore, decided to make the use of standardized tests — the SAT or ACT — optional for students in their applications. The widespread change upended college admissions and has been the subject of much research and debate in the years since. In the last few months, universities such as Dartmouth College, Yale University, and Brown University have announced a return to the requirement of standardized testing for applications to the schools. Other universities, such as the University of Chicago and Columbia University, announced they will not be reinstating the tests, and more have yet to decide their long-term plans. Swarthmore falls into the latter category.

“The College will remain test optional at least through the ’24-’25 admissions cycle,” Bock shared when asked about the college’s future with standardized testing. “Swarthmore is currently in year four of a five-year pilot with test-optional admissions,” referring to the test-optional period first announced in the heat of the pandemic.

Bock said admissions is looking at “longitudinal” data on retention rates and academic performance, and hopes to have a decision by this fall.

“Swarthmore remains committed to its mission of attracting a diverse population of students from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Our outreach and mission have not changed, but some of the tools with which we make decisions have been updated in accordance with the law,” Bock said. “Our longtime partnerships with organizations like QuestBridge, Coalition for College, Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), EMERGE, and College Match among others have helped us to continue to recruit and attract diverse and talented students.”