After Encampment, Sympathetic Students Frustrated by “Unambiguously Ineffective” SJP Tactics

The pro-Palestinian encampment constructed on Trotter Lawn on April 30 by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and demolished May 3, 2025, bears many similarities to the encampment the group constructed Spring 2024. However, one of the most striking differences between the two encampments was a significant drop in attendance this year. The Phoenix estimated at the time that well over a hundred students, faculty, staff members, and members of the local Swarthmore community entered the 2024 Parrish Lawn encampment at some point to show support. The 2025 Trotter Lawn encampment’s participants numbered closer to two dozen, with only one current Swarthmore student left at the time of arrests. The Phoenix spoke to many veteran organizers at Swarthmore, some of whom argued that the encampment’s decreased attendance can, in large part, be attributed to the culture among SJP leadership culture growing increasingly insular, toxic, and ineffective.

In a statement to The Phoenix over social media direct messaging, however, SJP argued that the reduced numbers at the Trotter Encampment were a result of increased disciplinary action from the school such as the recent suspension of a student.

“Reduced attendance at this specific action is due to fear of administrative retaliation. Last year’s encampment on Parrish Beach did not come with any risk of disciplinary consequences and so had broader support.”

All activists reached out to by The Phoenix for this story were explicitly clear that they had not changed their minds on issues of Israel-Palestine. Many organizers were hesitant to voice criticism on the record about a movement whose broad goals they strongly supported, and some declined to be interviewed for this story for that reason.

All were still in favor of pushing the school to divest from products and companies tied to Israel, and many were adamant to make their position clear, describe the ongoing violence in Gaza as a genocide, and to refer to themselves as anti-Zionist. However, The Phoenix spoke with a number of people, including some who were once core organizers with SJP, who had taken a step back from the organization at some point in the past year. All students who spoke to The Phoenix for this story were granted anonymity, given credible fears of administrative or legal repercussions for being associated with pro-Palestinian activism.

A recurrent criticism expressed by activists when speaking to The Phoenix was the perception that SJP had little interest in convincing or even talking with those on the fence or opposed to their goals. One student organizer with experience working with SJP, referred to here as “Adam,” wrote in a message to The Phoenix: “Convincing skeptics is seen [by SJP leadership] as a waste of time or worse, as capitulation to moderates.” They referenced specific instances where otherwise sympathetic students with genuine questions or doubts about particular issues were ridiculed or ignored. Adam also wrote that SJP took an increasingly adversarial tone towards the general student body.

“In group chats, conversations, and social media posts, everyone who does not participate in SJP actions is called a coward or a Zionist.”

Adam believes that a large majority of Swarthmore students support Palestine and, in particular, support SJP on the issue of divestment, however, they felt that “instead of leveraging or building on this support, SJP purity tests and raises the bar for engagement. The problem has become worse over time and has been pretty clearly reflected in declining attendance at their rallies and actions.” Adam referenced an application form that SJP required new members to fill out to become members starting in the fall of 2024. The form probed members’ beliefs about highly controversial nuances of the conflict and was cited by a student who spoke to The Phoenix as the main reason for their disengagement with the group. Question five, for example, asked, “Agree/Disagree, elaborate: Palestinians have a right to resist the occupation of their land,” according to copies of the form obtained by The Phoenix.

“Beth,” a former core member of both SJP and Swarthmore’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), felt similarly. They argued that JVP’s awareness that many of its members grew up in and were socialized into Zionism better equips them to outreach to those they disagree with and potentially change their minds. “I don’t think [SJP] have enough appreciation for the way Zionism is a cultural norm. Because if you understand that, then you ought to be more willing to try and reach out to people, to break down those barriers,” they said.

SJP responded to a question about its willingness to engage with students with mixed feelings, writing that “SJP is committed to political education.” SJP also wrote that “The issues being addressed by this national movement are not ‘Palestinian issues’ but rather Zionism, the largest moral crisis of our lifetime.”

Both Adam and Beth were harshly critical of the efficacy of SJP’s tactics. Adam wrote in comments to The Phoenix that “SJP is unambiguously ineffective at achieving its stated goals.” Beth agreed, saying, “We were closer to a boycott campaign my freshman year than we are now.”

“Charles,” who described themself as an “active participant” in both the 2023 Parrish Hall sit-in and the 2024 Parrish Lawn encampment, also took issue with SJP’s recent protests and how students connect their activism with those experiencing violence in Palestine.

“At times, I feel that SJP is conducting a sort of LARPing [live action role playing], drawing the proximity of their own experiences and those of Palestinians in Gaza as close as possible, in order to justify aggressive, militant action.”

Charles said those not willing to participate in these escalated actions are often derided and referred to as “cops, pigs, piggies, klansmen, crackers, Zionists” or “pussy-ass bitches.” They also expressed concern that the group’s increasing paranoia in the face of surveillance and discipline from the college meant that it often failed to adequately inform members of the risks of attending protests.

Adam attributed the group’s lack of success to misplaced priorities, saying “Despite their complete lack of material victories, SJP members seem to regard their work as successful. Success is measured by how publicly, radically, and intrusively SJP can ‘resist.’” Adam pointed to the calls for violence in graffiti on the Big Chair and other Adirondack chairs written during the encampment, arguing the action “feels radical” but “alienated many would-be supporters and allowed Val Smith to call them antisemitic.”

The Phoenix reached out to SJP for a statement on the content of the graffiti which has been widely photographed and shared. SJP responded that “we have no information on [the graffiti] so we cannot provide a comment.”

When asked about allegations that it was tactically ineffective, SJP wrote that “The tactics that SJP has used are based in historical analysis of the anti-apartheid movement that Swarthmore once criminalized and now celebrates,” and argued that “our encampment must be placed within a broader national context.”

SJP also emphasized that leverage and pressure – not necessarily broad support – has been its goal. Additionally the organization argued that effective action necessitated risk.

“We have seen that popular support does not equal power or leverage. Thus, our goal is to not only strengthen political consciousness around Palestine on campus, but to also build our power and leverage in order to pressure the institution of Swarthmore College to divest from genocide. This inevitably comes with disciplinary consequences. Any and all effective actions against the administration will provoke a defensive response, leading them to target students they perceive as a threat.”

SJP said it ultimately views the Trotter Lawn encampment as a success in “that it forced the mask off of Swarthmore College” and “accomplished consistent revolutionary political education.”

Adam, Beth and Charles all agreed that the shifting culture of SJP was largely responsible for the diminished attendance at the Trotter Lawn encampment. Charles wrote that “Since the encampment of last year, SJP has been hemorrhaging participation.”

Beth echoed this sentiment: “They’ve been bleeding members for a long time, which is why the encampment relied mostly on outsiders.” They believed the encampment on Trotter Lawn was a tactical mistake and were concerned that it drew attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, “It’s no longer centering Gaza. The message we need to be sharing now is: stop starving Gaza. There has been no food let in for 60 days, and I did not see that same messaging from the Swarthmore encampment.”