The Encampment in Photos

The encampment, erected by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and their supporters, seen from Kohlberg courtyard.

Students hold up banners on Wednesday afternoon calling for the Swarthmore administration to divest from Cisco, a network hardware manufacturer used by the college that also services the Israeli military.

Graffiti on the “Big Chair,” which was carried away from the encampment by a front-end loader.

Members of Public Safety and other college staff remove the vandalized “Big Chair” from the encampment on Thursday morning.

Police cars line up by Trotter Lawn, just before police begin arrests on Saturday morning.

Police officers assemble near Trotter Lawn, preparing to enter the encampment.

Faculty observers watch and record as police and Swarthmore Public Safety address the protesters.

Police enter the encampment, where protesters sit in a circle with their arms interlocked and faces covered.

Police restrain protesters and remove them from the encampment, one by one.

Banners, tents, and wood pallets from the encampment are loaded onto trucks by police and campus workers and removed from Trotter Lawn. The encampment was completely dismantled by 8:50 a.m.



Photos posted to SJP’s Instagram show protestors’ injuries, which they claim resulted from the police’s methods of restraint and removal.





Below are additional photographs of the encampment and subsequent police response, taken between Wednesday, April 30 and Saturday, May 3.

