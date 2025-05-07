The Encampment in Photos

Suggestions

May 7, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines
Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

The encampment, erected by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and their supporters, seen from Kohlberg courtyard.

Photo Courtesy of James Shelton

Students hold up banners on Wednesday afternoon calling for the Swarthmore administration to divest from Cisco, a network hardware manufacturer used by the college that also services the Israeli military.

Photo Courtesy of James Shelton

Graffiti on the “Big Chair,” which was carried away from the encampment by a front-end loader.

Photo Courtesy of James Shelton

Members of Public Safety and other college staff remove the vandalized “Big Chair” from the encampment on Thursday morning.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Police cars line up by Trotter Lawn, just before police begin arrests on Saturday morning.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Police officers assemble near Trotter Lawn, preparing to enter the encampment.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Faculty observers watch and record as police and Swarthmore Public Safety address the protesters.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Police enter the encampment, where protesters sit in a circle with their arms interlocked and faces covered.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines
Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Police restrain protesters and remove them from the encampment, one by one.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Kreines

Banners, tents, and wood pallets from the encampment are loaded onto trucks by police and campus workers and removed from Trotter Lawn. The encampment was completely dismantled by 8:50 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of Swarthmore SJP Instagram

Photos posted to SJP’s Instagram show protestors’ injuries, which they claim resulted from the police’s methods of restraint and removal.

Below are additional photographs of the encampment and subsequent police response, taken between Wednesday, April 30 and Saturday, May 3.

Rafi Karpowitz

James Shelton

Zack Kreines

