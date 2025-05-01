Comic: Wharton Woes

Latest from Arts
Let’s Talk About “Sinners”: A Tragic Portrayal and Celebration of Freedom
A visually stunning and captivating feature film, “Sinners” has played in theaters for less than two weeks and has already become a record-breaking hit. In just 48 hours, “Sinners” earned over $45 million at the box office and became the first horror
The Olde Club Board: Bringing Music Back to Campus
If you attended any of the live music events at Olde Club recently, you may have run into the organizers without realizing. Revived after the pandemic, The Olde Club Board coordinates band performances on campus. Speaking with the board, I learned their
Noel Quiñones ’15 on Being Nuyorican, Being a Swattie, and Being a Writer-Educator
Noel Quiñones ’15 is a Nuyorican poet, educator, and performer. Their work has been featured in POETRY, the Boston Review, Poem-a-Day, and Michigan Quarterly Review. Noel received an Emmy Award for their contribution to El legado de la Poesía Puertorriqueña (Legacy of
AOTW: Devin Freeman-Robinson ’25 on Poetry, Vulnerability, and Consciousness
You might know Devin Freeman-Robinson ’25 from his endearing Phoenix articles. As a former Campus Journal editor, he’s written on Swarthmore tropes, surviving campus hate, and the epidemiology of the Swat plague. Aside from his effortlessly humorous journalism, Devin has written poetry
Let’s Talk About “Adolescence” and Incel Culture
Released a little over a month ago, “Adolescence” has become the third most-streamed Netflix original series, falling behind “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.” The British limited series, written and created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, follows the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie