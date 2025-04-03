Athlete of the Week: Lilly Goldberg ’28

Lilly Goldberg ’28 is a first-year pitcher on the Swarthmore softball team. The Pittsford native had a strong performance on Tuesday against Franklin & Marshall College, when she made a season-high fourteen strikeouts in seven innings. Goldberg only allowed one hit against Immaculata University and Muhlenberg University. In the past six games she has pitched in, Goldberg has only allowed eighteen hits and made 39 strikeouts. She currently leads the team in lowest Earned Runs Average (ERA) with 1.60, and total strikeouts with 66. For her contribution, Goldberg was named Centennial Athlete of the Week on March 25.

Aimee Lee: Congrats on your Centennial Athlete of the Week selection! How did you feel after receiving the selection?

Lilly Goldberg: It was definitely a really exciting surprise when I found out I was selected. I was in the middle of class when all of a sudden my teammates started texting me “congratulations,” and I had no idea what they were talking about until I opened my social media. The entire softball team is full of people who will never stop celebrating you — whether big or small wins. I’m so grateful to be recognized, and I know that the joy I feel is a reflection of the incredible Swat Softball team and support system.

AL: Reflecting on your first collegiate season, how are you feeling so far? Any memorable moments from playing or being on this new team?

LG: I couldn’t be more excited about this team and our potential. I could confidently talk about the energy and skill that every single one of my teammates brings to each practice and game. Despite being a freshman on a team of girls that have already played together, our team environment makes me feel like I’ve been playing with them forever. It’s also an honor to be in the presence of such talented dugout singers who are collectively compelled by the power of Pitch Perfect.

AL: Game days can be exciting and nerve-wracking at times. How do you prepare for games from morning until the first pitch? Any game-day rituals?

LG: One of the things I love about this team and our coaching staff is they truly care about your mental preparation as much as your physical preparation for the game. They make sure you know what your role will be for the double header in advance, which allows me to visualize my game and soothe my nerves when I know what’s expected of me. I’d say the most important part of my game-day rituals is carefully contemplating what I’m going to add to our game day stew, although I’m starting to run out of ideas.

AL: Playing and studying at Swarthmore certainly isn’t easy, especially in season, so how do you maintain a healthy academic, athletic, and social balance?

LG: Luckily for me, and so many other athletes, the friendships I share with my teammates compose a huge part of my social life. Even though in season you’re either practicing or playing for several hours after class, the time post-practice is filled with the best dinner table conversations and laughs when we’re procrastinating studying together in commons. As for academics, I have one word: Sundays.

AL: What are some team or personal goals for the rest of the season?

LG: I think my team and personal goal would be to just play one game at a time. As long as we maintain the same energy and drive that we’ve had over the last few weeks, we’re going to have a great rest of our season. It’s so easy to get swept up by the future and the record of the teams we’re going to play, but I know that as long as we play the game the way we have been, we’re going to see success.

AL: What qualities about Swarthmore attracted you to the college?

LG: Obviously the beauty of the campus and rigor of the academics played a huge role in my love of the college, but honestly the people may have played a greater role. When I came for an unofficial visit, I just remembered how hilarious the team was; I was watching their practice and a Swat Softball original song started playing over the speaker … that’s when I knew I had to come here.

AL: What is your favorite class that you’ve taken at Swarthmore? Do you know what you will be majoring in or is there a field you are interested in now?

LG: My favorite class is probably my behavioral neuroscience course that I’m taking this semester with Professor Allen Schneider. It’s a super interesting look into how our brain anatomy and physiology can affect behavior, specifically looking at the underlying causes of abnormal behavior like drug addiction, Alzheimers, and Parkinsons. I also get to take it with one of my teammates, Rae Barron, which is super fun. I’m interested in majoring in neuroscience, so the fact I could take a course so specialized as only a freshman was really cool.