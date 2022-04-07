Athlete of the Week: Gwen Glatz ’22

Gwen Glatz, a senior from Exeter, PA, helped lead Swarthmore softball to a 15-2 start to the season both at the plate and in the circle. Glatz currently leads the team in hits and innings pitched. This past week, Glatz went 10-for-16 with ten RBIs as the Garnet won six games and began Centennial Conference play with a 4-0 start. Glatz earned two wins in the circle, pitching a complete game win over Franklin & Marshall on Saturday, April 2, and another complete game win over Muhlenberg on Tuesday, April 5. Swarthmore softball plays a doubleheader against Washington College on Saturday, April 9.

Asha Bhuiyan: What has been your most memorable moment of the season so far?

Gwen Glatz: Beating Roanoke over spring break! They were nationally ranked, and it was a great team win. Everyone played a key role in that game, and it was eye-opening for what this team is really capable of.

AB: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

GG: To keep up the winning streak (knock on wood!) and honestly to just keep having fun. We’ve all been having a blast finally getting the chance to play again after the two years off from the pandemic, and we’re making the most of it.

AB: What is your favorite thing to do with the team outside of practice?

GG: Post-game/lift/practice meals, watching “Deal or No Deal,” and making memes. We’ve gotten really good at finding ways to procrastinate.

AB: Why did you choose Swarthmore?

GG: I knew I wanted a combination of high academics and competitive athletics, and when I visited Swarthmore, I fell in love with the campus.

AB: What is your major, and why?

GG: I’m a biochemistry major and an English minor! I love science and am hoping to go on to get my MD or PhD. The English minor wasn’t planned. I took an English first-year seminar and really enjoyed the creative writing part, so I decided to continue with it.

AB: What is your favorite class you’ve taken at Swarthmore?

GG: Grendel’s Workshop my freshman year. It’s what inspired my English minor!

AB: Favorite Sharples bar?

GG: Salmon night!!!