Swarthmore Athlete of the Week: Lane Barron ’26

Lane Barron ’26, a sophomore from Bangor, ME, has been stellar on the mound this season for Swarthmore softball. Barron pitched all seven innings in game two of the team’s doubleheader against McDaniel College on Saturday. She recorded a season-high eight strikeouts, helping the team to a 6-0 win against the Green Terror. Barron’s performance marked her tenth win of the season and third of the week, after the Garnet’s 8-1 win against Ursinus College last Tuesday (April 16) and the Garnet’s 12-7 win against Haverford College on Thursday (April 18). Barron pitched all seven innings of each game and recorded four strikeouts against Ursinus and two against Haverford. Barron earned Centennial Pitcher of the Week (April 23) for her incredible performances.

The sophomore compounded her success on Tuesday (April 23) against Muhlenberg College, leading her team to a 4-0 win in game one of their doubleheader. Barron tossed her second-straight, complete-game shutout. She allowed just three hits and tallied six strikeouts. Barron has not allowed a run in 15.1 innings.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s win against McDaniel College on Saturday?

Lane Barron: It was a great game, and our team played really well. It was a team win. Everyone contributed both offensively and defensively, playing great softball.

SV: How did it feel to earn your ninth win of the season, striking out eight batters from the mound?

LB: It was a lot of fun! Our offense scored in the first inning, which helped set the tone for the game. We had ten hits and solid defense, which took all of the pressure off on the mound.

SV: Which upcoming games are you looking forward to most this season?

LB: All of them! I am so excited for any chance to take the field with this team! I am looking forward to the games on Saturday, which is our Senior Day, so we can celebrate all of our seniors who have been so much fun to play with.

SV: What are some of the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

LB: Right now, we are taking everything one pitch at a time to finish strong in conference play. We are trying to get better every day so that when it comes time for playoffs, we can be playing our best softball.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the rest of the season?

LB: I am hoping to finish out the season strong and have fun. I want to do the best that I can to help my team win.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

LB: Our whole team loves to pump each other up with games and songs in the locker room or on bus rides before games, which helps everyone stay loose and have fun.

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore, and what are you studying?

LB: I chose Swarthmore for the incredible academics, close-knit community, and the ability to play the sport that I love. I’m majoring in biology with minors in environmental studies and psychology.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

LB: Dessert bar! [Pastry Chef] April always has the best lineup.