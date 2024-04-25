Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Softball:

Swarthmore College: 12, Haverford College: 7

Swarthmore softball defeated Haverford College on Thursday at Haverford, PA. The Garnet secured the victory with an impressive six runs in the top of the third inning.

Notable Players: Olivia McClammy ’25 went four-for-five at-bat, recording a double, an RBI, and three runs. Avery McClure ’26 went two-for-three at-bat, recording two doubles, two runs-batted-in (RBI), and a run. Lane Barron ’26 earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and tallying two strikeouts.

Swarthmore College: 8, McDaniel College: 10

Swarthmore softball fell to McDaniel College in game one of their double header on Saturday at Westminster, MD. The Green Terror took a large lead in the first inning, 6-2. Although the Garnet slowly chipped away at the deficit, it was not enough to secure the win.

Notable Players: Iris Barone ’26 went two-for-three at-bat, recording two runs and one RBI. McClammy went one-for-three at bat, recording one RBI and one run.

Swarthmore College: 6, McDaniel College: 0

Swarthmore softball responded to game one’s loss with an impressive win in game two of their doubleheader on Saturday. The Garnet kept the Green Terror scoreless, while tallying one run in the first inning, four in the second inning, and another in the sixth inning.

Notable Players: Barron earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and tallying eight strikeouts. Barone went three-for-four at-bat, recording three runs.

Swarthmore College: 4 , Muhlenberg College: 0

Swarthmore softball defeated Muhlenberg College in game one of their double header on Tuesday at Allentown, PA. The Garnet scored one run in the second inning and three runs in the fourth inning, keeping the Mules scoreless the entire game.

Notable Players: McClure had three hits, one run, and one RBI in four at-bats. Ava Babcock ’27 had two hits, two RBI, and one run in four at-bats.

Swarthmore College: 2, Muhlenberg College: 6

Swarthmore softball fell to Muhlenberg College in game two of their double header on Tuesday. The Mules led 4-0 until the top of the sixth inning, when the Garnet recorded both of their runs. Muhlenberg added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Notable Players: Emily Bertrand ’25 had two hits, two RBI, and one run in three at-bats.

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 1, Ursinus College: 8

Swarthmore baseball fell to Ursinus College on Friday afternoon at Swarthmore, PA. The Bears recorded eleven hits and eight runs, while the Garnet recorded two hits and just one run.

Notable Players: Max Beadling ’25 had the Garnet’s only two hits with a pair of singles. He went two-for-four at-bat and had the team’s only run.

Swarthmore College: 4, McDaniel College: 9

Swarthmore baseball fell to McDaniel College in game one of their doubleheader on Saturday at Westminster, MD. Heading into the fourth inning, the Garnet were down just 3-1; however, the Green Terror recorded five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Swarthmore was unable to overcome this deficit.

Notable Players: Max Roffwarg ’25 led the Garnet offense with four hits, two walks, three runs, and one RBI. Benjamin Buchman ’25 and Matthew Silvestre ’25 each had three runs.

Swarthmore College: 8, McDaniel College: 10

Swarthmore baseball lost in game two of their doubleheader on Saturday. The Green Terror struck early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Swarthmore responded with four runs in the top of the third, taking a narrow lead. McDaniel tied the game, 4-4, with one run in the bottom of third. The Green Terror regained their lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, before Swarthmore inched ahead with four runs in the top of the sixth. McDaniel took the win with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Notable Players: Roffwarg had two hits and two runs. Buchman had three RBI.

Swarthmore College: 6, Franklin and Marshall College: 5

Swarthmore baseball defeated Franklin and Marshall College on Sunday at Lancaster, PA. The Garnet had six hits and six runs, whereas despite the Diplomats’ twelve hits, they only managed five runs. Swarthmore took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, yet by the bottom of the seventh, the game was tied, 3-3. The Garnet scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held the Diplomats to two runs. After a scoreless ninth inning, Swarthmore earned the win.

Notable Players: Roffwarg went three-for-four at-bat, recording two RBI and one run. Joe Radek ’24 went two-for-five at bat, recording one RBI and two runs.

Swarthmore College: 4, Haverford College: 7

Swarthmore baseball fell to Haverford College on Tuesday at Haverford, PA. The Fords led 6-0 after the sixth inning; however, the Garnet responded with four runs in the top of the seventh. Haverford added a run in the bottom of the eighth, and Swarthmore could not reach home plate.

Notable Players: Aidan Sullivan ’26 recorded two hits and one run in four at-bats. Jett Shue ’24 had two hits and two RBI in three at-bats.

Women’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in Widener University’s Paul Donahue Invitational at Chester, PA, over the weekend. The Garnet finished in tenth place out of 32 schools.

Notable Athletes: Lydia Morris-Kliment ’27 placed third in the discus throw with a top distance of 42.92 meters, and Tate Garcia ’26 placed fourth with a top distance of 39.94 meters. Garcia also finished in fourth place in the shot put with a top distance of 11.97 meters. The 4×400-meter relay team of Hannah Garrou ’26, Cami Bortz ’24, Miranda Kashynski ’24, and Kiara Pedra ’27 finished in fourth place with a time of 4:08.73.

Men’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore men’s track and field competed in the Paul Donahue Invitational at Widener University over the weekend. The Garnet finished 26th of 34 schools.

Notable Athletes: Sam Brody ’24 placed fifth in the 5,000-meter run with a personal-record time of 14:43.46, shaving fourteen seconds off his previous best. Ben Rosin ’25 finished in seventh place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal-best of 10:02.54.

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in the Gettysburg Spring Shootout over the weekend at the Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville, PA. The Garnet finished in fourth place out of twelve teams with a team two-day score of 599.

Notable Players: Neil Zhu ’26 tied for sixth place overall with a score of 147 (+3). Yuxuan Wang ’27 tied for eleventh place with a score of 149 (+5).

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 9, Gettysburg College: 0

Swarthmore women’s tennis swept Gettysburg College on Saturday at home, extending their unbeaten record against the Bullets to 12-0 lifetime.

Notable Players: Swarthmore honored the program’s seniors, Erica Stutz ’24, Oviya Kumaran ’24, Spencer Watts ’24, Jenny Lewis ’24, and Daniela Padron-Castillo ’24, for their contributions over the past four years. Lola Diaz ’26 and Stutz secured a hard-fought victory in top doubles with a 7-5 tiebreaker.

Swarthmore College: 9, Bryn Mawr College: 0

Swarthmore women’s tennis swept Bryn Mawr College on Tuesday at Bryn Mawr, PA. The Garnet won all three doubles matches and all six singles matches.

Notable Players: Riya Rao ’26 and Kathleen Shiffer ’26 won 8-0 at second doubles. Lara Geib ’25 won 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 8, Gettysburg College: 1

No. 9-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated Gettysburg College at home on Saturday, maintaining their undefeated record in conference play. The Garnet also improved to 19-0 lifetime against the Bullets. Swarthmore swept doubles play and lost only one singles match.

Notable Players: Swarthmore honored the program’s seniors, Rushil Patel ’24, Phil Rehwinkel ’24, and Charley Force ’24, for their contributions over the past four years. Michael Melnikov ’26 and Utham Koduri ’26 won top doubles, 8-3, to remain undefeated in Centennial play as a duo.

Swarthmore College: 8, Washington College: 1

Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated Washington College on Wednesday at Chestertown, MD. Swarthmore swept doubles play and won five of six singles matches.

Notable Players: Rishi Verma ’27 won fourth singles 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 16, McDaniel College: 8

No. 6-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated McDaniel College on the road on Saturday afternoon, clinching the Centennial Conference regular season title and the top seed for conference playoffs. The Garnet took an early 5-1 lead in the first quarter, and the half ended 7-4. Swarthmore added five goals in the third quarter and four more in the fourth quarter to earn a dominant win.

Notable Players: Michael Hardiman ’25 led the Garnet offense with five goals and one assist. Carter Strauch ’24 added three goals and one assist. Jack McHenry ’27 collected a team-high of seven ground balls.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 9, Washington College: 12

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse fell to Washington College on Wednesday at Chestertown, MD. The Shorewomen took a big 5-1 lead in the first quarter; however, the Garnet narrowed the deficit in the second quarter, ending the first half, 7-3. Washington extended their lead with five goals in the third quarter while Swarthmore only managed one goal. Swarthmore retaliated with five goals in the fourth quarter and kept Washington scoreless; however, it was not enough to earn the win.

Notable Players: Isa Bloomquist ’25 scored three goals and tallied three assists. Zoe Crawford ’27 scored three goals and had one assist.