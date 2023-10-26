Athlete of the Week – Katherine Kohn ’25

Katherine Kohn ’25, a junior from Bethesda, MD, has been an offensive force for No. 21-ranked Swarthmore field hockey. Last Wednesday (Oct. 18), the forward led the Garnet to a 4-0 domination over No. 22-ranked Franklin and Marshall College, scoring the opening two goals. The result was historic, breaking a fourteen-game losing streak against the Diplomats dating back to 2007. It also signified Swarthmore’s first shutout against F&M since 1999. The victory raised the Garnet from No. 24 to No. 21 in the national rankings, remaining in the polls for the fourth straight week.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 25), Kohn’s first-half goal led Swarthmore to a 2-1 victory over Washington College, marking the program’s first win at Washington since October 10, 1995. The result puts the Garnet in the running for a top-two seed and first-round bye in Centennial Conference play.

Kohn leads the Garnet in goals (8) and points (20) with four assists, helping Swarthmore to a third-place position (6-2 record) in Centennial Conference standings. Swarthmore will compete in their last regular season game on Saturday at Haverford College.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s win against Franklin and Marshall College?

Katherine Kohn: The win against F&M meant a lot to our team. The field hockey program has lost their last fourteen matchups with F&M, and being able to play an amazing game against them that resulted in a 4-0 victory was so rewarding. Also, when we played them last week, we were ranked 24th, and they were 22nd. They had beat us out for a regional ranking, so that win was both a morale booster and a way to prove that we deserved a regional ranking to the rest of Division III.

SV: How did it feel to score two goals?

KK: Scoring two goals was an incredible feeling. We played an amazing game, both defensively and offensively the entire game, but we struggled to put a goal away in the first quarter. I think getting that first goal on the board before halftime really helped fuel us going into the second half and led to those next three goals.

SV: What are some of the team’s goals for the season?

KK: Some of our goals this season are to be consistent, have an attacking mindset, and make a statement. These goals have helped us to push ourselves and compete to our fullest potential, and they have led us to be nationally ranked for the first time in over two decades.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the season?

KK: My personal goal for the season is to be a consistent contributor to the team’s success, both on and off the field. Additionally, coming off of an injury, my goal for the beginning of the season was to get back to my same level of play and confidence, which I would say I have achieved.

SV: Which upcoming game are you looking forward to most, and why?

KK: I am looking forward to both of our two last conference games against Washington College and Haverford. I think they will be great matchups and will help us to continue to prepare for conference playoffs.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

KK: I don’t really have any pre- or post-game rituals. Before games, I really focus on getting ready for the game mentally and physically, including stretching and rolling out. As a team, before we take the field for warm-up, we always do a scream circle, which I love!

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore, and what are you studying?

KK: I chose Swarthmore for several reasons, including its smaller class sizes, close relationships with professors, and its academic rigor. Our coach, Hannah Harris, was also a big part of why I chose to come to Swarthmore. I really loved her coaching style and dedication to her players, both on and off the field.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

KK: My favorite Dining Center bars would probably be the grill and the salad bar.