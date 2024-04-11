Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 10, Muhlenberg College: 0

Swarthmore baseball crushed Muhlenberg College in game one of their double-header on Friday afternoon at home. The Garnet opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second inning. Swarthmore tallied two runs in the third third and another in the sixth inning. The Garnet added an impressive five runs in the top of the ninth.

Notable Players: Kaiden Rosenbaum ’26 went two for three at-bat, tallying two runs-batted-in and two runs.

Swarthmore College: 19, Muhlenberg College: 4

Swarthmore baseball swept Muhlenberg College with a 19-4 result in game two on Friday evening, improving to a 3-0 conference record. Swarthmore opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning before adding an impressive seven runs in the second inning and five runs in the third. The Garnet solidified victory with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Notable Players: Joe Radek ’24 went three for four at-bat, recording four runs-batted-in, two runs, and a home run. Matthew Silvestre ’25 went two for three at-bat, recording four runs-batted-in, three runs, and a home run.

Swarthmore College: 7, Washington College: 10

Swarthmore baseball fell to Washington College in game one of their double-header on Saturday at home. The Shoremen broke away with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Garnet cut their deficit with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough to earn the win.

Notable Players: Wilson Henze ’27 recorded three runs. Silvestre had three runs-batted-in.

Swarthmore College: 13, Washington College: 3

Swarthmore baseball defeated Washington College in game two of their double header. Swarthmore took an early 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and added two runs in the second inning and another in the third. The Garnet solidified victory with three runs in both the fourth inning and the seventh inning, improving to 4-1 in conference play.

Notable Players: Max Beadling ’25 recorded four runs. Jett Shue ’24 had four runs-batted-in and stole two bases.

Swarthmore College: 8, Johns Hopkins University: 6

Swarthmore baseball narrowly fell to No. 10-ranked Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday night at home. The Garnet led 2-1 by the end of the fifth inning; however, the Blue Jays recorded three runs in the top of the sixth inning and added another three in the seventh inning. Swarthmore was unable to catch up, despite outhitting Johns Hopkins, 13-5.

Notable Players: Max Roffwarg ’25 went three for five at bat, tallying two runs-batted-in. Silvestre went three for four at bat, also tallying two runs-batted-in.

Softball:

Swarthmore College: 3, Dickinson College: 2

Swarthmore softball narrowly defeated Dickinson College in game one of their double header on Saturday at Swarthmore, PA. Dickinson opened with two runs in the top of the third inning, and the Garnet responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Swarthmore kept the Red Devils scoreless while recording two more runs, one in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

Notable Players: Elisabeth O’Connor ’27 went two for two at-bat and recorded two runs. Alex Simon ’24 scored a home run.

Swarthmore College: 7, Dickinson College: 10

Swarthmore softball fell to Dickinson College in game two of their double header on Saturday. The teams were tied, 2-2, after the first inning, and Swarthmore took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Red Devils responded with six runs in the top of the fifth to take the win.

Notable Players: Simon went two for three at bat, recorded three runs-batted-in, and scored one run.

Swarthmore College: 8, Haverford College: 3

Swarthmore softball defeated Haverford College in game one of their double header on Tuesday afternoon at Haverford, PA. The Garnet had an early 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Swarthmore added two runs in the top of the fourth before allowing the Fords to get on the board twice in the bottom of the inning. The Garnet scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning and only allowed one run in the bottom of the fifth.

Notable Players Iris Barone ’26 scored two runs. Simon had three runs-batted-in.

Swarthmore College: 7, Haverford College: 7

Swarthmore softball tied Haverford College in game two of their double header on Tuesday evening. The Garnet got on the board first with a run in the first inning, before scoring an impressive six runs in the top of the third to earn a 7-3 lead. Haverford came back though with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game.

Notable Players: Jordan Jackson ’25 and Avery McClure ’26 each had two runs-batted-in.

Men’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore men’s track and field competed at Collegeville, PA, over the weekend in the Ursinus Track & Field Festival.

Notable Athletes: Joey Alander ’27 finished third in the steeplechase with a time of 10:41.32.

Women’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in the Ursinus Track & Field Festival at Collegeville, PA, over the weekend.

Notable Athletes: Sophie Goodwin ’27 won the steeplechase with a time of 11:38.41: her personal record. The first year now ranks 33rd in the nation in the event. Trelstad T ’25 won the javelin throw by five meters with a personal record distance of 35.35 meters. Hannah Swale ’26 won the women’s heptathlon with 3,880 total points, finishing first in the high jump (1.47 meters), shot put (10.69 meters), javelin (32.51 meters), and 800-meter run (2:53.63).

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 1, Johns Hopkins University: 8

No. 23-ranked Swarthmore women’s tennis fell to No. 10-ranked Johns Hopkins University on Saturday at Baltimore, MD. The Blue Jays swept singles play and won two of three doubles matches.

Notable Players: Lola Diaz ’26 and Erica Stutz ’24 earned the sole Garnet win at second doubles, 8-7.

Swarthmore College: 9, Muhlenberg College: 0

Swarthmore women’s tennis swept Muhlenberg College on Tuesday afternoon at Allentown, PA, winning all three doubles matches and all six singles matches. Third doubles and sixth singles were won by forfeit.

Notable Players: Stutz and Spencer Watts ’24 won at first doubles, 8-2. Kathleen Shiffer ’26 won first singles, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 7, Johns Hopkins University: 2

No. 9-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated No. 17-ranked Johns Hopkins University on Saturday at Baltimore, MD, marking their first win in Baltimore since 1985. It also marks the first time Swarthmore took seven sets against Johns Hopkins since 1985. The Garnet swept doubles play and won four of six singles matches.

Notable Players: Michael Melnikov ’26 and Utham Koduri ’26 won at top doubles, 8-5. Melnikov won at first singles, 7-6, 7-5, defeating the No. 26-ranked player in the nation.

Swarthmore College: 8, Haverford College: 1

Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated Haverford College on Wednesday afternoon at home. The Garnet swept doubles play and won five of six singles matches.

Notable Players: Melnikov and Koduri won at top doubles, 8-2. Max Lindstrom ’26 won at second singles, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 13, Gettysburg College: 9

No. 16-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated No. 9-ranked Gettysburg College on Saturday at Clothier Field, marking the program’s fifth-straight win and fourth-straight victory over Gettysburg. The game was tied, 4-4, at halftime, but the Garnet broke away with nine goals in the second half while keeping the Bullets to just five.

Notable Players: Michael Hardiman ’25 scored four goals to lead the Garnet offense. Clay Almgren ’26 scored two goals and had three assists. Drew Tyson ’27 made fifteen saves in net.

Swarthmore College: 18, Washington College: 7

Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Washington College on Wednesday night at Chestertown, MD. The Garnet took an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter. They kept the Shoremen scoreless the entire first half, ending 6-0. Swarthmore added an impressive seven goals in the third quarter and five in the fourth quarter, dominating the game.

Notable Players: Carter Strauch ’24, Von Mabbs ’24, and Rex Mabbs ’24 led the Garnet offense with three goals apiece.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 11, Dickinson College: 13

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse fell to Dickinson College on Saturday at Clothier Field. The Red Devils took an early lead, 4-1, by the end of the first quarter and continued to lead, 7-3, by halftime. The Garnet responded with eight goals in the second half, while keeping the Red Devils to just six; however, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Notable Players: Isabela Bloomquist ’25 had a team-high of four goals. Helen Stafford ’24 made nine saves.

Swarthmore College: 6, Ursinus College: 9

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse fell to Ursinus College on Wednesday evening at Clothier Field. The Bears took an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter, and the half ended 4-2. The Garnet conceded four goals in the third quarter, and despite scoring two goals in the third quarter and two in the fourth, it was not enough to overcome their deficit.

Notable Players: Bloomquist led the Garnet offense with four goals.

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed at the Northeast Shootout at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, DE, on Monday and Tuesday. The Garnet sat in third overall after Monday’s opening two rounds; however, they tallied a team score of 284 in Tuesday’s final round to come from behind and win, marking their third tournament victory this season.

Notable Players: Neil Zhu ’26 led the Garnet with a three-round score of 215 (+2), finishing tied for third overall. Benjamin Garcia Moreira ’27 placed fifth with a total score of 216 (+3). Yuxuan Wang ’27 finished in seventh with a total score of 218 (+5).