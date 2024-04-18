Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Women’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in the Princeton Larry Ellis Invitational on Friday at Princeton, NJ.

Notable Athletes: Sophie Goodwin ’27 finished in thirteenth overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal record time of 11:37.48, defeating some Division I runners.

Swarthmore women’s track and field competed in the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester, PA, on Saturday. The Garnet finished second of 22 teams.

Notable Athletes: Lydia Morris-Kliment ’27 won the discus throw with a top mark of 40.40 meters. Tate Garcia ’26 finished in second place in the discus throw with a top distance of 38.75 meters. Garcia also finished in second overall in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 12.68 meters. Elizabeth Agyei ’25 finished in second in the hammer throw with a top distance of 40.10 meters. Olivia Montini ’26 finished in second place in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:59.57. Goodwin finished second in the 800-meter run with a personal record time of 2:21.52. Hannah Swale ’26 finished runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.96.

Men’s Track and Field:

Swarthmore men’s track and field competed in the Larry Ellis Invitational on Friday at Princeton University.

Notable Athletes: Colin DeLaney ’25 placed twelfth overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:20.18, just four seconds away from the program-best time, which Kirk Swenson has held since 1985.

Swarthmore men’s track and field competed in the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester, PA, on Saturday. The Garnet tied for twelfth of nineteen teams.

Notable Athletes: Kenneth Relovsky ’27 finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.78. Sam Brody ’24 finished sixth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:11.37.

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 4, Johns Hopkins University: 9

Swarthmore baseball fell to No. 10-ranked Johns Hopkins University on Friday at Baltimore. The Garnet were narrowly down 5-3 heading into the sixth inning; however, the Blue Jays recorded four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to solidify their win.

Notable Players: Max Roffwarg ’25 went one for two at-bat, recording a solo homerun. Benjamin Buchman ’25 went one for four at-bat, recording one run-batted-in and one run.

Swarthmore College: 11, Gettysburg College: 3

Swarthmore baseball defeated Gettysburg College in game one of their double header on Saturday at home. The Garnet took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Bullets tied the game in the top of the third, yet Swarthmore solidified victory with an impressive four runs in the bottom of the sixth, two runs in the bottom of the seventh, and two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Notable Players: Jett Shue ’24 went three for four at-bat, recording two runs-batted-in and three runs. Joe Radek ’24 went three for three at-bat, recording two runs-batted-in and two runs. Andrew Moy ’25 earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts over seven innings pitched.

Swarthmore College: 10, Gettysburg College: 8

Swarthmore baseball swept Gettysburg College after securing victory in game two of their double header on Saturday. The Bullets had an early 2-0 lead heading into the third inning; however, the Garnet responded with three runs in the bottom of the third and another four runs in the bottom of the fifth. After the seventh inning, Swarthmore led 9-6. Gettysburg tallied two runs in the top of the eighth, and Swarthmore responded with one run in the bottom of the eighth. The Garnet kept the Bullets scoreless in the top of the ninth, earning the win.

Notable Players: Aidan Sullivan ’26 went two for five at-bat, recording five runs-batted-in, two runs, and one homerun.

Swarthmore College: 8, Ursinus College: 3

Swarthmore baseball defeated Ursinus College on Tuesday at Collegeville, PA. The Garnet had eight runs and fourteen hits, keeping the Bears to three runs and nine hits. An impressive four-run sixth inning secured victory for Swarthmore.

Notable Players: Max Beadling ’25 and Matt Silvestre ’25 scored two runs each. Buchman and Radek each had three runs-batted-in.

Softball:

Swarthmore College: 2, Washington College: 7

Swarthmore softball fell to Washington College in game one of their double header on Saturday at home. The Shorewomen recorded eleven hits and seven runs, while holding the Garnet to four hits and two runs.

Notable Players: Iris Barone ’26 went one for two at-bat recording one run. Olivia McClammy ’25 went one for three at-bat, recording one run.

Swarthmore College: 7, Washington College: 4

Swarthmore softball defeated Washington College in game two of their double header on Saturday. The Garnet struck early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Swarthmore led 3-2 heading into the fifth inning. The Shorewomen recorded two runs in the top of the fifth before the Garnet responded with an impressive four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Swarthmore kept the Shorewomen scoreless the rest of the game.

Notable Players: Emily Bertrand ’25 went two for three at-bat, tallying three runs-batted-in and one run. McClammy went two for three at bat, recording two runs. Lane Barron ’26 earned a win on the mound with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Swarthmore College: 4, Ursinus College: 0

Swarthmore softball defeated Ursinus College in game one of their double header on Tuesday afternoon at Swarthmore, PA. The Garnet scored all four runs in the first inning and held the Bears scoreless the entire game.

Notable Players: Bertrand earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings. Barone had two hits and one run in three at-bats.

Swarthmore College: 8, Ursinus College: 1

Swarthmore softball swept Ursinus College after a victory in game two of their double header on Tuesday afternoon. The Garnet tallied twelve hits and eight runs, while keeping the Bears to just two hits and one run.

Notable Players: Barone had two runs and one hit in four at-bats. Jordan Jackson ’25 had one run and two hits in three at-bats.

Men’s Golf:

Swarthmore men’s golf competed in the Dickinson Spring Invite at Carlisle, PA, on Sunday. The Garnet earned first place out of fourteen teams with an overall team score of 290 (+2). Swarthmore won by eight strokes, marking their second straight tournament win and fourth this season. All six golfers that competed place in the top fifteen individually.

Notable Players: Benjamin Garcia Moreira ’27 won the individual title with a season-best score of 70 (-2). Max Ash ’27, Dylan Zhang ’26, and Neil Zhu ’26 all tied for sixth place with a score of 73 (+1).

Ava Chon ’26 represented Swarthmore golf at Albright College’s MAC Preview Tournament at Fleetwood, PA, on Saturday. She placed fifteenth with a score of 89.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 9, Ursinus College: 0

No. 10-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis swept Ursinus College on Saturday at home, winning all three doubles matches and all six singles matches. The Garnet improved to 5-0 in conference play.

Notable Players: Lalith Suresh ’26 won at first singles, 6-2, 6-1. Aadhi Raja ’27 and Winston Zhang ’27 combined for a 8-7 win at first doubles.

Swarthmore College: 6, Christopher Newport University: 3

Swarthmore men’s tennis defeated No. 40-ranked Christopher Newport University at home on Saturday. The Garnet won all three doubles matches and three of six singles matches.

Notable Players: Michael Melnikov ’26 and Utham Koduri ’26 won first doubles, 8-3. Melnikov won first singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 9, Ursinus College: 0

No. 25-ranked Swarthmore women’s tennis swept Ursinus College on Saturday at home. The Garnet won all three doubles matches and all six singles matches, improving to 4-1 in conference play and a perfect 12-0 against Ursinus College in program history.

Notable Players: Erica Stutz ’24 and Lola Diaz ’26 combined for a 8-1 win at first doubles. Diaz also won at first singles, 6-1.

Swarthmore College: 3, Haverford College: 6

Swarthmore women’s tennis fell to Haverford College on Wednesday afternoon at Swarthmore, PA. The Garnet won one of three doubles matches and two of six singles matches.

Notable Players: Oviya Kumaran ’24 and Spencer Watts ’24 won the only doubles match, 8-1, at second seed.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 12, Dickinson College: 11

No. 11-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse narrowly defeated No. 5-ranked Dickinson College on Saturday at Clothier Field, giving the Red Devils their first conference loss of the season and earning first place in the Centennial Conference standings. The win marked the first time Swarthmore beat Dickinson since 2016. The Garnet took an early lead, 4-1 by the end of the first quarter. Dickinson responded with four goals in the second quarter, ending the half 7-5 with Swarthmore in the lead. The Red Devils scored two goals in the third quarter and kept the Garnet scoreless to tie the game, 7-7. Swarthmore won the game with twelve seconds on the clock.

Notable Players: Carter Strauch ’24 and Ryder Maston ’26 each tallied five points, with two goals and three assists, respectively. Michael Hardiman ’25 recorded three goals. Drew Tyson ’27 made a game-high of fourteen saves. Jackson Brosgol ’24 scored the game-winner.

Swarthmore College: 10, Ursinus College: 7

No. 6-ranked Swarthmore men’s lacrosse defeated Ursinus College on Wednesday afternoon at home, defending their unbeaten conference record. The Garnet took an early 4-1 lead in the first quarter, before ending the half 6-3. Swarthmore added four goals in the second half, and although they also conceded four goals, the Garnet still managed the win. The Garnet clinched a Centennial Conference Tournament berth with the victory.

Notable Players: Brosgol led the Garnet offense with three goals and one assist. Tyson made a game-high of seventeen saves in net.

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 18, McDaniel College: 7

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse defeated McDaniel College on Saturday at Westminster, MD. Swarthmore held a narrow 7-6 lead at half time. In the third quarter, the Garnet scored an impressive eight goals and kept the Green Terror scoreless. Swarthmore added three goals in the fourth quarter, while only allowing one for McDaniel.

Notable Players: Abigail Love ’25 scored four goals and had three assists. Helen Stafford ’24 made five saves. Mia Holland ’25 and Ana Stancofski ’24 each tallied six draw controls.

Swarthmore College: 7, Muhlenberg College: 8

Swarthmore women’s lacrosse fell to Muhlenberg College on Wednesday evening at home. The Mules took a 3-1 lead in the first quarter; however, the Garnet rallied to narrow their deficit 5-4 by the end of the half. The fourth quarter ended in a tie, 7-7, forcing overtime. Muhlenberg scored in overtime to take the win.

Notable Players: Aubree Daugherty ’26 scored four goals to lead the Garnet offense. Emma Hickey ’26 tallied four draw controls.