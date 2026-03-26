7.4% of Applicants Admitted to College for Second Year in a Row

On Monday, March 23, Swarthmore College released its admissions decisions for the Class of 2030 on its website. This year, admission letters were sent to 969 prospective students out of 13,029 applicants, maintaining the same 7.4% acceptance rate as last year. Among the admitted students, 231 were accepted through Early Decision (ED), similar to last year’s 228 admitted students. In April, many accepted students will visit the college for the admitted student programs, “Swatlight and Swatstruck,” before making their final college choice.

This year, 25% of admitted students are the first in their families to attend college, marking the lowest percentage and sheer number (242) of first-generation admissions at Swarthmore since 2019. In line with this trend, the percentages of admitted students affiliated with community-based programs, such as QuestBridge (26%), and of those from public or charter schools (61%) are the lowest in the past seven years. Meanwhile, 29% of admitted students attend private independent schools — the highest percentage since 2019.

Admissions of First-Generation Students at Swarthmore College, 2019–2026.

The shift suggests an incoming student body with a potentially more elite educational and socioeconomic background, indicating demographic changes from previous classes. Responding to this trend, Vice President and Dean of Admissions Jim Bock ’90 told The Phoenix in an email that the decline in first-generation students “is not unique to Swarthmore, but reflects broader national trends.”

Bock said that the makeup of a student body can be impacted by many factors, and in recent admission cycles, “each year seemed to bring a new variable to the admissions equation.”

Admissions by School Type at Swarthmore College, 2019–2026.

“[From 2020-2025], we were also facing the COVID pandemic. Many students took gap years in 2020 and 2021, and Admissions had to adjust how many students we could admit based on capacity. We’ve also faced the complicated FAFSA rollout in 2024, which may have increased the number of first-generation and low-income students who chose to apply to Swarthmore and ultimately enroll because our aid decisions were not impacted,” he wrote. Bock acknowledged that the college received fewer domestic first-generation applicants this year compared to last year, but said its mission to support students with first-generation and low-income backgrounds has not changed.

When asked whether the decline might be linked to rising tuition, Bock emphasized that increases in tuition do not affect financial aid decisions, as the school’s aid adjusts to meet the new costs. “Though our tuition and fees rise annually, often by 3-5%, our financial aid remains generous and helps make a Swarthmore education affordable. For aided students, when tuition and fees increase, their family contribution does not, barring any major changes to a family’s financial circumstances. Rather, their Swarthmore aid increases to meet their determined need,” he said.

Another noticeable trend this year is the increase in prospective international students. While the college saw a decline in domestic applicants, the number of international applicants rose, despite a turbulent global political landscape and challenges in visa applications and approvals. This resulted in an overall number of applications received similar to last year. According to Bock, more admitted students in the Class of 2030 are international citizens, dual-citizens, or permanent residents compared to the previous class year. Interestingly, the admitted students this year, including both domestic and international students, represent fewer nations in total. Bock explained that because the college does not target a specific number of nations, this figure can fluctuate from year to year.

Regarding the use of AI in the college’s application review and earlier outreach processes, Bock said that the college is considering “personalized outreach tools” and is learning from other schools about the role of AI in the decision-making process. However, the college does not currently implement AI in the review process, nor does it have any immediate plans to do so.

The admissions results this year came out amidst an uncertain national higher education landscape, shaped by the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action in 2023, Trump’s Presidential Memo on Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) in 2025, his revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification this year, and more. Whether the changes in admissions numbers this year reflect a broader, longer-term shift in Swarthmore’s future student body remains unclear for now. In the fall, the college will announce the demographics of the Class of 2030 once admitted students have made their decisions and the admissions cycle concludes.