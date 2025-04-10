Suggestions

Weekly Column: Swat Says

April 10, 2025
by

What is the best building on campus?

Where is the best place to eat at Swarthmore or in the Ville?

Who is your favorite professor?

Sample advertisement

Is it shorts weather yet?

Will Huang ’27: No. I think shorts weather is only when it’s physically uncomfortable to wear pants. 

Alyssa Wheeler ’26: No, it’s too cold right now.

Evelyn Weixel ’28: Honestly, I’m kind of a shorts hater, because I can never find a pair that I like, so I just can’t empathize with shorts enjoyers because I’ve never felt that feeling. But, ok wait, it is skirt weather … so, yeah. For someone who would wear shorts, I guess it’s shorts weather. 

Jennie Williams ’27: If it’s above 70, it’s shorts weather. If the sun is out, it’s shorts weather. Cloudy and seventy, no.

Percy Pu ’27: No, it’s so cold. 

Joanna Hong ’27: Not yet. At least 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit). There hasn’t been any shorts weather yet this year, but there’s definitely been t-shirt weather. 

Eva August ’28: Honestly, the vibe is yes. The problem is, over the past few days, it’s too cold, it’s miserable. But previously, it was definitely shorts weather. It was just like summer.

Lemuel L’Oiseau ’26: No. Although caveat to that – it was for a few days but now it’s not. The criteria I feel like is that for at least a good two weeks it should be warm enough to walk outside in the morning or at night without feeling too cold. 

Have you ever used Rate My Professor before? If so, what are your thoughts?

Will Huang ’27: I have used it, but I find it highly inaccurate. I think it’s ethical in the same way that Yelp is ethical, I just don’t think it’s very accurate.

Alyssa Wheeler ’26: I’ve used it whenever people have pointed out: “Oh my god, somebody just dropped a review for our professor for this class,” but I’ve never submitted reviews for professors. Rate My Professors is not representative of professors at Swarthmore, because Swarthmore is so small. Even if more people used it, I think people have a poor assessment of what makes a good professor. Just because a class is hard or you did badly in the class or some other reason doesn’t mean the professor is bad. It’s just a hard class or the professor has a certain personality that maybe you don’t mesh well with, but that doesn’t mean they’re not capable of teaching well.

Evelyn Weixel ’28: I go on there and stalk professors, but I’ve never left a review. But it’s also my first time having professors, so maybe I’ve just gotta get in there. Because there are not a lot of professors on there, and some of them have no reviews at all. I look on there for wisdom and there’s nothing, it’s just empty. 

Jennie Williams ’27: I’ve used it to look up a professor, and the professor had really bad reviews. I’m like, “Oh, it can’t be that bad.” All of the reviews were true. It was really terrible. The professor isn’t here anymore. 

Percy Pu ’27: I’ve used it, and I would say it’s not very accurate. I was scared by the rating before going to the class, and then I ended up finding the professor very nice. It’s very subjective.

Joanna Hong ’27: I also think it’s subjective, but I still look at it before every class. I think people’s criteria are very different, and you can’t really tell until you meet them in person. I think I should make more comments, since they aren’t updated very often, and then there’s a skewed perspective. 

Lemuel L’Oiseau ’26: Way back when I was a freshman I used it, but not since then. But honestly I feel like it’s a bit wack. I guess it’s helpful to figure out if a professor’s cool or not, but I listen more to word of mouth and my friends and how they feel.

What is the most underrated spot on campus?

Will Huang ’27: The place where Essie’s used to be – Clothier. And it has this really nice auditorium upstairs.

Alyssa Wheeler ’26: The Crum, everyone says the Crum. I go there sometimes, but I mostly just walk through it to get to class faster. Everyone says the Crum, but do they mean it? I’m a fake outdoorsy person, and I know there must be other fake outdoorsy people out there. Are people seeing the true value? Are they getting the full appreciation? 

Percy Pu ’27: I would say I really like the IC Dome. They have all kinds of tea, and no one’s in there studying. After this is published, I hope no one occupies my secret space, but yeah, it’s my secret space. 

Joanna Hong ’27: Cherry blossom border, I love it. 

Eva August ’28: I really like that little balcony in Sci on the second floor. 

Evelyn Weixel ’28: I love the costume shop in LPAC basement. We have so many costumes — there are insane boxes and petticoats just hanging on the walls. I love it so much there. It’s like my magic, mysterious little place. 

Lemuel L’Oiseau ’26: I would say the trail by ML that are connected to the Crum trails. I like that path because you can get to the old ruins of that mansion with the garden. Basically, I would say the trails, but definitely the more obscure ones.

Rafi Karpowitz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

Battle of the Bands: Meet the Warriors

Related Posts

Latest from Opinion

Swarthmore College’s Role in Displacing Black Communities

As students at Swarthmore College, we had become accustomed to hearing about the college’s “ongoing responsibility for community care,” “commitment to social responsibility,” and care for “peace and equity” as social values. Likewise, we realized the history of gentrification progressed by many

In Pursuit of Aimlessness

Ever since I became an expert on the human condition (philosophy major), I’ve seen its twofold nature described in countless ways. For Gilles Deleuze in “A Thousand Plateaus”, life can be experienced as smooth space — moving nomadically, with an emphasis on

Diane McHale ’83 Letter to the Editor

President Trump’s administration is attacking due process and freedom of speech in our country as part of his effort to destroy democracy. Actual fascism is growing in America. Part of Trump’s strategy is to attack universities. The only way to resist this

Weekly Column: Swat Says

Since the housing agreement was due this week, have you been thinking about your plans for and thoughts about housing next semester? Yeyoon Song ’27: I don’t really have a plan, all I want is just a single. As long as it’s
Previous Story

Battle of the Bands: Meet the Warriors

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

Friday, October 13, 2000

Swarthmore Students Begin Clothing Drive for Nepal