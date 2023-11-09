Athlete of the Week – Cami Wilson ’26

Cami Wilson ’26, a sophomore from Birmingham, MI, excelled at the D3 Shootout this weekend while representing Swarthmore men’s swimming. The Centennial Athlete of the Week (11/7) broke the program record in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 20.58. He narrowly beat Alec Lawless’s ’22 mark of 20.59, set in 2020. Wilson finished runner-up in the event, competing against nationally ranked swimmers at the meet hosted by the University of Chicago.

Wilson also earned second in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 49.12, clocking in at sixth all-time in the Centennial Conference. He currently ranks fourth in the nation in the 50-meter free and eighth in the 100-meter fly.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s performance at the D3 Shootout?

Cami Wilson: We brought a mix of swimmers from all years which I think is representative of how far this program has come. This was the first exposure outside the Centennial Conference for a few of our swimmers, and I think we represented Swarthmore and our culture well against elite competition. Collectively, the team swam really well, and given where we are at in the season, hopefully this will help build momentum into the rest of the season.

SV: How did it feel to break the program record in the 50 freestyle?

CW: Breaking a record always feels surreal. Given the accomplishments of the names on our record board, it definitely was a huge confidence boost for both myself and the potential of this program as a whole.

SV: What are some of the team’s goals for the season?

CW: This year, the coaches and captains have emphasized developing our team culture, approaching challenges, and working hard together. I think our success so far is definitely attributed to this attitude. I’d say keeping this mentality and maintaining big-dog energy heading into the rest of the season is our biggest goal. The D3 shootout was very indicative of the strength of our program against elite competition, and I think on the national level, we can enjoy a lot of success this year.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the season?

CW: I’m constantly adjusting my swim goals depending on how I’m feeling in the pool, but I’d say getting more sleep will definitely help me meet those goals long term. This season, I definitely want to improve upon my personal bests and set myself up for postseason success.

SV: Which meet are you looking forward to most, and why?

CW: I am definitely looking forward to the conference tournament the most because there are some people on the team this year that I think are really going to surprise themselves.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-meet rituals?

CW: My process usually consists of taking pre-workout 30 minutes before my first race, then winding myself up with a couple Caeleb Dressel videos or the 2008 400-meter freestyle relay. I always have a couple songs on repeat behind the blocks as well.

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore, and what are you studying?

CW: I chose Swarthmore for the beautiful campus and elite academics. I am definitely hoping this construction can clear up soon.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

CW: The ice cream bar!