Seven Songs to Get You Through Midterms

Let me guess: it’s 1 a.m., you’re freaking out over your exam in less than eight hours, and you need a pick-me-up that’s not white Monster. I feel you; I’ve been you. Pro tip: purple Monster tastes much better. Here are some tunes to get you through that all-nighter:

“Rewind featuring bladee” – Charli XCX

Midterms inspiration: “I must confess I’m under stress”

There isn’t a more relatable song for the season. Produced by Charli’s frequent collaborator A.G. Cook and renowned Canadian musician Cirkut, this remix of “Rewind” from Charli XCX’s BRAT perfectly combines a club track with authentic lyrics: “The mirror leaves me unimpressed.” The EDM drop near the end produces an energy release that never finds a stable footing. In short, it sounds like the thrill of ending midterms without getting a grade back. A great tune when you want to dance but you’re still stressed.

“Seems Like Old Times” – Guy Lombardo

Midterms inspiration: “Just like old times, staying up for hours”

Alright, stick with me here. I know this oldie is a love song, but I imagine it as a college retrospective. The piano riffs and muted trumpets are incredibly charming. As a reformed band kid, this song scratches an itch I didn’t know I had. The lyrics are effective at feeling nostalgic without feeling tragic. Instead, it has a dreamlike cadence. It’s the perfect song to put on repeat while you’re studying for that biochem exam.

“Neverending Math Equation” – Sun Kil Moon

Midterms inspiration: “The universe works on a math equation”

Okay, I’m going to be honest: I chose this tune because its title is very … academic. I never paid too much attention to the lyrics because its guitar singer-songwriter charm washes over its listeners. Mark Kozelek sounds like an American Hozier. He’s folk, a little country, and kind of indie. Basically, his voice is soothing. So, when I realized it’s pretty dark, I was surprised. Heads up, everyone. Even still, it’s a very relaxing track!

“Blessing” – Alex G

Midterms inspiration: “I will rise (I will rise) from the flood (from the flood)”

According to Genius, Alex G told Apple Music, “I wrote this song early one morning when I couldn’t sleep … A few months later, I brought it up to my band, and we recorded most of it live in upstate New York.” So, if Alex could write this crypt-keeping banger, then you can kill that fifteen-page paper!

“COME COME COME VAR. XIV” – Frog

Midterms inspiration: “From the tippity-top out to the motherfucking lobby, ya”

I don’t know what Frog is on, but I need whatever it is. This dude has incredible vibes. Plus, he’s from New Rochelle, NY; I’m from Long Island, NY. Long story short, we’re destined to be friends. On this track, his wavering vibratos ring in my brain. The piano riff at the beginning, combined with the percussion, produces a perfect, strong beat. I doubt you’ll believe me, but I can listen to this track for hours without getting bored. The goofy but sweet lyrics add to its charm. It’s a mood booster when you need one the most.

“Nancy Tries to Take the Night” – Black Country, New Road

Midterms inspiration: “Curse at the sky with the cry ‘It’s not fair’ / Do you want it?”

“Orpheus Review” loves Black Country, New Road, and for good reason. It’s rare to hear any violin or saxophone on contemporary tracks, much less in a rock band. I’m adding this one because of the emotional release at “Do you want it?” near the end of the track. Any Swarthmore Borough readers, I’m sorry. I’ve screamed those lyrics so many times while sprinting in front of your scenic homes. Let me tell you, the crescendo and accelerando near the end are euphoric. It feels like the moment you realize you didn’t mess up that three-part math equation.

“$0” – Cameron Winter

Midterms inspiration: “I wouldn’t joke about this”

“Heavy Metal” is one of my favorite albums, so I wanted to represent it here. I was having difficulty picking the right song for midterms season, though. I chose $0 because it is very tonally frenetic: the song begins as a ballad about an unbalanced relationship, but turns into a hymn where Cameron screams, “God is real.” The ending sounds sardonic, “I wouldn’t joke about this,” set alongside his operatic, echoed pleas. It’s the “Waiting for Godot” of songs. I’m going to take a tip from Susan Sontag and not analyze this one. All I know is that it brings me hope.

Whether you listen to any of these or not, good luck on your midterms. I’m sending positivity your way. You’ve got this.