Bubble Soccer Brawl

Latest from College
Crumb Cafe Secret Menu
Charlotte Hall '28 reviews Crumb Cafe's menu.
A Ranked Guide to the Hobbs Spring Menu
Cameron Alleyne '29 reviews Hobbs Spring Menu.
The Love Song of C. Anne Lafont
Corinne Lafont '26 reflects on her four years at Swarthmore.
The Ultimate Swarthmore College Quiz: Are You a Stereotypical Swattie?
Take the ultimate Swattie quiz and see — I bet you are a Swattie! Answers: If you mostly got 1), Yay, you belong at this school! You are the “Swattie” who wakes up right before class because you’ve worked your butt off
Winter Break Photo Collection
The Phoenix asked students to submit photos taken over Winter Break. Collected below are some snapshots of where Swatties went and what they saw.