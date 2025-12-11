College Mourns Former Mathematics Professor Teddy Einstein 

On Dec. 3, former Swarthmore math professor Eduard “Teddy” Einstein was tragically killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Upper Darby, PA. He was 38. His death was announced to the Swarthmore campus community on Dec. 10 in an email by Provost Rich Wicentowski.

Einstein was born in Santa Monica, CA, and received a B.A., M.A., and Ph.D in mathematics from Pomona College, the University of California at Santa Barbara, and Cornell University, respectively. Before Swarthmore, Einstein held postdoctoral positions at the University of Illinois and the University of Pittsburgh.

Einstein joined Swarthmore’s mathematics and statistics department in 2022 as a visiting professor for a three-year role. He researched geometric group theory, specifically how relatively hyperbolic groups act on CAT(0) cube complexes. While at Swarthmore, he taught multivariable calculus, linear algebra, and abstract algebra.

According to Wicentowski, in the past weeks, Einstein had just finished the “final and most challenging pieces for two separate research projects that had each been the culmination of years of effort.” Einstein felt these represented the “best work of his career.”

Einstein’s former Swarthmore mathematics colleagues recalled his impact on students in summer research and interactive teaching. Einstein was a “promising young mathematician whom we were lucky to have in our department. We are all heartbroken at this news,” said Professor and Chair of Mathematics and Statistics Lynne Steuerle Schofield ’99 in the email.

Einstein and his family used bikes as a main form of transportation. “Teddy was an experienced cyclist, riding in an unprotected bike lane while wearing a helmet and high-visibility clothing, but there will never be a helmet strong enough or a clothing bright enough to make up for dangerous infrastructure,” wrote Philly Bike Action (PBA) in an Instagram post. Einstein was a member of PBA, which pushes for protected bike lanes.

Einstein is survived by his parents, Dr. K. Alice Chang and Dr. Thomas Einstein; his wife, Ruth Fahey; and their young children, Charlie and Lorcan Einstein. A GoFundMe is seeking donations for funeral expenses, cooked meals for the family, and medical and legal expenses related to the crash.

A celebration of life for Einstein is planned for June 20, 2026. Community members who want more information on how to support Einstein’s family should reach out to Visiting Assistant Professor of Mathematics Pat Devlin at pdevlin2@swarthmore.edu.