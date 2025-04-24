Suggestions

Rethinking the Origins of COVID and Pandemics to Come

April 24, 2025
by

In the summer of 2021, when I was still a ritualistic viewer of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” I remember a particularly striking conversation Colbert had with Jon Stewart about COVID. Stewart had been relatively removed from the public spotlight for several years since he left “The Daily Show” in 2015, and this interview was one of his rare ventures into mainstream media. In this interview, it seemed to me at the time that Stewart had had perhaps too much time to himself, because as soon as Colbert brought up the pandemic, Stewart began a rant endorsing the lab leak theory that sounded eerily similar to the crazed right-wing conspiracists I had learned to quickly write off. However, now that I was hearing those things coming from Jon Stewart, it felt at least a bit more acceptable to question the true origins of the pandemic. To be clear, my response at the time watching this interview, and judging from their hesitant applause, the response of many in Colbert’s audience, was certainly one of skepticism and discomfort. But in this moment, there was at least a sense of intrusion into the narrative about COVID’s origins, which I had comfortably and unreservedly accepted. 

With several years of hindsight, I think it is safe to say that the questions Stewart raised about the cause of the pandemic were definitely warranted. Since 2021, more and more information and inside expertise have been revealed that challenge the certainty with which I, and many others, were told that COVID originated from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. In 2023, the FBI and Department of Energy both officially asserted, albeit with “low confidence,” that the pandemic most likely originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Independent scientists, too, have argued that a lab leak probably explains the emergence of COVID. Internal, recently uncovered assessments of COVID’s origins by the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) that were authored in 2020 but never published, reveal that the BND was 85-90% confident that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was responsible for a leak that initiated the global pandemic. There have also been recent revelations that, since the very beginning of the pandemic, many scientists had questions about the cause of COVID that they decided not to share. In some cases, reporters were actively misled by scientists and institutions alike in an attempt to “throw them off track” of the possibility of a lab leak.

Some people still assert that any talk of a lab leak which does not conform to the initial narrative, that such a leak could never have been possible, should be dismissed out of hand. However, this perspective reveals a bizarre and uncritical deference to a supposed truth that has been, in many ways, heavily manufactured and manipulated since the very beginning of the pandemic. There is the constant concern that conspiracy theorists may capitalize on any sense of scientific uncertainty and take the opportunity to concoct stories that ultimately distract from the most important question — namely, how to deal with the crisis. The Trump administration recently replaced federal websites on how to get tested, vaccinated, and remain protected from COVID with a page titled “Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID.” The Administration’s completely confident assertion that COVID must have arisen in the Wuhan laboratory is definitely unfounded; there are still many conflicting scientific accounts and conclusions about the pandemic’s origin, and it would seem ill-advised to assert that we can say with any strong certainty how COVID arose. However, it is also a mistake to instinctively dismiss the lab leak theory. There are often times when the narratives we take for granted, and are espoused by those in whom we place authority, turn out to be distorted, misleading, or even completely false themselves. 

Sample advertisement

In fact, when it comes to COVID, narratives that we often accept as comprehensive and uncontroversial often miss the most important and fundamental ways that we should understand this pandemic and the potential emergence of others like it. Whether people think of the pandemic crisis as emerging due to incompetence and unpreparedness on the part of governments and health agencies or even if they go slightly further back and highlight COVID’s specific origins (either as a lab leak or in the Wuhan wet market), the deeper roots of the crisis might be missing. 

In a recent book called “Dead Epidemiologists: On the Origins of COVID-19,” the evolutionary epidemiologist Rob Wallace, along with many of his colleagues, describes how our entire system of agricultural production lays the perfect conditions for pandemics to emerge and spread across the world. Interestingly, our modern world is not more conducive to worldwide pandemics merely because of global systems of trade that allow pathogens to reach places more rapidly than ever before. Rather, it is the very specific methods of production through which modern industrial agribusiness operates that render viruses, potentially those like COVID, more likely to enter human circulation. 

Wallace and his colleagues write that such industries, constantly driving to expand their economic and geographical domain, encroach upon wildlife that may carry harmful diseases that otherwise never would have been exposed to large, dense human populations. According to Wallace, “The overlapping economic geography extends back from the Wuhan market to the hinterlands where exotic and traditional foods are raised by operations bordering the edge of a contracting wilderness.” It is these “frontiers of capitalist production,” the boundaries of which are constantly pushed by expansionary agribusiness, in which “human pathogens that emerge from animals spill over from wildlife to local human communities.” The vast majority of the time, the communities most affected are the poorest ones in the Global South, least able to defend themselves from the pressures of global agricultural production.  

Whether COVID did in fact emerge directly from wildlife in the Huanan Market in Wuhan or from a laboratory leak, the future of emergent pandemics may very well be defined by the increasingly frequent interactions with exotic animal viruses at the frontiers of agricultural production. This story, of the reckless expansion of agribusiness, is one that should be told alongside discussions of theories about COVID’s specific origins. If the goal of learning the truth about why pandemics like COVID happen is to prevent them from happening again, then we should also understand the much deeper and more systemic interaction between questions of epidemiology and capitalist production. 

Rafi Karpowitz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

“Afraid of Damnation”: Inside a Christian Campus Group’s Controversial Past and Present

Next Story

New NCAA Policy Implications for Transgender Student-Athletes

Related Posts

Latest from Opinion

Letter from 129 Alumni Boycotting Reunion

We are writing as alumni/ae from the classes scheduled to hold their reunions in 2025 who have been saddened and outraged as we have watched Swarthmore abandon its principles over the last year and a half. We have watched as students protesting

Weekly Column: Swat Says

Did you do anything fun for Easter? Adrian Ferguson ’26: No. Homework. Ian Flynn ’28: I went on a nice, long walk in the woods. Jonah Sah ’27: I visited the house of one of my friends. His family is quite Jewish,

William Jin Platform

My name is William Jin, and I am running for SGO Senate at-large. I am running not just as an individual, but as a MOVEMENT. A movement to democratize Swarthmore by ENDING the two-party DUOPOLY that has a stranglehold on campus. For

Weekly Column: Swat Says (Ville Edition)

What are your top two favorite spots in the Ville? Adrian Ferguson ’26: Of Aspen and the CO-OP. Ella Curran ’27: The CO-OP or Aria. Liam Prude ’27: LBV (Lunch Break Vintage) and the CO-OP. Shreya Patel ’25: Honestly, I don’t go
Previous Story

“Afraid of Damnation”: Inside a Christian Campus Group’s Controversial Past and Present

Next Story

New NCAA Policy Implications for Transgender Student-Athletes

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

Questions arise regarding rat lab in Papazian

See You Sweat: Injury Reserve at Olde Club