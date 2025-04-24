Suggestions

Accidentally, On Writing

April 24, 2025
by
Photo courtesy of Zephyr Weinreich '28

Note: This piece was originally written in February 2025

When I first arrived at Swarthmore, I couldn’t stop taking pictures. It was August, and the whole campus was bursting with late summer bloom – bright blue cushions of hydrangea just at eye level, curling stalks of fern below, and overhead, branches almost sagging under the weight of midnight green leaves. I wanted it all on my phone. 

It was strange – in high school, I’d snapped a shot of the occasional meal or sunset like anyone else, but I had no particular interest in photography, even at the most amateur level. Now, though, my camera roll was filling up at unprecedented speeds, one leafy photo after another. The pictures themselves weren’t very good, and I didn’t even know the names of most of the plants that I was adding to my two-dimensional botanic garden, but these facts did little to give me pause. 

Sample advertisement
Photo courtesy of Zephyr Weinreich ’28

I grew up in New York City. My apartment wasn’t in the middle of Times Square, but it certainly felt a long way away from “Nature.” When we were looking at colleges, I opted away from the urban universities because I wanted to get a taste of the unadulterated outdoors, to live in a place with lots of thick grass and a placid silence in place of the din of sirens and car horns. The life I imagined for myself at Swarthmore was shamelessly plagiarized from the pages of Emerson and Thoreau.

When I finally moved in, my fantasies of the Great American Outdoors were hardly contradicted. For the most part, they were confirmed. Here was Nature: rough, tangled roots and cascades of teeming foliage, mornings full of birdsong and chipmunks darting underfoot. All just as advertised. My compulsive photography was a celebration of this new reality, each picture a portable reminder of the beauty that now enveloped me. New York City had been beautiful too, but that had been a beauty of an entirely different kind – intentional, artificial, constructed. The trees didn’t mean to be beautiful. Their aesthetic perfection, wild and unordered, felt like a sort of proof – not that God existed, but that the world could survive His absence. 

This last thought was going to be the conclusion of the essay that I first set out to write. I would describe my picture-taking habit, then turn to a detailed portrait of my favorite photographic subject – a low tree spouting tendrils of gnarled gray bark and clouds of thin red leaves – before settling into my quasi-spiritual closer. I’d only made it through the first paragraph, sitting at the round folding table in my dorm’s empty common room, when it occurred to me that I didn’t actually know what the gray tree was called. 

I closed my computer and headed outside. By this time, campus had sunken into a frigid northeastern winter, but I didn’t put on a coat – my tree waited only a few short yards from the entrance to the dorm. I jogged across the frozen ground, then stooped to read the Latin name inscribed on its Scott Arboretum identification tag. The card read Acer Palmatum CV Dissectum,” which I later learned is the technical term for a tree more commonly called the Japanese Laceleaf Maple. I barely noticed the label, though. My eyes caught on the thick metal screw that jagged from the bark, joining the tag to the tree. It was as though it were only another branch, the identification card a strange winter flower. My teeth had begun to chatter, so I headed back inside. 

Photo courtesy of Zephyr Weinreich ’28

I knew that I couldn’t write my piece. I couldn’t call the vivid perfection of the campus trees and flowers natural, because it wasn’t. In fact, it was even less natural than the city: at least skyscrapers don’t disguise themselves as chance creations. Every last sapling in an arboretum is intentionally placed; the arboretum presents natural beauty, which inherently makes said beauty unnatural.
I didn’t know how to proceed. I found myself disdaining the cultivators of the Arboretum. Why did they feel the need, or the permission, to construct this strange collage of pieces torn from the natural world? 

According to RidgeviewGardenCenter.com, the Japanese Laceleaf Maple is native to the forests of Korea, Japan, China, and parts of Eastern Mongolia. In a world completely unspoiled by human intervention, I never would have seen one. Right now, I’m looking at it through the common room window. It’s still freezing outside, but the heaters are on. I can hear them buzzing faintly.

Zephyr Weinreich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

“Afraid of Damnation”: Inside a Christian Campus Group’s Controversial Past and Present

Next Story

New NCAA Policy Implications for Transgender Student-Athletes

Related Posts

Latest from Arts

Let’s Talk About “Adolescence” and Incel Culture

Released a little over a month ago, “Adolescence” has become the third most-streamed Netflix original series, falling behind “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.” The British limited series, written and created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, follows the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie

Writing Nature with Jennifer Placido-Rosas ’26

By accident, you told me the sweetest thing to miss was the Mexican desert. You didn’t know the English words for the creatures surrounding the arid mountains. As your daughter, it’s instinct to believe I’m different. But neither of us is connected

An Exploration of Heritage: Le Voyage de Talia (2022)

Le Voyage de Talia (2022) is a bilingual, 80 minute Belgian/Senegalese film in Wolof and French by director Christophe Rolin. The film was nominated for two awards at the African Movie Academy Awards. It follows nineteen-year-old Talia, an Afro-Belgian, on her first
Previous Story

“Afraid of Damnation”: Inside a Christian Campus Group’s Controversial Past and Present

Next Story

New NCAA Policy Implications for Transgender Student-Athletes

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

In Charging SJP Students, College Escalates Long-standing Suppression of Protest

Q&A: Swassipgrrrl + swassipgrl