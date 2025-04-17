Suggestions

These are the Things I Think about Sometimes: Life’s Hard Decisions.

April 17, 2025
by

These past few weeks, more so than ever since going to college, I have had to make many hard decisions. Stumbling upon two roads diverged in a yellow path, both having their own pros and cons, and more urgently, I have realized how hard life is. How hard it is to navigate life all on your own. How hard it is to make decisions that you won’t regret. So recently, I have been pondering about how we can make well-decided decisions. How can we be satisfied with the choices we currently make and realize, in hindsight, that it was indeed a good decision? 

With so many midterms, group projects to make time to meet up for, and tests to pull all-nighters studying for, the weight gets heavier as a first-year college student. Does it get any better? Many times in the past, I’ve realized these decisions that I would stay up worrying about were a waste of time as it doesn’t help prepare me for the regret I’ll face for either option.

It’s frustrating. How do we make a good decision? How do we know when we’ve landed on the right answer? Should I go to an event I already committed to or prioritize my worn out body and rest?

Sample advertisement

Will it make that much of a difference?

I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what to do. And no one can make the decision for you. Oh God. Life is so hard sometimes, filled with unclear right or wrong ways to go. How do we live a life that we won’t regret? How do we forge a life where we can triumphantly proclaim: I am happy with the way I lived this life? 

Maybe it’s about forgiveness and giving yourself the grace it needs and proudly declaring to yourself that it was okay. Okay to not know what to do and not be able to make the right choice. What if there is no “right” choice in life but it is merely about what we do with these choices and chances that we are granted in life?

At the root of this dilemma is the fear of regretting: Will I end up looking back and wishing I had taken the other path? It’s like I’m at a bus stop, deciding whether to get on or not, to continue living the way you live or to gather the courage and step out into a new world. But as I’m reflecting on this decision, everyone around me has already boarded the bus and the driver is staring at me in confusion. Still a few seconds later, and I’m still standing in front of the bus doors, but then the bus doors finally close and my brain goes into a panic mode: No, No, don’t leave me. But my heartstrings tug me to another chant: Yes, yes, yes, you should stay. And as I’m still making these decisions, the bus slowly starts to drive away and it’s almost like in slow-motion, but your heart and mind is racing: What should I do? What should I do? Is this a good decision to let the bus go? 

There is no way to tell time to stop and pull the Hermione Granger time capsule. The only time is now.

And perhaps it’s not that big of a deal. And perhaps I wouldn’t regret it in the end for having tried my best and not boarding the bus. And perhaps, in the next minute, maybe you saw me turn around and cross the street, letting the bus leave for just this time.

Megumi Jindo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

Swarthmore Braces for Federal Funding Losses, Some Already Cut

Next Story

Economist Joshua Hausman ’05 Delivers Bernie Saffran Lecture

Related Posts

Latest from Campus Journal

Dear Aunty Em: Chalking

Dear Aunty Em, Chalking is how I express myself. How can I chalk it up at Swarthmore? Longing to Chalk Dear Longing to Chalk, Aunty Em has you covered. I’ve soaked in all 43,762 words of the new fine-tuned Student Code of

Thanks, Willets, For Your Thin Walls (Minus Aura)

Episode 1 of Dorms on Campus We all live in dorms. That’s a given for 95% of the student body. I think there’s a universal experience that each Swattie goes through during their time here, and that’s the oh-so-wonderful dormitory life! Dormitory
Previous Story

Swarthmore Braces for Federal Funding Losses, Some Already Cut

Next Story

Economist Joshua Hausman ’05 Delivers Bernie Saffran Lecture

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

Wednesday, April 18th, 2001

Last Senior Thesis Exhibitions in List Gallery Close Series with Intimate Other Worlds