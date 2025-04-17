Suggestions

An Exploration of Heritage: Le Voyage de Talia (2022)

April 17, 2025
by
Photo courtesy of IMDb

Le Voyage de Talia (2022) is a bilingual, 80 minute Belgian/Senegalese film in Wolof and French by director Christophe Rolin. The film was nominated for two awards at the African Movie Academy Awards. It follows nineteen-year-old Talia, an Afro-Belgian, on her first trip to her ancestral homeland of Senegal. There, she deals with the reality of Dakar, the Capital of Senegal, being so divorced from her own fantasies and cultural memories of her homeland.

Talia arrives in Senegal and stays with her cousin at her parents’ large, villa-like house. She spends time at bars and clubs in Dakar with her cousin and her friends who joke about her “European-ness” and inability to speak Wolof, a Niger-Congo language. It becomes clear that they are not interested in what Talia is here to find: the ill-defined, and sometimes mystical notion of her “African-ness.”

Setting off on her own, she visits tourist sites like the Island of Gorée (the largest slave-trading center on the African coast 15th-19th centuries) and the African Renaissance Monument but remains unfulfilled. After this, she meets and befriends Malika, a young woman who lives in the neighboring house and works as a bird seller in the city. With Malika, she witnesses Dakar’s regular, working-class areas that often don’t align with her preconceived notions. Eventually, Talia leaves Dakar to travel inland in search of her grandmother, only seen in photographs.

Sample advertisement

One of the film’s most interesting themes is Talia’s alienation from her homeland. Her Belgian identity gives her more common ground with white Europeans than the people she interacts with in Senegal. On her trip, she acts like any regular European: she reads a One Piece manga on the bus, visits popular tourist destinations, becomes shocked when a street mob goes after a thief who stole her phone, etc. The film’s defining conflict is articulated in the throwaway remark by one of her cousin’s friends that “she is not a real African.” This is Talia’s dilemma: Is she African or European? Watching this film makes the viewers ask themselves what being a “real African” even means.

This film – unlike most American films, and even many independent art films – has very little dialogue in it. Talia is silent for most of the runtime, even in conversations where she is the subject. Not only does this add weight to her words, but it also separates the viewer from the main character, mirroring the separation between Talia, the experiencer, and “Senegal,” the passive object being experienced. The filmmaker explores Talia’s search for her African identity (embodied in her physical search for her grandmother) by incorporating visually and aurally unique dream sequences throughout. He also uses Dakar to show the class divide between those in the villas and those in the shanty towns, and those who wear the latest fashions or go clubbing and those who wear rags.

Le Voyage de Talia remains a beautifully shot film whose themes are incredibly relevant to the contemporary experiences of many of African descent around the world.

Benjamin Scully

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Previous Story

Swarthmore Braces for Federal Funding Losses, Some Already Cut

Next Story

Economist Joshua Hausman ’05 Delivers Bernie Saffran Lecture

Related Posts

Latest from Arts

Let’s Talk About “Mickey 17”: The Identity Problem

How can a director explore ethical considerations of murder, spiritual complications of immortality, altruistic treatment of non-human life, and duplication of identity in under 140 minutes? How can an opening scene spark profound compassion, sadness, and understanding of humanity? Bong Joon Ho,
Previous Story

Swarthmore Braces for Federal Funding Losses, Some Already Cut

Next Story

Economist Joshua Hausman ’05 Delivers Bernie Saffran Lecture

The Phoenix

Don't Miss

Eric Song on Fashion, Milton, and Being ‘Boring’

An Appeal to the Swarthmore Community from Alumni from the 1960s

Swarthmore Palestine Coalition Hosts Sit-In in Parrish Hall 

President Val Smith Welcomes Campus Input on New Strategic Plan

Amitav Acharya Discusses Liberal International Order, “Rise of the Rest”

Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Nichols in Final-Second Comeback, Heads Into Final Four

Student Artists Perform at War3House 3

College Hosts Inaugural Writers’ Week

Student-Led Research Project Aims to Drive Harm Reduction through Art

“There Really is No Social Scene Here”: Students Reflect on Post-COVID-19 Campus Environment

Relaunched Ski Club Draws Huge Interest on First Trip

Recapping the J-Term Semester

Survey: Awaiting Fall 2020 plan, students face housing uncertainty, safety concerns

Phoenix to Move Online for Remainder of the Semester

Cult of Misogyny: Leaked Internal Documents Reveal Silence Around Harmful Culture at Phi Psi

Surprise visit disrupts SGO vote on BDS resolution

Ivy Sole, Bathe, and HUEY Attract Year’s Biggest Olde Club Turnout

Omar’s Critics Do More Harm Than Good

College Corner: Bringing the political conflict home

Coining Culture: Travel and Turkish coffee with Sinan Kazaklar ’14