Swarthmore Students Host Fundraiser and Vigil for Myanmar Earthquake Relief 

On March 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar, also known as Burma, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country already ravaged by political unrest and civil war. Last week, in response to the disaster, two Swarthmore students from Myanmar, Naw Hser Nay Paw (Rosalind) ’27 and Sai Nyi Htut ’28, reached out to the Swarthmore community through a fundraising email. Swarthmore’s campaign is part of a national coalition led by Harvard Students for Myanmar, alongside Burmese students at over 30 institutions across the United States.

“With no access to water, electricity, or internet, communication with my family has been extremely limited,” Paw wrote in the email. “Similarly, many people are struggling to access safe shelter, clean water, healthcare, communication networks, and electricity–and families are separated. The situation is evolving by the hour, we know that the humanitarian needs are immense.”

The deadliest earthquake in the region in decades, it caused widespread destruction, particularly in central Myanmar, where infrastructure and homes were destroyed. The tremors also reached and caused damage in Thailand and other neighboring countries and communities. As of now, the official death toll has exceeded 4000, with countless individuals injured, missing, and displaced.

According to the email and the linked “GoFundMe” page for Myanmar earthquake relief, the Burmese students are partnering with Better Burma, a 501(c)(3) humanitarian organization based in the U.S., to directly assist those at the earthquake’s epicenter. Funds raised will be distributed to on-the-ground volunteers and aid organizations. As of now, the campaign has received over 1,700 donations, reaching 85% of their $100,000 goal.

In an interview with The Phoenix, Paw and Htut pointed out the lack of comprehensive coverage by international mainstream media, and the difficulty of getting the relief resources to the most affected areas. “Tens of thousands are sleeping outdoors because they have no home to return to. Aid is desperately needed – but due to destroyed infrastructure, widespread fires, and communication disruptions, help is limited and slow to arrive.”

On April 7 at noon, a vigil for Myanmar, organized by Paw and Htut, took place on the Parrish Porch at Swarthmore. Despite the rain, more than a dozen students and community members attended the memorial event.

Paw and Htut opened the vigil by reflecting on the devastating impact of the earthquake and expressing their thanks for the support from the community.

“I speak not just for myself, but for many families who are still in shock, still searching, still trying to understand,” Paw said. “We hold onto each other, and we hold onto hope.”

Paw continued, “Please continue to speak up, to spread the word, support the fundraiser if you can and to help however you can. Myanmar needs the world’s compassion and attention now more than ever.”

Following a moment of silence to honor the lives lost, injured, and affected by the earthquake, Hilary Hla, associate director of Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS), shared quotes she had collected that resonated with her as a Burmese American during this time of hardship and mourning.

“Hope isn’t blind faith,” Hla read. “It’s a refusal to surrender. It’s planting trees you may never see grow, fighting battles you may never win, because the fight itself is sacred. Despair is easy, but action is life. Don’t wait for hope, create it.”