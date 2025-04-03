Weekly Highlight: Baseball Takes Down Dickinson in a Double-Header

Baseball: The Swarthmore College baseball team opened Centennial Conference play in dominant fashion on Saturday, securing a pair of wins against Dickinson College in a doubleheader at home. The Garnet claimed a 6-3 victory in game one before overwhelming the Red Devils 10-2 in the second matchup, showcasing both offensive firepower and strong pitching performances.

Game One: Swarthmore 6 – Dickinson 3

Swarthmore wasted no time taking control of the opener, with Leor Kedar ’28 launching a lead-off home run to left center in the first inning. Just moments later, Benjamin Buchman ’25 followed suit, sending a solo shot to the same part of the field to give the Garnet an early 2-0 lead. Buchman struck again in the third inning with a two-run home run, extending Swarthmore’s advantage to 4-0. Starting pitcher Noah Potholm ’26 was dominant early, holding Dickinson hitless through three innings. However, the Red Devils broke through in the fourth, scoring three runs on five hits to narrow the gap to 4-3. Swarthmore responded in the fifth when Max Roffwarg ’25 doubled down the third-base line, bringing home Kedar to restore a two-run cushion. The Garnet added another insurance run in the seventh as Zac Kahn’s ’28 two-out single plated Aidan Sullivan ’26. Dickinson made one final push in the ninth, loading the bases against Swarthmore reliever Steven Jungers ’26. However, the junior right-hander held his ground, recording the final out to secure his third save of the season and lock in the 6-3 victory.

Game Two: Swarthmore 10 – Dickinson 2

The Red Devils struck first in the nightcap, scoring on a wild pitch in the opening inning. However, Swarthmore wasted no time responding, as Roffwarg tripled to right field to drive in Kedar and then scored on a Sullivan double, giving the Garnet a 2-1 lead. The offense continued to roll, with Kahn driving in two runs in the third inning to make it 4-1. The Garnet added a run in the fourth on Wilson Henze’s ’27 solo home run before Buchman capitalized on a Dickinson error in the fifth to add another tally. Swarthmore then erupted for four runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Roffwarg and Kedar contributed with run-scoring plays, while Matthew Silvestre ’25 delivered a two-run single to cap the inning. The Garnet bullpen was stellar, combining for 8.2 innings of one-run ball after Dickinson’s early tally. Michelangelo Duva ’27 picked up the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, while Aidan Tinker ’28, Alexander Rimerman ’25, Gabe Elliott ’26, and Jack Bowling ’25 each contributed solid relief outings to stifle the Red Devils’s offense.

With the doubleheader sweep, Swarthmore improves to 11-12 overall and starts Centennial Conference play with a 2-0 record. After taking down Ursinus College April 1, The Garnet now turn their focus to their next matchup, as they play away at Ursinus on April 4.