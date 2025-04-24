Weekly Highlight: Swarthmore at Widener Invitational with Two Program Records Broken

On April 18 and 19, Swarthmore track and field competed at the Paul Donahue Invitational in Chester, PA. Hosted by Widener University, the meet ran 22 events each for the men and women’s teams.

Men’s Track and Field

In the 100 meter race, Jean Michel Irankunda ’28 ran a 12.24 time to place in the 90th spot. Rodrigo Carvajal ’27 ran a 12.52 in a 100th place finish. Theo Teszler ’28 had an amazing 200-meter race, placing 45th with a 22.80 finish. He then ran a 48.65 in the 400 meter event, placing eighth and setting a personal best. Additionally, his time broke the school record set by Antonio Gayles (49.04) in 1988. Alan Nichols ’28 (53.59) and Jayden Figueroa ’28 (55.39) placed 65th and 76th, respectively.

The 800-meter event saw four Swarthmore runners compete. Matthew Gutow ’25 finished with a time of 1:57.27 to place 30th. Following closely behind was Owen Lord ’28, who ran a 1:49.50 and finished in 45th-place. Lucas McGarvey ’28 (2:03.09) and Jay van Adrichem Boogaert ’25 (2:03.35) respectively placed in 70th and 71st. The Garnet dominated the 1500-meters, with four runners placing above 30th. Bronze-medalist Atticus Hempel ’25 ran a 3:54.86 and Kenneth Relovsky ’27 finished in eighth (3:55.89). Hempel set a new personal record by more than ten seconds. Colin DeLaney ’25 had a time of 4:05.47 to take the fifthteenth spot. Luka Opacic-Rodrigues ’28 finished 29th with a 4:08.47 race.

Robert Mirabello ’25 (14:59.91) led Swarthmore in the 5000-meter race in a sub-fifteen minute, 16th-place finish. Matthew Fleming ’27 followed, placing 27th with a 15:15.42 time. Spencer Etheridge ’27 (15:30.82) placed 43rd and Jasper Mosley ’28 (15:33.35) finished in 46th-place.

Jackson Mejia ’28 made a return for the 400 Hurdles, running a dominant 1:04.26 and placing 30th. Joey Alander ’27 ran a 9:37.37 in the 3000 meter Steeplechase, just shy of third-place and chopping off over twenty seconds from his previous record. Ben Rosin ’25 finished in 18th with a 10:40.73 time. The 4×400 meter relay team consisted of Opacic-Rodrigues, Gutow, Relovsky, and Lord. They ran a 3:34.41 to place 18th.

Field events also saw impressive posts for the Garnet. Quentin Adolphe ’25 competed in the long jump with a 6.09 meter mark and a 21st-place finish. Triple jumper Eoin Quinn ’27 cleared 12.52 meters, placing himself in the top-16. 17th-place finisher Art Keys ’27 threw in the shot put for 11.55 meters. Discus thrower Kevin Medina ’26 placed a 32.01 meter mark in a 25th-place finish.

Women’s Track and Field

The women’s meet opened with the 100 meter event, where Deedra Closser ’28 placed 56th with a time of 14.82. Hannah Swale ’26 (27.28) led the Garnet in the 200 meter race, with Hannah Garrou ’26 (27.60) crossing the line shortly after. They placed 42nd and 45th, respectively. Caroline Hill ’27 ran a 29.02 in a 65th-place finish and Kiara Pedra ’27 ran 29.73 to place 76th. Garrou also raced the 400 meters, running a 1:01.96 time to take 22nd place. Alyson Goldbacher ’28 (1:02.96) finished less than a second later in 28th.

The 800-meter event saw four Swarthmore runners place in the top 26 spots. Ania Wong ’28 was the fastest of the Garnet, finishing in thirteenth with a time of 2:18.25. Morgan Mouer ’25 ran a 2:21.04 in an 18th-place race. Alina Irvine ’25 (2:21.98) placed 20th and Katelyn Becker ’25 (2:23.71) placed 26th. Elizabeth Page ’28 (4:44.49) and Irvine (4:25.63) dominated the 1500 meters, placing seventh and eighth, respectively. Irvine beat her previous career best with her performance. Olivia Montini ’26 (4:47.45) crossed the finish line just two seconds later to take the 13th spot. The 5000-meter was led by Téa Malone-Bonaci ’27(18:33.53) who finished in 19th.

100 meter hurdles Swale (15:48) and Hill (16.81) placed tenth and twenty-second, respectively. Swale broke her previous personal best. Vivian Molnar ’28 competed in the 400-meter hurdle to snag a 1:17.54 time and eighteenth place. Evie Parts ’25 (12:16.16) marked a ninth-placed finish in the 3000 meter steeplechase. Edie Hoganson ’27 finished in 14th with a 13:27.30 time. The 4×400-meter relay team, composed of Becker, Wong, Molnar, and Page, came in seventh (4:10.40).

Hill also competed in the high jump, clearing 1.45 meters and placing in eleventh. Goldbacher broke the program record in the pole vault, clearing 3.10 meters and landing in the tenth spot. The record was previously held by Sophia Springer ’26. Springer also had a great competition, pushing past a 2.80-meter mark in sixteenth place. Swale cleared 4.66 meters in the long jump to place 29th. Kya Boldizsar ’28 jumped for 4.47 meters in 35th. Swale and Rebekah Gendler ’28 competed in the triple jump, clearing a 10.90 and 9.99 meter mark, respectively. Swale placed in seventh, her second top-10 finish, and Gendler in thirteenth. Lee Bickford ’25 led Swarthmore in the shot put, throwing for 11.70 meters and placing seventh. Swale (10.99 m) finished in fourteenth and Jordyn Bernard ’25 (10.28m) placed in the twentieth spot. Discus thrower Lydia Morris-Kliment ’27 had an amazing competition, clearing 42.61 meters in the silver spot. Bickford set a personal record in the hammer throw of 42.28 meters to place in eighth. In the javelin, fifth-place Swale and ninth-place Amelia Landry ’26 threw for 30.02 and 28.69 meters, respectively.