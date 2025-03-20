Weekly Recap

Baseball:

Swarthmore College: 8 vs. #16 Baldwin Wallace University: 9

March 8 in Lexington SC at 12:00 PM, the Garnet faced a tough opponent. The Garnet fell just short in a competitive game against nationally ranked Baldwin Wallace, despite a strong showing.

Notable player: Aidan Tinker ’28

Swarthmore College: 9 vs. #23 Case Western Reserve University (CWRU): 5, Swarthmore College: 3 vs. #23 CWRU: 9, and Swarthmore College: 3 vs. #23 CWRU: 5

March 8, 12, 13, the Garnet faced the CWRU Spartans in a triple-header. Swarthmore secured an impressive win against #23 CWRU, displaying solid hitting and pitching. In the second game of the doubleheader, CWRU rebounded to take the win, capitalizing on key scoring opportunities. Finally, a tightly contested third game saw CWRU edge out Swarthmore, taking the series victory.

Notable players: Noah Potholm ’26, Joshua Rankey ’25, and Ezra Schwartz ’28

Swarthmore College: 7 vs. Ithaca College: 6

Swarthmore pulled off a narrow victory against Ithaca, holding off a late rally to secure the win.

Notable players: Leor Kedar ’27, Aidan Sullivan ’26, and Ben Buchman ’25

Swarthmore College: 4 vs. Arcadia University: 9 and Swarthmore College: 9 vs. Arcadia University 12

The Garnet struggled to contain Arcadia’s offense in the opening game of this series. Furthermore, despite a stronger offensive performance, Swarthmore came up short in the second game as Arcadia secured the series sweep.

Notable players: Max Beadling ’25 and Nathaniel Kittredge ’28

Swarthmore: 13 vs. #17 Misericordia University: 3

Swarthmore upset the defending national champions on March 18 at home. This was the Garnet’s second victory against a nationally-ranked opponent this season, thus far. They have a bright season ahead!

Notable players: Tinker, Sullivan, and Easton Tolson ’28

Swarthmore: 6 vs. DeSales University: 7

The Swarthmore baseball team fell short this Wednesday at home on March 19. Though this was a back and forth fight, matching runs with runs, the Garnet ended up short. The Garnet will next take on Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Montclair, NJ, on March 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Notable players: Matthew Silvestre ’25, Max Roffwarg ’25, and Kedar

Softball:

Spring Break Games:

From March 8 to 13, the Garnet were playing high quality softball in Winter Haven, FL. Swarthmore suffered two losses to begin their Florida trip, losing to Carroll University and to #14 Belhaven College. After this game, the Garnet also lost to Husson University. Following this string of losses, Swarthmore won the next four games, beating #18 Calvin University, Ohio Northern University, Western New England University, and Albertus Magnus College. Their final game ended in a loss to Nichols College, losing 3-4.

Notable players: Olivia McClammy ’24, Iris Barone ’26, Avery McClure ’26, and Rae Barron ’26

Swarthmore College: 1 vs. Eastern University: 4 and Swarthmore College: 4, Eastern University: 0

The Garnet bounced back from an early loss on March 18. They finished the series with one apiece, coming back and sweeping Eastern in the second game, scoring 4 runs. The softball team next plays Immaculata University, at home, on March 22 at 1:00 PM and then 3:00 PM.

Notable players: Lane Barron ’26 and Lilly Goldberg ’27

Women’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 7 vs. Stevens Institute of Technology: 0

On March 8 at 1:00 PM, at home, the Garnet swept Stevens. The Garnet dominated Stevens with a clean sweep, winning all singles and doubles matches.

Swarthmore College: 7 vs. University of Minnesota Duluth: 0

In Orlando, FL, on March 10 at 6:00 PM, the Swarthmore dominated against UM-Duluth. Swarthmore continued its strong play with another 7-0 shoutout, proving its depth and consistency.

Swarthmore College: 2 vs. #20 Kenyon College: 5

Also in Orlando, FL, on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. the Garnet fell short. Facing a nationally ranked opponent, Swarthmore fought hard but, sadly, fell short, thus suffering its first loss of the season.

Swarthmore College: 7 vs. Grinnell College: 0

In their final match in Florida, the Garnet beat out Grinnell on March 13 at 6:30 PM. The Garnet bounced back from their loss with a dominant performance against Grinnell, returning to their winning ways.

Men’s Tennis:

Swarthmore College: 4 vs. #23 Sewanee The University of The South: 3

In California this past March 12 at 5:00 PM, in a closely contested match, Swarthmore edged out #23 Sewanee, sealing the victory in a decisive singles match.

Swarthmore College: 5 vs. #12 Washington University in St. Louis: 2

Also in California, on March 14 at 4:00 PM the Garnet underwent an amazing sports upset. Swarthmore pulled off an impressive win over #12 WashU, proving their ability to compete with the nation’s best.

Swarthmore College: 3 vs. #1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges: 4

For their final match of their California spring break trip, on March 15 at 1:00 PM, the Garnet fell short against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. In a hard-fought battle against the nation’s top-ranked team, Swarthmore came up just short in a close 4-3 match.

Women’s Track and Field:

Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge: 15th of 32

On March 14 and 15, track and field competed in South Carolina to close out their spring break trip. 3000m runner Aaliyah Anaskevich ’28 ran a 11:19.63 to place eighth out of twenty-seven competitors. Lydia Morris-Kliment ’27 threw discus for a distance of 35.50m for a 12th place finish. Shot putters Jordyn Bernard ’25 and Hannah Swale ’26 landed in 18th (10.80m) and 21st (10.59m) places, respectively. High jump standout Trel Trelstad ’25 cleared a 1.60m bar to take 14th place.

Men’s Track and Field:

Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge: 26th of 31

Noah St. George ’28 cleared 12.91m in the triple jump and placed 18th overall for his effort. 400m runner Owen Lord ’28 finished with a 52.19 time in 35th place. Joel Lovell ’26, Isaac Chu ’27, and Jay van Adrichem Boogaert ’25 all raced their personal bests at the meet.

Men’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 19 vs. Kenyon College: 9

March 8 at 1:00 p.m. the Garnet played Kenyon at home. Swarthmore’s offense was on fire as they cruised past Kenyon with a commanding victory.

Notable players: Michael Hardiman ’25, Clay Almgren ’26, and Drew Tyson ’26

Swarthmore College: 10 vs. York College: 11 (Overtime)

On March 12 at 7:00 PM, away, the Garnet fell to York. Despite a valiant effort, the Garnet fell in overtime to York in a heartbreaking loss.

Notable players: Rex Mabbs ’26, Almgren, and Tyson

Swarthmore College: 20 vs. Arcadia University: 3

On March 15, away, at 1:00 p.m., the Garnet blew Arcadia out of the water. Swarthmore bounced back in dominant fashion, overwhelming Arcadia with a relentless offensive attack. The Garnet next take on #8 Gettysburg College, away, on March 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Notable players: Hardiman, Almgren, and Tyson

Women’s Lacrosse:

Swarthmore College: 14 vs. Skidmore University: 13

At 10:00 a.m. on March 10, away in Florida, the Garnet women catalyzed an amazing comeback on March 10. This was the Garnet’s fifth straight win of the season. The Garnet started slow, trailing by 4 goals at the end of the first quarter. But — the Garnet orchestrated a thrilling comeback after trailing by these four goals, marking the beginnings of a winning season for the women!

Notable players: Aubree Daugherty ’26, Isabela Bloomquist ’25, and Brooke Carrier ’27

Swarthmore College: 10 vs. #22 Christopher Newport University: 12

At 6:00 p.m. on March 16, at home, Swarthmore battled hard against a ranked opponent but ultimately fell short against CNU.

Notable players: Sophie Finkelstein ’25 and Carrier

Swarthmore College 18 vs. Immaculata University: 6

At Immaculata University in Pennsylvania on March 19 at 6:00 p.m., Swarthmore started off hot, scoring 11 goals in the first quarter. They followed this up and scored 7 more goals across the next three quarters, putting them ahead. The Garnet next takes on Franklin and Marshall College, at home, to begin their Centennial Conference escapade on March 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Notable players: Bloomquist, Daugherty, and Elizabeth Walsh ’27