SGO Statement of Support for Student Rights, Institutional Fairness, and Transparency

Dear Swarthmore College Community,

We, the Swarthmore College Student Government Organization (SGO), firmly uphold students’ rights to express their beliefs, engage in peaceful protest, and advocate for institutional change without fear of undue retaliation. We are aware of the recent campus discourse that a student was suspended by the College Judiciary Committee (CJC) following their participation in pro-Palestinian activism last academic year. A commitment to open discourse and civic engagement is essential to our community, and we support all students in exercising these rights.

At the same time, we recognize the complexities of institutional disciplinary processes. The student representatives of the CJC are appointed with care, and we trust that their decisions are made with thoughtful deliberation of the case’s evidence and rendered a verdict following the student handbook. While we do not have full knowledge of the considerations that led to this particular suspension, we support the right to appeal and support all students involved in that process.

Furthermore, we recognize that Swarthmore College prides itself on being a socially responsible and progressive institution, committed to fostering diversity, sustainability, and equal opportunity for students. The administration places significant value on maintaining this image, and throughout history, meaningful social progress is often driven by activism and critical engagement with existing systems. However, it is important to acknowledge that there are instances where the College, despite advocating for these ideals, may fall short of fully upholding them. It is in this spirit of accountability and progress that we seek to take meaningful action to support those affected by these decisions.

We want to explore tangible ways to assist the student during this period, whether through fundraising efforts, community initiatives, or other means of support. We also hope that demonstrating a commitment to restorative support might encourage the institution to reconsider or modify its decision through the appeals process.

Ultimately, our goal is to foster a community where all students—both those navigating disciplinary actions and those involved in deliberating judiciary processes—feel supported. Moving forward, we will seek opportunities to work collaboratively with the administration and student representatives to ensure that disciplinary outcomes are fair, transparent, and balanced, with opportunities for growth and reconciliation. We will continue to advocate for a fair and transparent process while working toward solutions that prioritize both accountability and student well-being.

Respectfully,

Swarthmore College Student Government Organization (SGO)