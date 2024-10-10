Historically Variable Swarthmore Voter Turnout Remains Crucial for Election

With less than a month before the United States 2024 presidential election and only two weeks until the voter registration deadline, the election has been on the minds of many students. Pennsylvania is one of the most critical swing states for the presidential election this year, as well as a close U.S. Senate race and numerous other state and local races. The demographic group of college-aged students have significant electoral power, with approximately 42 million voters aged 18-27 years old. Yet, critically, voter registration rates among the 18-24 year old age group are among the lowest, with less than 50% voter registration in 2022. This significantly contrasts with voters aged 65-74, who have a voter registration rate of nearly 80%.

Important studies on the voting habits of college students strive to bridge this gap. The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (TSLVE) is an initiative created by Tufts University to monitor student engagement with the electoral process across the country. The report collects data from over 1,250 educational institutions across the country, releasing a report after every midterm or presidential election. The reports detail student registration and turnout at a particular campus, comparing data across institutions and analyzing voter engagement among certain demographics. The initiative has reported data on Swarthmore since 2014.

Among eligible voters at Swarthmore, the registration rate remained relatively constant between 2016 and 2022, falling between 82-90%. However, the percentage of registered students who turned out to vote greatly varied, with 85.4% of registered students voting in 2020, while only 56.7% voted in 2022. This aligns with nationwide trends, where midterm elections consistently have a lower voter turnout than presidential elections.

Swarthmore students also generally vote at higher rates than students around the country. In 2020, the institutional average voting rate among eligible college students in the U.S. was around 66%, while Swarthmore’s was 76%.

This trend of high student engagement lines up with general student participation in election-related events on campus. One of the most well-attended events was the Sept. 10 presidential debate watch party, which was hosted at the Dining and Community Commons.

“There were so many students watching the debate that the venue ran out of seating, and students had to sit on the floor,” said Elijah Nepomuceno ‘28.

However, despite Swarthmore’s relatively high political engagement and voter turnout, students of color continue to vote at rates much lower than their white peers. While nearly 80% of eligible white students voted in the 2020 presidential election, only 68% of Hispanic students, 53% of Black students and 44% of Asian students voted. This pattern also holds up for midterm elections. In 2022, 58% of eligible white students voted, while only 34% of Hispanic students, 27% of Black students, and 26% of Asian students voted.

These racial disparities reflect national data. National Census estimates record a nearly 13% gap in voter participation between white and Latino eligible voters. This disparity has only continued to grow in recent years, largely because of the opaque voter registration process, or economic barriers that prevent people from taking time off work to vote.

Ultimately, despite Swarthmore’s relatively high registration rates, the data shows that efforts to engage students in the electoral process still fails to include members of marginalized groups as much. As a result, sources such as TSLVE’s report provide a critical avenue for institutions such as Swarthmore to assess how to grant all students equitable access to voting resources.