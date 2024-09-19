Swarthmore Athletics Weekly Recap

Volleyball:

Swarthmore College: 2, Stockton University 3

Swarthmore’s volleyball team fell to Stockton University on Thursday evening, losing its 2-1 lead after a hard-fought fourth set.​​ The Ospreys finished the fifth and final set 25-23, the Garnet unable to pull ahead after an Ospreys 6-5 match score.

Notable Players: Alexia Enache ’27 and Isabel Adam ’28 ended the match with career-high seventeen and sixteen kills, respectively. Emily Sun ’27 made a career high 38 assists.

Swarthmore College: 3, Rutgers-Newark: 0

At Tarble Pavilion, the Garnet finished the first set strong against the Raiders, 25-11. Though the second stanza began competitively, Swarthmore found their footing, outplaying Rutgers-Newark by a fourteen-point lead, 25-11. Swarthmore dominated the third set, finishing 25-13.

Notable Players: Isabel Adam ’28 led the Garnet with eleven kills, finishing her third match of the season with double-figure kills. Madeline Mountcastle ’26 had 22 assists and eleven digs.

Swarthmore College: 3, University of Mary Washington: 2

Hot into the first stanza, the University of Mary Washington Eagles enjoyed a 14-2 lead, holding on to their advantage as the stanza ended 25-11. However, Swarthmore soon found their groove, opening the second stanza with an 8-3 run. The Eagles tightly trailed behind the Garnet, but fell in a 25-22 loss. The Eagles gained momentum in the third set, closing down on an early Garnet lead 21-19. After losing the fourth set, the Garnet finished with a fifth-set win to secure their second victory of the day.

Field Hockey:

Swarthmore College: 0, York College: 1

On Wednesday night, Garnet field hockey fell to the Spartans 0-1 in an away game in York, PA. After a scoreless three quarters, York College found the back of the cage in the 54th minute, while Swarthmore was unable to score a goal before the final whistle blew.

Notable Players: Goalie Cassandra Conklin ’26 led the Garnet with five saves, a career best. Magdalena Jordan ’27 made four shots and three attempts on goal.

Swarthmore College: 2, Stevens Institute of Technology: 1

In the first quarter, the Swarthmore field hockey outshot Stevens Institute of Technology 4-0, but couldn’t score. The second quarter finished with the Ducks up 1-0 after their third shot found the back of the cage. Trailing in the final minute of the third quarter, the Garnet’s Sarah Cooper ’26 tied the game with a shot into the left corner of the cage. Tying 1-1 at the end of the fourth quarter, the game went into overtime. With two minutes and twenty seconds remaining, the Garnet scored a goal to take home the win, 2-1.

Notable Players: Sarah Cooper ’26 scored a goal to tie the game, and Grace Fuselier ’25 scored to win in overtime. Magdalena Jordan ’27 attempted four shots, two of which were on goal.

Swarthmore College: 1, The College of New Jersey: 0

In a home game against The College of New Jersey, the Swarthmore field hockey team proved victorious with a 1-0 win. The Garnet found their lead early, scoring two seconds before the end of the first quarter. Holding off plays from the Lions attack for three more quarters, the Garnet defense proved strong, earning their second shut out of the season.

Notable Players: Sophia Hitchingham ’25 and Magdelena Jordan ’26 each attempted three shots, with Hitchingham scoring in the first quarter to secure the Garnet win.

Women’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 1, Rowan University: 1

In a home game against Rowan University on Wednesday afternoon, the Swarthmore College women’s soccer team drew 1-1. The Garnet scored the first goal in the twenty-seventh minute and remained ahead at the end of the first half. However, in the fifty-ninth minute, Rowan scored a goal to draw the game, leaving the match a tie at the end of the second half.

Notable Players: Sofie Aird ’27 made three saves. Allie Zitelli ’25 made four shots and scored her first goal of the season.

Men’s Soccer:

Swarthmore College: 2, Kean University: 0

In a home game last Wednesday against Kean University, Swarthmore’s men’s soccer team ended the game with a shutout 2-0. Putting away two goals in the first-half, the Garnet dominated early, taking seven shots in the first ten minutes of the game. Only once was Swarthmore’s keeper tested in each half.

Notable Players: Adrien Marcelli ’26 scored both of the Garnet’s goals — the first off a cross and the second on a penalty kick. Tejas Sarna ’25 led the team with seven shots.

Swarthmore College: 2, Widener University: 1

Facing early pressure by the Widener University Pride, the Garnet defended three corner kicks in a span of one minute. Swarthmore’s fourth shot found the back of the net in the thirty-second minute but, less than a minute later, Widener scored to tie the first half. After blocking a dangerous free kick, the Garnet scored the game winner in a give-and-go play.

Notable Players: Len Yamabe ’27 scored the game winner and his third goal of the season. He also led the Garnet with four shots, three of which were on target. Joost Almekinders ’27 also scored his third game of the season.

Swarthmore College: 7, Widener University: 0

This past Tuesday night, the No. 16 ranked Garnet held their heads high as they dominated 7-0 in a home game against Widener University. Swarthmore struck early, finding its first goal in the seventh minute of the game. Just five minutes later, the Garnet scored another. The first half ended 3-0 in favor of the Garnet. Scoring four more goals in the second half, Swarthmore cruised to the end of the game 7-0, earning its third shutout of the season.

Notable Players: Len Yamabe ’27 scored his first career hat trick, and currently stands with a total of six goals for the season. Toshiro Kenney ’26, Tejas Sarna ’25, Adrien Marcelli ’26, and Joseph Eyiolowope ’26 each tallied a goal.