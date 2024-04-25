Live Updates: Students Occupy Parrish Lawn in Support of Palestine

This is a live story, check back for updates. Older posts may not reflect current information. Read the main article here.

Updated as of 11:37 p.m. 4/26/2024.

⟡Live 11:30 p.m. 4/26/2024

At least six Swarthmore professors have signed a letter, along with hundreds of other faculty at other institutions, indicating their participation in an academic boycott of Columbia University and Barnard College in protest of the schools’ crackdown on student antiwar protesters. The letter reads in part “At the time of the arrest, NYPD representatives stated that ‘students were peaceful, offered no resistance whatsoever’ and that the assessment of ‘danger’ was the University’s alone. We are appalled by the decision to summarily suspend these students at both Barnard and Columbia, and further, to evict Barnard students from their student housing.”

The letter indicates that signatories will not participate in academic events or conferences held at Barnard or Columbia and will not “collaborate with Columbia or Barnard faculty who hold positions within the university administration in addition to their academic appointments.”

The Swarthmore faculty whose names appear on the letter are Professor of Anthropology Farha Ghannam, Associate Professor of History Ahmad Shokr, Associate Professor of Sociology Nina Johnson, Assistant Professor of Anthropology Alejandra Azuero-Quijano, Assistant Professor of Philosophy Sabeen Ahmed and Assistant Professor of Sociology Salvador Rangel.

At this time, none of the professors had responded to requests for comment, but live coverage will be updated if I hear anything.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 8:31 p.m. 4/26/2024

Two interesting visitors to the encampment today:

Members of the “Abandon Biden” campaign, including one of its co-founders, left a few hours ago after sitting and speaking with protesters. One member spoke at length about his experience as a researcher conducting work in the West Bank. He recalled being flagged by a security system due to his nonviolent organizing with Palestinian youth, leading to security guards handcuffing and arresting him. He described harrowing conditions during his imprisonment, and wondering from his cell if his arrest had sparked outrage, asking “is the world turning upside down for us?” Upon his release, he realized few had even noticed. Now, he emphasized to Swarthmore students, the level of awareness has changed: “The difference is that you are here,” his voice growing thick with tears.

Around the same time, participants and audience members from a symposium held today, “Resisting Extraction and Building Resilience on the Navajo Nation,” stopped by to tour the camp. I spoke with Chili Yazzie, a member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation, about why he felt it important to visit.

“As an indigenous people we understand the dynamics of the struggle of the Palestinians because our people have been going through settler colonial pressure for centuries. We understand encroachment, land theft, discrimination, and genocide, and we are in solidarity with any people who suffer those atrocities,” Yazzie said.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 6:19 p.m. 4/26/2024

The FOX-29 segment is out.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 6:13 p.m. 4/26/2024

In some Tri-Co news, the Inquirer is reporting an encampment at Haverford was assembled this morning.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 5:51 p.m. 4/26/2024

I’ve been provided a statement from Swarthmore regarding their response to the encampment. The Phoenix asked about President Val Smith’s email at the beginning of the semester which read in part, “we cannot permit any similar events to take place this spring.” Vice President for Communications Andy Hirsch responded:

“In keeping with the College’s longstanding values around peaceful protest and free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment. We believe our approach aligns with President Smith’s January message that you referenced, as this protest differs from the sit-in and, as such, it impacts the campus differently. We do understand that the encampment is making some members of the community uncomfortable in different ways, and we are working to support those individuals who have reached out with those concerns.

We look forward to meeting with the encampment’s organizers to try to bring the protest to a peaceful conclusion. The groups have only just shared the names of the liaisons willing to speak with members of the senior leadership team, so we hope to arrange a time to meet very soon.”

Hirsch declined to comment on whether or not any aspects of the protester’s demands, which include divestment “from companies that profit off of the Israeli apartheid regime” and the termination of Public Safety Officer Brendan Duke, would be on the table for ending the encampment.

Organizers from SPC who I spoke to seemed unconvinced, noting that the acting Co-Presidents had only reached out to protesters indirectly and had yet to visit the encampment.

A large wooden structure appeared early today at the northwest corner of the encampment. I talked with Kya Butterfield, a junior at Swarthmore who built the piece for an installation art class, and donated it to the encampment for community use. He’s been working on repairing and decorating the structure, and was excited to see how the encampment uses the piece, they emphasized “letting it be communal, inviting, and responsive.”

Another note about previous coverage, on April 24th when I wrote that “emails” to the Swarthmore administration had gone unanswered, only one email, sent April 22nd to Vice President Stephanie Ives, had been sent. This was the result of a miscommunication on my part and I regret the error.

The College has asked The Phoenix to share the resources found in Tuesday’s email from the acting Co-Presidents. I’ve linked them below.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Interfaith Center, the Student Deans, Carebridge, a resource for faculty and staff, and the College’s Bias Response Team.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 1:26 p.m. 4/26/2024

The Swarthmore Palestine Coalition (SPC), who organized the encampment, have reported that FOX News was on campus filming earlier today. I’ll be on the lookout for that coverage later in the day.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 8:24 p.m. 4/25/2024

Per weather.gov temperatures in Swarthmore are supposed to drop to around 36 degrees tonight. Not a fun night to be camped out, standing guard from Parrish porch, or reporting on it all.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 6:00 p.m. 4/25/2024

Tents are currently being re-staked and reorganized to create a large open space in the center of the encampment. More coverage of the encampment is now out, including an ABC-6 news segment and the encampment’s inclusion on a map and list of active protests by the New York Times.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 3:59 p.m. 4/25/2024

A few members of some part of ABC news were here about an hour ago, I’m not sure on the details. The afternoon has mostly involved participants making additional banners and signs in a large art build. A tour group composed of the parents of prospective student athletes led by an adult tour guide conspicuously veered off of Magill walk towards McCabe Library before it would have passed in front of the encampment. As advertised on Instagram, a planned rally is about to start. An encampment soccer game is at 6:30, and a film screening is at 10:00. It’s worth mentioning how much of what has gone on at the encampment thus far is essentially standard fare for a liberal arts college, just amidst rows of tents rather than inside old halls.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 2:56 p.m. 4/25/2024

A tour group led by a group of high school teachers from Maryland was just gathered around the “People’s Library,” enthusiastically discussing the encampment with participating Swarthmore students. I talked with one of the teachers, who contrasted the encampment at Swarthmore with media depictions of student protesters as violent, and found the atmosphere reassuring. “This seems like the most welcoming place on campus,” he said. He also noted that the other three colleges his group had visited thus far on their trip apparently had few signs of dissent apart from scattered posters.

Also, a few notes and corrections on previous coverage. I misheard descriptions of the “Freedom Flotilla” as part of a deal to end the Houthi blockade on shipping routes. These were separate parts of the speech referring to unrelated groups and I regret the error. The Freedom Flotilla is a large group of ships who hope to break Israel’s blockade by delivering more than 5,000 tons of aid to Gaza. The Houthi rebels who have disrupted trade in the Red Sea include an end to Israel’s blockade as a condition for ending their attacks, along with an end to bombing in Gaza.

Additionally, it was clarified to me that a moment of silence previously reported on was intended to draw attention specifically to recent reports of mass graves at hospitals in Gaza besieged by the Israeli military. Organizer’s also stressed that describing them as making reference to the dead in Gaza without indicating their description of those responsible obfuscates their position. I will endeavor to be more precise when describing the words of speakers in the future.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 12:26 a.m. 4/25/2024

I’ve received a statement from Swarthmore’s Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) in support of the ongoing encampment. It reads in part:

“Our encampment is part of a national liberation movement calling on universities, companies and governments to divest and boycott the corporations and products that legitimize and provide the financial capital for Israel’s genocide and starvation of Gaza. The United Nations is warning that everyone in Gaza –– 2.2 million people –– faces acute food insecurity with the imminent threat of famine. Over 300 bodies have recently been retrieved from mass graves in Gaza’s hospitals. Israel is threatening to move ahead with a ground invasion in Rafah, where 1.5 million people are currently sheltering. The Swarthmore College must take urgent and necessary action by meeting our demands for divestment. History will remember Swarthmore’s complicity.

We recognize in our own story of freedom the just aspiration of Palestinian liberation. We affirm that it is our Judaism that drives us to condemn the Israeli government’s indiscriminate bombing and deliberate starvation of civilians in Gaza. The Swarthmore People’s College for The Liberation of Palestine on Parrish Beach represents our complete and unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights to freedom and self-determination.”

Kehilah, a pluralistic Jewish affinity group at Swarthmore has declined to comment on the protest or the administration’s response to it. Swarthmore’s chapter of Chabad, an Orthodox Hasidic organization, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

In some news about the news, the anticipated NBC 10 segment is out, you can read or watch it here.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 6:38 p.m. 4/24/2024

The news team is here, looks to be a camera operator from NBC 10.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 6:33 p.m. 4/24/2024

The announcement of news teams potentially arriving has kicked off another round of chanting. What was likely a news helicopter circled overhead a few times about twenty minutes ago before flying off. While one would probably not imagine that clashes with police and mass arrests have become commonplace at campus protests from the peaceful tableau on Parrish Beach, the good mood is nonetheless fragile. Undeterred, international students and their friends have set up a cricket game on the paved paths, professors sit in the shade and chat with students, and the collection of books, now labeled the “People’s Library,” has continued to grow. In a circle on the grass, organizers talk in hushed tones. I’ve committed not to sit in on strategic meetings as part of an agreement that has allowed for this exclusive live coverage, and so far emails to Swarthmore administrators have gone unanswered, so at the moment I cannot provide information on any potential dialogue alluded to by the email from Acting Co-Presidents Tomoko Sakomura and Rob Goldberg.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 4:27 p.m. 4/24/2024

Students have assembled for a round of chanting and speeches, as well as a moment of silence for the dead in Gaza. Just now, cheers for the continuing Houthi blockade and the possibility of a deal to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza. Speakers address the gathered crowd from the “Big Chair” in the center of the encampment. Prospective students and their parents stop briefly to look on from the steps of Parrish. I’m watching from near the assembled library, which has grown exponentially since my last visit and now includes children’s books and printed zines.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 4:49 p.m. 4/23/2024

Despite the ongoing potential for disciplinary action, and the administrative shadow of Parrish Hall looming over the hill, the atmosphere today has felt joyous for the most part. Students set up additional tents, listen to a speaker playing out bossa nova, and enjoy the fleeting sunlight. Neighborhood residents with their dogs stop by to chat and offer words of encouragement. An ice cream truck reportedly gives discounts for those wearing keffiyehs. A table with supplies has also become a library of sorts (this is still Swarthmore after all), and on it books on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are strewn amidst works by David Graeber and Eldrige Cleaver.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 3:22 p.m. 4/23/2024

I’ve just returned from a trek down to Swarthmore-Rutledge School, the polling place for the vast majority of Swarthmore students. Students walked up and down the road alone or in small groups, some wearing keffiyehs. One student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, discussed the “Uncommitted” write-in movement and their reasons for voting; the explanation was short but unwavering, a microcosm of a nation-wide movement.

“I don’t feel comfortable voting for a candidate that supports genocide,” they said.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 2:18 p.m. 4/23/2024

A highly anticipated message has been sent to the Swarthmore community from acting presidents Tomoko Sakomura and Rob Goldberg at 1:45 p.m., laying out the administration’s immediate response to the protest. The email noted Public Safety presence will be increased on campus due to the “encampment’s potential to attract attention beyond campus,” but did not directly call for the encampment to disband or threaten police action, as has occurred at protests elsewhere in the nation. However, the email harkened back to the widely condemned investigations into student activism which began last semester.

“The encampment on Parrish is deeply concerning and will be included in our ongoing investigations into possible policy violations related to activism throughout the past several months.”

The email seemed acutely aware of reports from Jewish students and politicians, describing similar campus encampments as hostile and antisemitic. Jewish participants and organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and If Not Now have fiercely contested depictions of the protests as antisemitic.

“We also recognize that, until we bring this protest to a conclusion, it may cause some students, faculty, and staff members to feel uncomfortable or even intimidated…In addition, we urge anyone who feels they’ve witnessed or are the victim of bias to immediately report the incident to the College’s Bias Response Team,” the email said.

—Lucy Tobier and Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 1:18 p.m. 4/23/2024

Pennsylvania’s primary is today, and members of the encampment have set up a booth along Magill Walk urging students to write-in “Uncommitted” to protest President Biden’s support for Israel as the Gaza war drags on. The movement has turned out impressive numbers, exceeding ten percent in almost every state where primaries have been held. In Minnesota, votes not for Biden surpassed a quarter of votes cast.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 12:31 a.m. 4/23/2024

The clock has ticked past midnight. Nothing but the low murmur of voices and the rustle of tent fabric and sleeping bags can be heard. Barring anything extraordinary, I’ll be wrapping up my live coverage here for the night.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 10:29 p.m. 4/22/2024

The sun now has set on the encampment’s first night, and lights from inside tents cast shadows of students huddled together for warmth. It seems for now that Swarthmore is playing the waiting game as similar scenes play out on campuses across the country.

—Melanie Zelle

Swarthmore’s Second Sit-In This Year

Participants and audience members from a symposium titled “Resisting Extraction and Building Resilience on the Navajo Nation” stopped by to tour the camp.











On Monday, April 22, the Swarthmore Palestine Coalition started an encampment on Parrish Lawn in protest of the ongoing Israel occupation of Palestine and the Swarthmore administration’s response to violence in the Middle East. The campout, dubbed “The People’s College for the Liberation of Palestine,” was launched in a wave of similar protests across U.S. college campuses, including at Columbia, the University of Michigan, and Yale.

“Swarthmore students have wielded the power to divest from apartheid before and we will do it again,” said a student speaker standing on the Parrish porch.

Students chanted phrases including “Disclose, Divest, We Will Not Stop, We Will Not Rest” and “The Students United Will Never Be Defeated” as they gathered in a ring on the lawn, pledging to not leave until the school meets demands. This is the second sit-in this year, after a second-floor sit-in in Parrish Hall that lasted three weeks until the end of the Fall semester. However, students felt the results from last semester’s sit-ins in negotiations were not followed through on and insufficient, and have decided to join a wave of encampments in solidarity with other colleges.

“In the winter, the admin said they would start making a committee and nothing came from it. We realized that the admin will play their little game to try to placate us and tell us that they need to do committees or a bureaucratic process and that divestment can only come super slowly but even the sit-ins demands were standing demands for the past half decade. We’re not here to play those games with admin anymore,” an anonymous student protester said.

In an email sent to the school community at the start of this Spring semester, President Valerie Smith warned another sit-in would not be allowed.

“For a variety of reasons, we allowed the students to remain in Parrish until the semester ended. However, in the interest of transparency, let me state that we cannot permit any similar events to take place this spring,” Smith said. “It is simply unfair and unreasonable to expect the campus community to endure such a disruption.”

When pressed for specifics, Public Safety refused to commit to any potential responses to a prolonged presence on the lawn, and stressed their first priority is the safety of students. Swarthmore Borough police cars have briefly appeared and left; However, Public Safety denied calling them and clarified that they are on a routine patrol.

Despite concerns over potential arrests or suspensions, students have decided to continue with the encampment until the demands are met. Fliers with advice for dealing with police and Public Safety officers have been distributed, and a “Know Your Rights” info session was held.

“We’re not doing this because we want to be suspended. We’re not doing this because we want to face threats,” an anonymous student protester said. “What’s more important is for us to draw attention to the genocide in Gaza.”