David Boonin: Letter to the Editor

Editor’s Note: David Boonin is a member of the Swarthmore Borough Council.

To the editor,

As a local elected official, several residents of Swarthmore voiced concern to me about the pro-Palestinian encampment at Swarthmore College. I was hearing that Jewish students were being made to feel uncomfortable. I needed to see things for myself, as a private citizen and long-time advocate of free speech and the rights and freedom of all.

My pre-visit view was that a Quaker school is a perfect place for an anti-war protest. I supported their general concept of divestiture by the college from war profiteers, but not necessarily anything on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) list. As for the discomfort Jewish students, my pre-visit opinion was that every human being should be uncomfortable with most of Bibi Netanyahu’s military policies in Gaza and the West Bank.

Upon arrival, I found a tranquil mood at the encampment. I did not like the use of the word genocide on one of the signs. A protester engaged me and I shared my general support and my disagreement with the term genocide. I suggested civilian massacre; even murder. I felt unheard. We agreed to disagree on this nomenclature issue.

I mentioned being a long-time advocate for a two-state solution in the Middle East. By now, two other protesters had joined the conversation. The conservation devolved. They wanted a single-state solution, with a monocultural self-ruled Palestinian state. When I asked where that single-state would be, they stated, “From the river to the sea.” They understood that this was more than a trope. They understood that this meant the elimination of Israel, yet somehow did not consider this to rise to genocide. As reprehensible as Bibi’s policies are, I told them that this circa 1960s “river to the sea” concept is much more genocidal than what is occurring in Gaza and hateful to many in their community. This is where being anti-Israeli governmental policies becomes antisemitism. This is hate speech.

If this is a typical discourse with a would-be supporter, then hate is replacing the quest for peace on the college’s campus. Based upon this limited interaction, I believe that the college needs to do more to protect Jewish students and employees and to require zero tolerance for any hate by all.

David Boonin