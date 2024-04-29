/

Swarthmore Faculty/Staff Response to April 23rd Letter from Acting Co-Presidents Sakomura & Goldberg

Dear Members of the Swarthmore Community,

We write to express our strong support for the right of our students to engage in peaceful protest. We were alarmed by the letter sent by Acting Co-Presidents Sakomura and Goldberg on April 23rd – “Protest Activity on Campus” – regarding the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Parrish lawn. Written one day after the encampment began, the letter preemptively seeks to depict it as threatening and unsafe, in the absence of any evidence to support this characterization. By manufacturing a climate of hostility, the College promotes an interpretation of student activism as intrinsically violent and anti-educational, distracting from and distorting our students’ serious efforts to think through the most pressing issue of our time. It is particularly poignant that the letter creates this false sense of danger on campus when hostility toward the empowering potential of education has led to Israel’s destruction of every single university in Gaza, as well as most of its other schools, libraries, and bookstores. The letter rightly states that “our ability to understand and engage with diverse views is critical to Swarthmore’s educational experience.” Yet the letter itself ultimately undermines this aspect of our mission. 

If, as Acting Co-Presidents Sakomura and Goldberg write, “we expect that students and their allies will protest peacefully,” why do they also find the encampment “deeply concerning” and promise that it “will be included in our ongoing investigations into possible policy violations related to activism throughout the past several months”? The point of the disciplinary process is to investigate specific incidents of potential misconduct. In the absence of naming what policies the encampment might violate, we are left to conclude that the administration is willfully hunting  for “possible policy violations,” rather than responding to actual infractions of the code of conduct, and misusing the disciplinary process to chill student activism.  

To that end, the letter frames the encampment’s solidarity with Gaza as antisemitic, proposing that the “rising tensions on many campuses” “may be exacerbated by the fact that these national protests come at the start of Passover and as antisemitism across the country and around the world is on the rise.” But none of the students’ demands, which we strongly encourage members of the campus community to read for themselves, antagonize members of any religious or racial group. Equating solidarity with Gaza and antisemitism distorts the meaning of antisemitism. In doing so, it erases the many Jews, at Swarthmore and elsewhere, raising their voices against the genocide in Gaza and for Palestinian liberation. On our campus, such solidarity is evidenced at the encampment itself, which will host a Passover seder on Sunday. 

The letter also states that the protest “may cause some students, faculty, and staff members to feel uncomfortable or even intimidated” and recommends they avail themselves of counseling resources CAPS and Carebridge. With these directives, Acting Co-Presidents Sakomura and Goldberg jump to depict the protest as intimidating and even traumatizing when there have been no reported incidents of intimidation, much less trauma. Nonetheless, the Acting Co-Presidents announce they will be “increasing Public Safety’s presence on campus.” We wonder which of these actions – pitching tents on the lawn or surveilling students – members of campus are more likely to find uncomfortable or intimidating, especially given students’ recent reports of harassment by a Public Safety officer. This is to say nothing of the terrifying scenes of police aggression brought to bear on pro-Palestine and anti-war protestors at Columbia, NYU, Cal Poly Humboldt, University of Texas-Austin, Emory University, and elsewhere over the past week. We urge Swarthmore College to hold itself to the standard of intellectual and moral integrity it claims, and to resist the weaponization of “comfort” and “safety” that has taken hold at so many institutions around the country.

We are currently witnessing the largest wave of campus repression in the United States since the 1960s. We expect Swarthmore College, with its Quaker heritage and its stated commitment to social justice, to have the courage not to fall in line and instead to act on its values. Union Theological Seminary President Serene Jones’s own recent letter to her community offers a model of how to do this. So, too, do the actions of our students, who have worked for months to respond to the scale of suffering and destruction in Gaza when the U.S. government and institutions of higher education refuse to do so. Their encampment is a continuation of their education, as the reading, study, and discussion taking place there indicate. It is they who are demonstrating how to do precisely what Acting Co-Presidents Sakomura and Goldberg urge us to do: “to hold in the light all of those suffering through this horrific situation.” We should not be shutting down, distorting, or demonizing their efforts to do so; we should be honoring their example. 

Signed (alphabetical by last name, list in formation):

  1. Dilruba Ahmed, English Literature/Creative Writing
  2. Sabeen Ahmed, Philosophy
  3. Tariq al-Jamil, Religion
  4. Khaled Al-Masri, Modern Languages & Literatures/Arabic
  5. Elaine Allard, Educational Studies
  6. Thamyris Almeida, Latin American & Latino Studies
  7. Farid Azfar, History
  8. Alejandra Azuero-Quijano, Sociology & Anthropology
  9. Jamal Batts, Black Studies
  10. Michael Wilson Becerril, Peace & Conflict Studies
  11. Adrienne Benally, Environmental Studies
  12. Betsy Bolton, English and Environmental Studies
  13. Jen Bradley, Educational Studies
  14. Megan Brown, History
  15. Rachel Sagner Buurma, English Literature
  16. Jace St Cyr, CAPS
  17. Pallabi Chakravorty, Dance
  18. Paloma Checa-Gismero, Art History
  19. BuYun Chen, History
  20. Yvonne Chireau, Religion
  21. David Cohen, Physics & Astronomy
  22. Lara Cohen, English
  23. Kirby Conrod, Linguistics
  24. Michelle Crouch, Sponsored Programs
  25. Desiree Diaz, Spanish
  26. Maggie Delano, Engineering
  27. Rikker Dockum, Linguistics
  28. Bruce Dorsey, History
  29. Carr Everbach, Engineering
  30. Lila Fontes, Computer Science
  31. Sibelan Forrester, Russian and Interpretation Theory
  32. Anthony S. Foy, English and Black Studies
  33. Farha Ghannam, Sociology & Anthropology
  34. Brian Goldstein, Art History
  35. Caitlin Goodman, Friends Historical Library
  36. Chris Graves, Environmental Studies and Chemistry & Biochemistry
  37. Alexandra Gueydan-Turek, Modern Languages & Literatures/French
  38. Stephen Hackler, Physics & Astronomy
  39. K. David Harrison, Linguistics
  40. Andy Hines, Aydelotte Foundation
  41. Hilary Hla, CAPS
  42. Alba Newmann Holmes, Writing Associates Program
  43. Steven P Hopkins, Department of Religion and Asian Studies
  44. Paul Jacobs, Physics & Astronomy
  45. Nina Johnson, Sociology & Anthropology and Black Studies
  46. Jody Joyner, Art
  47. Varun Khanna, Classics
  48. Mary Ann Klassen, Physics & Astronomy
  49. Gerald Levinson, Music
  50. Dahlia Li, Gender and Sexuality Studies
  51. Roseann Liu, Asian American Studies and Educational Studies
  52. Jose-Luis Machado, Biology, Global Studies, and Environmental Studies
  53. Edwin Mayorga, Educational Studies
  54. Joanne McCole, Cornell Library
  55. Allison Miller, Mathematics & Statistics
  56. Donna Jo Napoli, Linguistics
  57. Lei X Ouyang, Music and Asian American Studies
  58. Sangina Patnaik, English Literature
  59. Prea Persaud, Religion
  60. Dawn Philip, CAPS
  61. Joel F. W. Price ’00, ITS
  62. Salvador Rangel, Sociology & Anthropology
  63. Kristen Recine, Physics & Astronomy
  64. Jesus Rivera, Physics & Astronomy
  65. Moriel Rothman-Zecher, English Literature/Creative Writing
  66. Peter Schmidt, English Literature, Black Studies, and Environmental Studies
  67. Christy Schuetze, Sociology & Anthropology
  68. Ahmad Shokr, History
  69. Benjamin Smith, Modern Languages & Literatures/Arabic
  70. Marshall Smith, Modern Languages & Literatures/French
  71. Tristan Smith, Physics & Astronomy
  72. Lee Smithey, Peace & Conflict Studies
  73. Lisa Smulyan, Educational Studies
  74. Tracey Mia Stewart, Music
  75. Barbara Thelamour, Psychology
  76. Alex Torra, Theater
  77. Vivian Truong, History and Asian American Studies
  78. Roberto Vargas, McCabe Library
  79. Edlin Veras, Sociology & Anthropology
  80. Mark Wallace, Religion and Environmental Studies
  81. Jonathan Washington, Linguistics
  82. Patricia White, Film & Media Studies
  83. Abigail Weil, Libraries
  84. Isaiah Wooden, Theater
  85. Zhuming Yao, Chinese and Interpretation Theory
  86. Matt Zucker, Engineering

Undersigned Faculty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Phoenix

Discover more from The Phoenix

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading