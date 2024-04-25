From April 13 to May 19, the List Gallery will be hosting the 2024 Senior Art Thesis Exhibitions, where works created by art majors during their Senior Capstone will be showcased. There will be two exhibitions: April 13-28 and May 3-19. Below are some works exhibited in Exhibition 1. The gallery is open from 12-5 p.m. every day except Monday. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. An open reception for Exhibition 2 will be held on May 3 from 4-6 p.m. Come and support student artists on campus!

Image Credit: Zehua You ’26