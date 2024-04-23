Live Updates: Students Occupy Parrish Lawn in Support of Palestine

This is a live story, check back for updates.

Updated as of 4:51 p.m. 4/23/2024.

⟡Live 4:49 p.m. 4/23/2024

Despite the ongoing potential for disciplinary action, and the administrative shadow of Parrish Hall looming over the hill, the atmosphere today has felt joyous for the most part. Students set up additional tents, listen to a speaker playing out bossa nova, and enjoy the fleeting sunlight. Neighborhood residents with their dogs stop by to chat and offer words of encouragement. An ice cream truck reportedly gives discounts for those wearing keffiyehs. A table with supplies has also become a library of sorts (this is still Swarthmore after all), and on it books on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are strewn amidst works by David Graeber and Eldrige Cleaver.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 3:22 p.m. 4/23/2024

I’ve just returned from a trek down to Swarthmore-Rutledge School, the polling place for the vast majority of Swarthmore students. Students walked up and down the road alone or in small groups, some wearing keffiyehs. One student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, discussed the “Uncommitted” write-in movement and their reasons for voting; the explanation was short but unwavering, a microcosm of a nation-wide movement.

“I don’t feel comfortable voting for a candidate that supports genocide,” they said.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 2:18 p.m. 4/23/2024

A highly anticipated message has been sent to the Swarthmore community from acting presidents Tomoko Sakomura and Rob Goldberg at 1:45 p.m., laying out the administration’s immediate response to the protest. The email noted Public Safety presence will be increased on campus due to the “encampment’s potential to attract attention beyond campus,” but did not directly call for the encampment to disband or threaten police action, as has occurred at protests elsewhere in the nation. However, the email harkened back to the widely condemned investigations into student activism which began last semester.

“The encampment on Parrish is deeply concerning and will be included in our ongoing investigations into possible policy violations related to activism throughout the past several months.”

The email seemed acutely aware of reports from Jewish students and politicians, describing similar campus encampments as hostile and antisemitic. Jewish participants and organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and If Not Now have fiercely contested depictions of the protests as antisemitic.

“We also recognize that, until we bring this protest to a conclusion, it may cause some students, faculty, and staff members to feel uncomfortable or even intimidated…In addition, we urge anyone who feels they’ve witnessed or are the victim of bias to immediately report the incident to the College’s Bias Response Team,” the email said.

—Lucy Tobier and Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 1:18 p.m. 4/23/2024

Pennsylvania’s primary is today, and members of the encampment have set up a booth along Magill Walk urging students to write-in “Uncommitted” to protest President Biden’s support for Israel as the Gaza war drags on. The movement has turned out impressive numbers, exceeding ten percent in almost every state where primaries have been held. In Minnesota, votes not for Biden surpassed a quarter of votes cast.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 12:31 a.m. 4/23/2024

The clock has ticked past midnight. Nothing but the low murmur of voices and the rustle of tent fabric and sleeping bags can be heard. Barring anything extraordinary, I’ll be wrapping up my live coverage here for the night.

—Melanie Zelle

⟡Live 10:29 p.m. 4/22/2024

The sun now has set on the encampment’s first night, and lights from inside tents cast shadows of students huddled together for warmth. It seems for now that Swarthmore is playing the waiting game as similar scenes play out on campuses across the country.

—Melanie Zelle

On Monday, April 22, the Swarthmore Palestine Coalition started an encampment on Parrish Lawn in protest of the ongoing Israel occupation of Palestine and the Swarthmore administration’s response to violence in the Middle East. The campout, dubbed “The People’s College for the Liberation of Palestine,” was launched in a wave of similar protests across U.S. college campuses, including at Columbia, the University of Michigan, and Yale.

“Swarthmore students have wielded the power to divest from apartheid before and we will do it again,” said a student speaker standing on the Parrish porch.

Students set up tents and flags, pledging to continue the encampment until the school met the demands of divestment from Israel, the recognition of Israel’s scholasticide, and the immediate termination of Swarthmore Public Safety Officer Brendan Duke.

Students chanted phrases including “Disclose, Divest, We Will Not Stop, We Will Not Rest” and “The Students United Will Never Be Defeated” as they gathered in a ring on the lawn, pledging to not leave until the school meets demands. This is the second sit-in this year, after a second-floor sit-in in Parrish Hall that lasted three weeks until the end of the Fall semester. However, students felt the results from last semester’s sit-ins in negotiations were not followed through on and insufficient, and have decided to join a wave of encampments in solidarity with other colleges.

“In the winter, the admin said they would start making a committee and nothing came from it. We realized that the admin will play their little game to try to placate us and tell us that they need to do committees or a bureaucratic process and that divestment can only come super slowly but even the sit-ins demands were standing demands for the past half decade. We’re not here to play those games with admin anymore,” an anonymous student protester said.

In an email sent to the school community at the start of this Spring semester, President Valerie Smith warned another sit-in would not be allowed.

“For a variety of reasons, we allowed the students to remain in Parrish until the semester ended. However, in the interest of transparency, let me state that we cannot permit any similar events to take place this spring,” Smith said. “It is simply unfair and unreasonable to expect the campus community to endure such a disruption.”

When pressed for specifics, Public Safety refused to commit to any potential responses to a prolonged presence on the lawn, and stressed their first priority is the safety of students. A Swarthmore Borough police car’s have briefly appeared and left; However, Public Safety denied calling them and clarified that they are on a routine patrol.

Despite concerns over potential arrests or suspensions, students have decided to continue with the encampment until the demands are met. Fliers with advice for dealing with police and Public Safety officers have been distributed, and a “Know Your Rights” info session was held.

“We’re not doing this because we want to be suspended. We’re not doing this because we want to face threats,” an anonymous student protester said. “What’s more important is for us to draw attention to the genocide in Gaza.”