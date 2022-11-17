Athlete of the Week: Vinny DeAngelo

Vinny DeAngelo ’24, a junior from Aston, PA, and co-captain of the Swarthmore men’s basketball team, scored 37 points this weekend in Swarthmore’s Garnet Tip-Off Classic against Bowdoin College and Wesleyan University. DeAngelo has recorded eight assists and two blocks in just the first three games of the season. His current shooting percentage is also impressive at 61.5% overall and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Abby Chang: What are some of the team’s goals for the season?

Vinny DeAngelo: In the long run, our goals are to win the Centennial Conference regular season and tournament, as well as the [NCAA] National Championship. Besides that, we want to come prepared to practice every day, so we can get a little bit better because we know our long-term goals are not possible if we don’t.

AC: What has been one of the highlights for the team so far this season?

VD: Hard to name just one. Our first game of the season [on Nov. 8 against Rowan University] came down to the last second. Winning that one was a great way to start the season and definitely a highlight so far. Sweeping some NESCAC schools at home in front of friends and family this past weekend was great too.

AC: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

VD: I like to take a nap pregame, whether that’s in my room for home games or on the bus for away games. Then, I’ll get some stretches in for my back and calves. Closer to game time, I watch a compilation video on Twitter that I saved of all the Phillies playoff home runs to get in the mood. For post-game rituals, I always make sure to shower with the guys and then eat some food.

AC: What is your favorite thing to do with the team outside of practice?

VD: Outside of practice, I love to humble the guys in ping pong. I also enjoy taking trips to eat anywhere that is not on campus.

AC: Why did you choose Swarthmore?

VD: I chose Swat because I wanted a great education. I wanted to play basketball for a program that I’d be proud to be a part of. I also wanted to stay close to home. Swarthmore was the top choice for all these reasons, so it was a perfect fit.

AC: What is your major and why?

VD: I’m majoring in economics because it’s always been of interest to me. It started small. I was always curious about the behind-the-scenes of businesses around my home. Since [then], it has grown to an interest in institutions and companies. Now, I would like to better understand how the world works and use my degree to find a job after college.

AC: What is your favorite class that you’ve taken at Swarthmore?

VD: My favorite class I’ve taken at Swarthmore was the Roman Republic. I liked learning about the mentality of the Romans during that time, especially the way their culture would absorb the best parts of other cultures after defeating them. Also, hearing the stories about Hannibal during the Punic Wars was sick.

AC: Favorite Dining Center bar?

VD: Patio bar is my favorite Dining Center bar.