Letter to the Editor: Clarifications on Pledge-Violating Gathering

To: Editor of The Phoenix

The article entitled “Garnet Pledge Violations Result in Revoked Housing Privileges” published on September 9 made several inaccurate claims about the event that precipitated the dismissal of eight students from campus. This gathering, while branded as a ‘party’ in a letter from Dean Terhune to the Swarthmore community, consisted of less than ten students, the majority of whom were wearing masks and lived in the same dorm (and even on the same floor), and involved no alcohol.

The violation of the Garnet Pledge cited for dismissal from campus was for having more than two students in a dorm room, thereby not being able to properly social distance – a violation that many, if not most, students on campus have violated at some time during the first month of classes. The administration considered this single event an egregious violation and have enforced the Pledge using a zero-tolerance policy. Hopefully, this letter will serve to further educate other students and their families as to how the administration is and likely will be interpreting and enforcing the Garnet Pledge.

A Concerned Member of the Swarthmore Community