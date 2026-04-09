Weekly Column: Swat Says

Where outside on campus is the best spot to study?

Thaisa Wilder ’29: Kohlberg, alternative Martin, like right outside of it.

Juan David Torres ’29: I’ll go with Kohlberg.

Veronica Correa ’26: Probably the Cherry Border. To be honest, I don’t really do it too often. But, hypothetically, I would go there.

Shannel Owusu-Agyei ’28: Outside? I don’t study outside because I don’t like insects, but if I was okay with that, I would say Cherry Border or the amphitheater.

Ben Gottlieb ’26: Right now it is the Old Science Hall field area. I wish they did not close down the Parrish Beach.

Andrew Priest ’29: I would like it if there wasn’t construction on Parrish Beach because I feel like that’s the perfect location for it. Other than that, I think I like [Old Science] Lawn because there are some trees and it’s also open. [Rafi: So you’ve studied there before?] I guess I haven’t really, but I like the thought of it.

Solomon Block ’29: I would say probably just on Old Science Hall Lawn — or whatever it’s called now.

Riya Rao ’26: I love the NPPR Terrace. You can tan!

As we near the end of the school year, how are you combating academic burnout?

Thaisa Wilder ’29: By sitting outside and taking breaks.

Juan David Torres ’29: Pacing yourself, taking mental breaks, it is not that serious … Well it is but like … It is okay. We’ll live.

Veronica Correa ’26: A generational lock-in. You know in the “Avatar the Last Air Bender” how he references his ancestors to gain powers. That is the generational lock-in. That’s me.

Shannel Owusu-Agyei ’28: I just don’t think about it. Yeah, I try to treat myself when I have the time to. I’m usually in Philly on Sunday, so that’s my prime treat before I get back to campus and work.

Andrew Priest ’29: I do have this niche interest. You may be familiar with the TV show “LEGO Ninjago Masters of Spinjitsu,” which just came out with new episodes this week. Yeah, they’re still making them. So I’ve been watching those. And enjoying them.

Ben Gottlieb ’26: Oh, I’m gonna be so candid. I don’t know if I’m fighting it, really. I have days where I do my work and the days where I don’t, and I just try and get as much done on those days — and the rest of the days I just call it a wash.

Solomon Block ’29: I’m trying to stay caught up on shows. For instance, I’ve been watching “The Pitt,” which I guess is maybe a stressful show to combat burnout.

Riya Rao ’26: Similar to Ben [Gottlieb ’26] I am not a big fighter of academic burnout because I think college is meant for making memories and spending time with people you won’t be able to see forever.

What are your thoughts on the Sci Cafe fridge being broken, how is it affecting your daily routine?

Thaisa Wilder ’29: I just saw that. I was just talking about that. My thoughts? I am not a fan. I am not a fan of the reduced fridge space.

Juan David Torres ’29: Not a fan. Yesterday I went to go get a drink and that shit was warm. It is not a good feeling after your 10 p.m. class to pick up a can and it is warm. It is gross. It is a crime. Why have they not fixed it? Do you have money?

Veronica Correa ’26: I haven’t formed an opinion on it. But yesterday I got some, like, grapes that were … Most of it was not good. I am wondering if it is because of the fridge?

Shannel Owusu-Agyei ’28: It has not affected me at all [Nasrin: Have you noticed it?] I noticed it when I couldn’t find the Greek yogurt bars, but after I asked for it and it was in the second fridge, I didn’t care.

Ben Gottlieb ’26: Oh, it’s a bummer. It’s affecting my ability to get drinks. [Nasrin: You don’t like lukewarm drinks?] No, I am not a big fan.

Andrew Priest ’29: I do get food from Sci sometimes, but if I get a meal it’s usually from the warm thing. So I’m fine.

Solomon Block ’29: I don’t know. I like the Arizonas that they have there. So I guess that’s how it affects me.

Riya Rao ’26: I don’t mind it. I like that little fridge they have on the side, and I think the ice buckets are cute.

If you could change the Clothier bell song to any song of your choice what would it be?

Thaisa Wilder ’29: Can we get rid of it? … I would do “Deep Throat” by CupcakKe.

Juan David Torres ’29: I would do a Rüfüs Du Sol song. Something like “Innerbloom.” Something chill.

Veronica Correa ’26: “Safaera” by Bad Bunny. It’s kind of funny. There are probably a few other songs that make me laugh, but the lyrics in that song do.

Shannel Owusu-Agyei ’28: Right now, I’m listening to, like, a lot of Hercules music, so let me just choose one of those. Mmm … I will say “I’m in love” from the “Hercules” movie.

Ben Gottlieb ’26: I’ve been listening to a lot of Taio Cruz recently. Like “Dynamite.” Let’s go with dynamite. Yes, we’ve got a hip and a good song. I recently learned Benny Blanco, like, did the music for that stuff.

Andrew Priest ’29: I am kind of attached to the current one … Hmm, when I think of bell towers I think of the Star Wars show “Andor” because in some episodes there’s a guy who bangs on this metal thing for a town — like the equivalent of a bell. And I really like the score for “Andor,” so maybe I’d choose a motif from the show.

Solomon Block ’29: Hmm … I think it’s fine the way it is. I don’t have anything against it.

Riya Rao ’26: I guess I would say … “Side to Side” by Ariana Grande.