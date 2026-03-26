College Withdraws Proposed Amendment for Cunningham Fields Development Plan

On March 9, Vice President for Finance and Administration Rob Goldberg sent a letter to the Swarthmore Borough and Planning Commission stating that the college is withdrawing its proposed text amendment to the zoning code requirements for the Cunningham Fields Development Plan.

The now-withdrawn amendment would revise the field’s Institutional B zoning regulations, which cover schools, churches, and fields to allow more accessory structures to be built around the space and to open the possibility of laying down turf fields; both are key aspects of the college’s redevelopment plan. The college explains the withdrawal will allow them to work more closely with the community on a collaborative revision, but it will not affect their commitment to or scope of the project.

Amending the zoning codes was the college’s first step towards an official proposal for Cunningham redevelopment. Once the amendment is presented to the Borough’s planning commission, the commission can recommend it to the Borough council for approval. However, the planning commission itself does not have the authority to approve the amendment, and its recommendation does not guarantee approval by the council.

In his letter, Goldberg expressed that the college is still committed to creating its proposed athletics space: “Our vision for Cunningham Park remains central to our institutional priorities, and withdrawing this amendment in no way diminishes our commitment to the project.” Vice President of Communications and Marketing Andy Hirsch reiterated Goldberg’s message in an email to The Phoenix, adding that the withdrawal was simply a “procedural move.”

The redevelopment of Cunningham Fields would include a natural grass field, two turf fields, and twelve tennis courts, along with a pavilion for team meetings and public restrooms. The upgrade would serve varsity and club sports at the college, especially field hockey and tennis, which currently compete on fields and courts which the college claims are inadequate for their respective sports. The Swarthmore Recreation Association (SRA), a nonprofit that organizes athletic programming for the town, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Borough that would allow them to use the space for their own needs as well.

In revising the amendment, the college claims they will take a more collaborative approach with the Borough to benefit both the institution and the community surrounding it. Hirsch wrote, “This move also allows us to align our planning process with the Borough’s work on its own comprehensive plan, which includes an exciting vision for a mix of residential and retail space toward the south end of the Cunningham project.”

According to Hirsch, the college aims to revise some of their initial proposal based on input they received from community members. Since the redevelopment plan’s creation, some residents have organized a campaign against it, citing their concerns about the effects of light pollution, noise pollution, increased traffic and lack of parking, and housing prices. Special attention has been paid to the environmental and chemical concerns of the proposed turf fields, with some residents speculating that the turf would contain carcinogens, causing illness in the community and polluting the Crum Woods and Creek.

Community members formed the website, Fight for The Fields, in order to stop the Cunningham redevelopment from installing turf fields. On the site, users can find information about issues that could arise from the redevelopment. Additionally, the site provides a link to substantiate the need for oxygen provided by real grass, which would be removed as a result of the proposed turf fields; however, the webpage it links to has been accused of being AI-generated.

James Levine, chair of the planning commission, noted the Borough’s reaction to the college’s withdrawal has largely been positive. “The public response to the College withdrawing its proposal was favorable; at the Planning Commission’s March meeting, many residents supported the withdrawal and the College’s decision to explore alternative options for the site.”

While the college has pulled its own potential zoning code revision, Levine stated that the planning commission will move forward with their goals, shifting their focus to the zoning code revisions necessary for the Borough’s Imagine Swarthmore Comprehensive Plan. One of its goals is the development of the Focus Area, a space currently comprising the SEPTA parking lot and the Cunningham South student parking lot. The Focus Area development may inform the Cunningham Field development plan, Levine added.

“Being adjacent to Cunningham Field, there’s likely to be some overlap in how we view potential development across both sites. The further Cunningham Field and Focus Area discussions will likely inform one another, and we look forward to helping craft the future of our Town Center and the Borough as a whole,” Levine said.

In his email, Hirsch noted that the decision to withdraw the amendment would not affect the project’s overall strategic plan or fundraising, adding that “donors continue to show enthusiasm for supporting Cunningham Park.” While a revision to the text amendment may require additional time, he is hopeful that the plan can be approved by the end of the 2026 calendar year.