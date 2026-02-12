Corinne Critiques: Sci Cafe

Sci Cafe is an underdog.

Before Kohlberg temporarily shut down, it was the premier spot for coffee dates, interviews, and chats among humanities students. If you wore big jeans, listened to Geese, enjoyed lavender syrup over your London fog, and donned a good Carhartt jacket, Sci Cafe might have been less appealing (this is a self-read). It was a convenient option, not your first choice.

However, Sci has always been my favorite alternative meal location. It has lovely staff, every snack you could think of, and grab-and-go lunches if you’re in a hurry. The late-night meal swipe has saved many of my friends from starvation, too. Not sure what to pick? Here are a few of my favorites:

Barebells Birthday Cake Protein Bar

While I love Barebells generally, the birthday cake flavor is especially delicious — and particular to the Sci location. They’re always in stock, which always makes me happy. Yes, it tastes like chalk. Yes, it is overly sweet. Yes, it has some sort of alternative sugar that will likely shave off a few years of my life. The white chocolate outer coating is rich and milky, while the inside has a nutty, almost orange flavor. It doesn’t necessarily taste like birthday cake, but that doesn’t particularly matter because it’s so good!

2. Hot, Large, Double Americano

Fun fact: my first coffee ever was a shot of espresso from Sci Cafe. Bear with me, this is a matter of personal preference. Sci has the best espresso. Many disagree with me, but it never tastes acidic, and the crema is gorgeous. Matt and Carol always ask me if I’d prefer a large or small cup, which I appreciate because it greatly impacts the flavor. Their espresso tastes like a dark chocolate bar. One thing you’re going to notice is that I enjoy chocolate quite a bit, so their Americano hits the spot.

3. Any of the Pound Cakes (chocolate chip is my favorite)

Part of the reason why I love Sci is because of its staff. Carol has told me these are better frozen. All I can say is: they’re so good that you won’t be able to make it to the freezer without devouring them. The cake is always moist, sweet without being too sweet, and the chocolate (if you choose chocolate chip) is rich. If you try it frozen, let me know.

4. Chocolate Chip Cookie

… What? I like chocolate chips …

I distinctly remember coming to Sci and hoarding three or four of these because they are incredible. Imagine the perfect chocolate chip cookie: a little chewy, with a deep chocolate taste, crispy edges, and the tiniest hint of salt. This is that cookie! I’m from New York, and we love to go on and on about Levain. I’m sorry, but I’d pick my Sci Center cookie over those monstrosities every time. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes I like a Levain when I’m trying to pretend that I’m not from Long Island, but they pale in comparison.

5. White Orchard Tea

Sci has Mighty Leaf teas, which are as expensive as they are delicious. Every flavor is incredible, but the White Orchard Green Tea is a personal favorite. If you’ve seen me around, you’ve likely noticed that I carry a lot of fruit. Strange sentence, I know, but fresh fruit is my favorite snack. In the winter months, apples find their way into my hands at every opportunity. This tea has a faint apple taste, but is light and natural. The green tea complements its fragrant taste. Try it! You won’t regret it.

6. Any Fruit Cup

Did you know that staff have to individually wash, cut, and pack every fruit cup? It’s a ton of effort, and I appreciate it. These fruit cups are delicious. Typically, Sci has honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes, and pineapple mixed together. Sometimes, the cafe offers pineapple or grapes alone, too. They prepare the fruit at peak freshness, and since the dining hall rarely has grapes, I’m always happy to grab some on the go. Maybe I’m turning into my grandparents, but there is nothing better than fresh fruit.

I rarely get a meal swipe because I’m a picky vegetarian who loves Narples, but here are some popular choices with my friends:

Singapore Noodles

Fried Rice

Egg Drop Soup

And, finally, here are some of my favorite commercial snacks that the cafe also offers:

Chobani

Harney and Sons Iced Tea

Built Bars

Celsius (particularly the no-fizz option)

Snyder’s Pretzels

Twix

Kit-Kats

I’m a Sci girl through and through. If you haven’t tried something on this list, go grab a snack! What are you waiting for?

Corinne’s Final Rating: ★★★★★