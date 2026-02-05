Colin Quinn Promoted to Executive Director of Public Safety

On Jan. 23, 2026, Associate Vice President for Campus Services Anthony Coschignano announced Colin Quinn’s promotion to executive director of Public Safety. Quinn has been working at Swarthmore Public Safety since 2022. After former Director Mike Hill left the college in December 2024, Quinn stepped into the role of interim director. For the past two semesters, he has led the department alongside Associate Director John Bera and will now continue in this role permanently.

In an email correspondence with The Phoenix, Quinn explained that he will shift his focus from routine managerial tasks to broader strategic questions. He now oversees broad campus safety and security, including emergency preparedness, and parking and shuttle services. He added that the department is now actively searching for an associate director of operations. Once that role is filled, Quinn will focus more on large-scale planning, rather than daily security measures and parking.

At the beginning of the Fall 2025 semester, Public Safety introduced changes to their department, including revising their restraint policies and sporting more casual uniforms. Quinn hopes to continue making adjustments to the department in order to “strengthen trust and relationships between Public Safety and all members of the campus community.”

According to Quinn, Public Safety has been working over the past few years to transition itself from a traditional campus safety model to a more community-oriented one. “We’re focused on advancing that philosophical shift, emphasizing empathy, service, and education over enforcement. By doing so, we’re looking to strengthen community relationships and allow Public Safety to be viewed more broadly as a trusted, campus partner.”

Public Safety will undergo both internal and external changes following the leadership transition. Quinn shared that Bera is leading the department’s new emergency preparedness team. Students can expect new “emergency preparedness plans, including a campus-wide shelter-in-place drill later this semester, and safety workshops,” Quinn said.

The department is also adopting new internal protocols. Quinn explained that Public Safety is implementing a new supervisor position focused on quality assurance and training. This includes observing staff interactions with the community and providing feedback for improvement.

Public Safety is also launching cultural awareness initiatives within the department. Quinn noted that for the coming month, staff will be notified that community members may be fasting for Ramadan. Additionally, Quinn hopes to improve work-life balance for the officers. Under his leadership, the department has developed a new scheduling system to improve staffing distribution, aiming to support campus coverage and employee sustainability.

After a temporary relocation for renovations, Public Safety will return to Benjamin West House in early February. Regarding the renovations, Quinn didn’t offer specifics but commented that he aims to “support the community with updated systems and space that will be beneficial to our staff and community.”

Recently, many students have become increasingly disturbed by the recent violence between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and protesters. With recent ICE activity in Philadelphia, the Swarthmore community has voiced its concerns about agents on campus. Quinn recognized the “heightened anxiety” that many students and their families may be experiencing and assured The Phoenix that Public Safety is trained (and continues to receive more training) about how to respond if ICE agents arrive on campus, but remained vague about what that response would look like.

Quinn noted that Public Safety works “closely with campus partners, including the International Student Center, the General Counsel’s Office, the Sanctuary Committee, and others to keep open lines of communication, stay informed about new developments, and to make sure our policies and practices prioritize the safety and well-being of our campus community.”

He expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to support the community and to contribute to the college’s mission.”