The Phoenix in Conversation with Hawaii Governor Josh Green ’92

Josh Green was born in 1970 in Kingston, NY, and raised mostly in Pittsburgh. After studying anthropology and biology at Swarthmore, he attended medical school at The Pennsylvania State University and completed residency at the University of Pittsburgh. After residency, he joined the National Health Service in 2000 and was stationed as a family doctor on Hawaii’s Big Island. He practiced medicine through 2022.

In 2004, Green was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives as a Democrat from the sixth district on the Big Island. He served two terms before being elected to the Hawaii Senate in 2008 from the third district. While in the Senate, he led a 2016 legislative effort to mandate health insurance for children with autism and a 2018 effort to protect the rights of parents with disabilities. He was elected lieutenant governor of Hawaii in 2018 and focused his term on healthcare issues, including the state’s response to the COVID pandemic. In 2022, he was elected governor and is running for a second term in 2026. To discuss his career, his approach to and analysis of politics, and his relationship to Swarthmore, he sat down for a Zoom interview with The Phoenix. A transcript of that conversation, edited for clarity and brevity, is below.

Daniel Perrin: First of all, thanks so much for talking with us. Tell me about your trajectory. How does a doctor who grew up in Pittsburgh and went to Swarthmore become governor of Hawaii?

Gov. Josh Green: Swarthmore was central in every way to this path. Like you said, I grew up mostly in Pittsburgh and went to Swarthmore out of love for what it represented. I decided to become a physician during those years. Toward the end of medical school, I decided that I wanted to do more humanitarian work, which was very much connected to our Swarthmore experience. After medical school, I went to then-Swaziland with some of my classmates from Swat, and that’s when I started working on international health. The experience that I had in Swaziland — where we were a part of a team that treated a malaria outbreak and the catastrophic epidemic of HIV/AIDS — was when I decided I wanted to continue to give back in some way. I went on to residency back at Pitt, and decided that I would do the National Health Service. That ended up sending me to Hawaii.

I got to Hawaii as a doctor, and when I saw the tragedies that existed in rural Hawaii — no access to mental healthcare, drug treatment, or trauma services — I started getting a little bit more involved on a policy level. I was asked to run for state representative, and I succeeded in that race, and then never really looked back. I became a state senator, then lieutenant governor, and then ultimately, governor.

DP: I’m interested in learning more about your thoughts on how changemaking works in different arenas. As you mentioned, you were a doctor for a long time before entering politics, and since then, you’ve held positions in both the legislative and executive branches. What have you noticed and learned about how real, material change is made in different sectors and arenas, why that is, and how that’s changed how you approach leadership?

JG: You can be a leader from any position that you take in life. You can be elected to lead, or you can just lead by example. I was able to lead my community when I was an ER doc for many years, and I stayed an active physician all the way through the end of my term as lieutenant governor.

I learned when I was in the House and Senate that you have to work with a large number of people and compromise when you’re a leader. It took years to pass legislation to cover healthcare for families who have a child with autism. It took years to build a trauma system and drug treatment program for the state, because you have to find ways to fund it and compromise along the way. And that’s a natural and important part of democracy: working with both parties, working with your colleagues. Hawaii has supermajorities of Democrats, but I still had to find a way to convince my colleagues.

Now, a different example is the executive branch. For years, [in the legislature] I had worked on loan forgiveness for social workers, nurses, and doctors, because we have a severe shortage of healthcare providers. I got very small, incremental support and change in that area. But when I became governor, I was able to put it in the budget and make it a priority, and all of a sudden it became enormous. We created the Hawaii Health Corps when I was a legislator, but it had almost no funding. And when I became governor, I made sure they got $30 million right away to make sure that everyone could work here and pay off their debt. Now we have this very robust program for all providers in the state, and I want that to be a national model. So, you see from different jobs what different opportunities you have.

In many ways, people looked at me as a leader more when I was a physician in the community because I was the only doctor there. And when there was a big concern about health, I was the person they looked to. So each one’s a little different. I recommend all of them, although I will say being governor is probably the best job I’ve ever had.

DP: Why is that?

JG: As governor, you are offered the opportunity to care for your entire population, which is an extension of what I was [doing] as a physician. And after twenty years in both the ER and government, I’ve seen where people are vulnerable. As governor, I can point at a problem and challenge my team to take it up. I often can also direct resources from the government side and from the philanthropic side. I have a lot of people that are very generous because they love Hawaii. It’s a surprisingly diverse group, ranging from the founder and CEO of Salesforce, Mark Benioff, to the current CEO, Dana White of UFC — and those are examples of people who are helping me with healthcare providers or homeless shelters. So it’s a really interesting place to be when you’re a governor.

DP: You mentioned the diverse community in Hawaii. How have you approached leadership, both in the medical sector and in politics, with a community that’s got a proud local tradition that you weren’t raised in?

JG: By being the doctor in Kaʻū, which is the most rural and probably the most socio-economically challenged part of Hawaii, I was really adopted and embraced. I came from nowhere in their minds and committed myself. That was a four-year period where I worked in Kaʻū, and then I stayed in the ER for many more years, there and in the northern part of the Big Island. That commitment helped break down barriers and allowed me to really get to know everyone and all of the different groups.

We don’t have a majority population here. The way it breaks down in Hawaii is basically a quarter Japanese, quarter Hawaiian, quarter Filipino and a quarter Caucasian, with smaller groups peppered in there. So everyone is mixed. My family’s mixed. My wife is Hawaiian-Japanese and a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I’m Polish-Russian, from Pittsburgh, and half Jewish, half Christian, right? So we meld, and that’s kind of what Hawaii does.

I think they accepted me because of my commitment to the community. [Just four years after getting to Hawaii,] I was asked to run for office. That might be the first time that’s ever happened that quickly, but it was a result of being a primary care physician with the health service. It didn’t hurt that when I ran for office, I ran against a guy who was a convicted cocaine dealer, so that was a small benefit during the election, but otherwise, I kind of made my way just by meeting people one by one. I was the doctor for thousands of people on the Big Island, so there was a certain amount of trust there. I was on call every day for four years. I treated tens of thousands of people over those twenty years. So, when I was elected to the lieutenant governorship, we ended up winning that race because I had such a huge number of supporters on the Big Island that it overwhelmed the small margin that I lost by on Oahu, which is where the big population is.

DP: I know you led a team of medical professionals on a mission to Samoa to aid in vaccination against a measles outbreak, and you also just mentioned the COVID pandemic. Tell me about how these experiences of medical crises and your leadership through them contributed to how you view changemaking, how you view the U.S.’s role in the world, and the takeaways you have from these dramatic, intense, oftentimes traumatic public events.

JG: In 2019, I read in the New York Times that there was an outbreak of measles in Samoa. I took the liberty of contacting Samoa’s Secretary of Health. I offered a small amount of help, and then she and the prime minister accepted the offer. Within basically four days, we put together this full medical mission of about 100 providers, nurses, doctors, and assistants. That humanitarian aid came to us in the form of 50,000 donated MMR vaccines from UNICEF. Hawaiian Airlines gave us a plane. The local fuel company gave us free fuel. We were given a free hotel to put people up.

When we landed, we set to work for 36 hours and vaccinated 36,997 people. Then the job was done, and we left, and measles [there] stopped. So, that had a profound effect on me. It was an expression of the spirit of aloha from Hawaii. It was very amazing that when we put the word out that we needed volunteers, we immediately had 485 people put their hands up and volunteer to go within a couple of days.

But people did die — 83 people died — mostly children. So, you know, I just realized that America needs to step up when it can. I was told later by the hospitals that participated that our two-day medical mission in Samoa was worth ten years of team building to them as professionals. It was also important to the U.S. because we were also told later by the Pentagon that what we had done really helped relationships between the United States and Polynesia. Extraordinary things can be done through people’s generosity. You actually can have a very positive impact with very little financial investment, very little bluster and political grandstanding, but a lot of compassion. We recently went to the 125th anniversary of Samoa, where there was an enormous celebration for American Samoa.

Six weeks after getting back from Samoa, I got briefings that there was a virus called coronavirus breaking out. That set the stage for me and my team to be ready to deal with a pandemic that was going to affect our state. I had it just in my mind what we might have to do, and how we would quarantine our state. As a physician, it was always in my wheelhouse to be ready, but I had just witnessed hospitals that were overrun by people with infectious diseases sleeping on the floor and all across the town. I knew what would come and that we’d be overwhelmed, so we prepared to deal with that too. Hawaii didn’t have to make the choices that others were making across the globe about who could actually get oxygen and who couldn’t. It was a very difficult process, but I knew better than most what challenges laid ahead. We knew how to prepare, and that’s why we had the lowest mortality rate in the whole country.

So all these things were sequential. Swarthmore convinced me to go into medicine. I spent the first semester of my second year traveling around the world, doing research for one of our biology professors. That’s when I decided to be a physician. Then I went to medical school, and with my friends, went on a medical mission to Swaziland, and then, during residency, decided to join the Health Service. The Health Service led me to become a legislator. The legislature led to the Samoa medical mission, and that led to the COVID experience. In Hawaii, if you talk to people, everyone will tell you that I became governor because of our COVID response. But it all kind of started, really, in that short period of time when I decided to become a physician in my sophomore year, with the support of great mentors at Swarthmore.

DP: Continuing to talk about medicine, you’ve been very vocal about what’s going on right now with public health and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I’m curious about this, and also how you think people should handle the very urgent need to trust doctors and experts and be critical of RFK’s outlandish claims while also addressing the very real distrust and dissatisfaction people have with the American healthcare system.

JG: It’s a huge challenge. The approach I’m using is the same approach I used when we were dealing with COVID, which is using science and evidence and real-time data to make policy decisions. Times are so uncertain, and because misinformation, particularly spread by the Secretary of Health, is causing these challenges. As a footnote, the reason the outbreak occurred in Samoa is because RFK Jr. was spreading misinformation about the outbreak of measles and vaccinations there, and they stopped vaccinating. He and his group, the Children’s Health Defense, torpedoed the vaccination program in Samoa, and that led to the outbreak. So that’s why I went and testified against his appointment to be Secretary of Health. I would have probably supported him for the [Environmental Protection Agency], because I believe in the pesticide work he’s talked about. I’ve done that work in Hawaii, and I believe in a lot of the chronic disease work related to processed foods. But his positions, especially the ones on vaccines and science, are so wrongheaded that I have to push back.

We’re using science and data. That’s why we formed the West Coast Health Alliance with the other governors on the western side of the country.

It’s interesting because RFK Jr. is not only going to hurt people and communities, which is the most disconcerting thing, but he’s also going to hurt the administration. I’m not exactly a cheerleader for this administration — we have deep philosophical differences of opinion on pretty much everything they’re doing. I have true disgust for their current approach to immigration and vaccinations. About 80% of the country is very supportive of vaccinations, and that’s why it’s a mystery why the President would support RFK Jr, because it’s going to chop the legs out from under him eventually.

When there’s an outbreak of measles or polio or meningitis, it’s truly terrible. It’s deeply cynical, because RFK Jr. and his friends are trying to profit off of the decisions that they’re making.

DP: You’ve worked a lot at the intersection of medicine and politics with autism healthcare laws and the public health crisis of homelessness. So if RFK is, at least in terms of public health, an example of what not to do, what do you think progressives and Democrats can do on these systemic issues like homelessness and gun violence by using a public health approach, and what does a more kind of affirmative approach look like?

JG: What I’ve done is I’ve formed an entity PAC that’s called Heal America, which is meant to be nonpartisan, but focuses on things that are data-driven — like increasing people’s access to mental healthcare as part of the [solution to the] gun violence challenge. We’re doing this because, if I were to immediately propose background checks, which I do believe in, those kinds of debates would get shut down. But when people talk about access to mental healthcare, you start getting to work with people from both sides of the ideological spectrum, and that helps.

I expect to do that as the Incoming Chair of the Western Governors Association and on the Executive Committee of the National Governors Association. I was put there by Republicans and Democrats, partially because I’m the one who’s working on the Rural Health Transformation Funds. That’s a $50 billion appropriation, which I recommended to Dr. Oz, the head of [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services]. He and I created that, and now it’s going to be available [to rural hospitals]. These are not particularly partisan positions, but ones that everyone could get behind together.

The truth is, when you’re in the minority, which we are at the moment, you have to stand up for yourself and continue to stick with your values. You can’t be bullied. You can compromise, but you can’t walk away from what your values are. Over time, if well-intentioned people are willing to listen to each other, we have a better chance to get a compromise. I’m taking large problems and I’m putting them into spaces where there can be consensus. The hope is that this will make it a little easier for Democrats and Republicans to work together.

I think that we’re going to need this approach to heal the country. Because right now, you see the divisiveness rising, the rage rising, in fact, to the point where there have been assassinations. We have to come back from all that. So people that are really far to my left, I caution them and tell them, I believe what you believe for the most part from an ideological standpoint. But our approach is very different, and no one’s going to listen to you. In fact, you’re probably going to lose elections because you’re more divisive and I don’t think we can fight divisiveness, which we’re seeing from the current administration, with more divisiveness. I think that that’s probably the wrong calculus, or at least it’s not my calculus anyway.

It’s interesting to speak to a leader at Swarthmore because I remember my time at Swarthmore. I was recently thinking back to our time, and I just sent my daughter off to college, just last month, for her freshman year. I still feel all of that ideology [from college], and I feel committed to the causes of deeply thoughtful and progressive policy and major moves on equality. But the approach that we’ve been using at the national level has not really worked well for us recently.

So my approach is just my own. Everyone has to choose their road. Some people are going to say that we have to fight like hell in every moment as a resistance. But it’s how you end up executing it. Right now, I’m wrestling with the question of whether the military will take lands in Hawaii. They have the legal capacity to do it for national security purposes, and it will cause a lot of upheaval, but at the same time, I’m negotiating a $10 billion package for the Hawaiian community. We could get nothing if I just tried to throw a sharp elbow at the military, or we could end up coming out ahead for two generations. In my job now, I think I have to try to do my best to get the best deal for Hawaii at all times.

DP: It seems that the Democratic Party is at something of a crossroads, given those electoral defeats and also the legislative defeats of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). So, I was wondering your thoughts on what kind of the future of the progressive Democratic Party would look like in your vision.

JG: I would give a supportive statement. I don’t want people to feel that the sky is falling. If you look at the last five elections, we won the White House in 2008 and 2012, we won the popular vote in 2016, we won the White House in 2020, and we lost the White House in 2024. So we’re really where we always are, which is a very closely divided country that tends to tilt between the two ideologies, not leaving us with an extended era of leadership from one or the other. In that sense, I really hope people don’t panic. Also, the house is within two to three votes right now, and the Senate is three votes back for Democrats.

How we approach the American people will determine whether or not Democrats win the White House, the House of Representatives, or the Senate in the coming years. It’s not necessary to panic and think that we’ve lost for all times. We haven’t. It feels terrible in the moment, when the Republican Party can run the table with the White House and have a minuscule majority, but treat it like it’s a mandate. When they’re rescinding appropriations or shutting down people’s lives with [the Department of Government Efficiency], that was ugly. But the Republicans are already paying the price for that, because Americans don’t like that, and there will be backlash.

What I will say is that a lot of people will, I think, correctly, assert that the Democratic Party ended up somewhat out of touch with large numbers of people that we used to have in our camp. That’s because we didn’t talk to people or meet them where they are as well as we used to. We need people that can communicate well, we need people that, even if we’re passionate with our ideologies, are willing to work with all Americans except the extreme extremes. The extreme folks are hurting others, and that can’t be tolerated on either side. I’m talking about the far right and the far left. That is totally unacceptable.

There are some great governors out there. Gov. Shapiro and Gov. Moore come to mind, although there are others who do great things. One of these people is going to make a terrific president someday, and I will be happy to help serve with them as health secretary or as an advisor, even as a sitting governor.

I have a ton of appreciation for those who are fighting on the farther side of our party. You know, I understand and support the fight that AOC can bring to the table, or others like Pramila Jayapal or Adam Schiff. I just don’t know if that will translate to us winning.

You can’t be out of office or out of the majority and expect to pass good policy. We’re really getting beaten up right now by the administration’s bill and all the executive actions they can take. You have to, at the end of the day, communicate with people well, stick to your values, and you need to win.

DP: You mentioned your effort for the rural hospitals fund with Dr. Oz, and I know that you served as a rural healthcare provider on the Big Island. Could you tell me more about your reaction to the OBBBA, what that rural healthcare authorization is, and your response to the act?

JG: The Medicaid cuts are horrible and will cost us dearly, and they will jeopardize rural hospitals. Critical access hospitals could close, which means not just the people that were on Medicaid will lose healthcare, but all the other people in that community. It’s really dangerous and really foolish.

There is a little bit of a silver lining. I had been in D.C. just a couple of weeks before the bill came to the floor, and I gave them a fail-safe position, which was to come up with billions of dollars for a rural healthcare fund. They cut about $150 billion out of rural healthcare, but then added back the $50 billion that I had proposed. Those monies are going to be very helpful, especially because they will come in now, a couple of years before the Medicaid cuts will ultimately be felt.

I believe that providing housing for homeless individuals is just like providing healthcare. You save on cost and waste, and avoid going to the ER and all of the catastrophic outcomes. The same thing can be said of Medicaid in general. If you don’t insure people and they have hypertension, and then they end up with renal failure, you’ll pay millions of dollars for a lifetime on dialysis. It’s truly ignorant to cut Medicaid dollars from people who are struggling. No matter what, I’ll be fighting to change that.

So there was a lot of negative and a little bit of positive on the health side. This is a very interesting example, because if people say, “Well, we simply should never work with the other party,” then what would have happened in this specific case? They would cut Medicaid $150 billion, and then we would not have got the $50 billion. We would have seen all those hospitals closed more quickly, and an estimated 10 million additional people would have been deeply and negatively affected by the change. I felt I had no choice but to try to help some people who are vulnerable survive. Because I was unable to convince them to scuttle the bill, which would have been the best outcome, I found a path to work with some of their people.

DP: I wanted to go ahead and close with a couple questions about Swarthmore and your time here. I want to know more about your fondest memories here, and also, more broadly, how you think the liberal arts approach in education has impacted your career and your way of looking at the world.

JG: I’m a full believer in the liberal arts. In fact, I was just with [Dean of Admissions] Jim Bock ’90 a couple of days ago. He’d been traveling through Hawaii, and we had lunch together. He’s been talking about me as he’s in Hawaii, and he says, “Look, our Swarthmore graduate is your governor.” The liberal arts approach really helped me. First of all, it helped me get into medical school. My scores were average, but I had the top writing score in the country.

It’s also helped me to see the broader perspective. It helped me to understand, for example, moving the Overton window. I spend a lot of energy on that, on homelessness, on vaccinations. I don’t think a lot of governors are talking about the Overton window, but I picked that perspective up at Swarthmore, studying anthropology with Steven Piker. I learned about Dunbar’s Number and how to view community. That helped me create the Kauhale program with homeless villages. They’re never bigger than about 125 people because of, conceptually, what I learned at Swarthmore.

Swarthmore was the perfect place to set myself up to be a leader of a small state and to be, hopefully, a compassionate person. I really took to heart servant leadership, which is what was really burned into me at Swarthmore, whether it was time spent in Chester, PA, or as a tutor. As governor, I ended up passing the first-in-the-nation climate impact fee, which is a reflection of what our values were at Swarthmore. We use the fee to sustain ourselves against climate change, wildfires, natural disasters, destruction of the reef, and more. It’s a big deal here, and it’s catching notice nationally. So that’s why I’m a pure believer: a true believer in the liberal arts.

I have a deeply positive set of memories from Swarthmore. I came back and have stayed in close touch with the college. Now, years later, I have very fond memories of being out in the wee hours of the morning, walking around in the fall. It’s a truly magical place. I hope Swarthmore never changes. I know it will adjust with the times; we’re always going to adapt, but I hope it doesn’t change. I’m very proud of what [President Val Smith] has done and what her predecessors have done, because Swarthmore still really seems to have the same spirit as it did when I graduated in ’92.

People brought me back for an honorary degree 30 years later, which was really the honor of a lifetime. In the last week, I’ve talked to probably five of my classmates, and they’re all doing incredible things, and that’ll be the case for you and your buddies. Some of you are going to be the editors of the [New York Times] or The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal. Others are going to be finance ministers. Someone’s going to be a senator from somewhere. Whenever I need to recharge a little bit, I make a quick stop back.

DP: You talked a couple of times about you being a potential health secretary. I’m curious what your plans are for the future and how you want to fit into the future of the party and the country in these ways that we’ve talked about.

JG: Well, I’m going to serve. I’m running for a second term as governor in 2026, and I plan to serve out that whole term if people will have me. Nothing’s ever a foregone conclusion at all, but people have been very supportive. I’ve tended to have favorable support of about 70% of the state, including about half of Republicans. So I’m grateful for that. If I get my way, I’ll serve a second term as governor and will help the next president to heal the country.

I can’t ever say for sure what comes next. I might run for president someday, but I’d like to finish my terms as governor of Hawaii, because I feel a deep commitment to this place. They adopted me in 2000 when I came here as a doctor, and I’ve made this commitment to serve.

We’re getting rid of taxes on asset-limited, income-constrained families that are struggling. The climate impact fees are an extraordinary opportunity for us. We’re ending homelessness as we know it. We’re well on our way. We’ve got 23 villages built already, and we’re headed to 30 by the end of next year. So there are some things I want to do here. After that, I’d be honored to serve as a person in the cabinet if someone needed me, or even as a mediator between the deeply divided parties.

Whatever role I can play to really help us heal, I’ll do it. If lightning strikes, I suppose there’s an outside chance I could become president, but it would only be because people needed a healer. I think there are a lot of people that are much more qualified than me to actually serve as president. But I’ve had a unique set of experiences, and I will apply them if we have great need. Right now, though, it looks like the governorship.

DP: Any closing thoughts for the Swarthmore community?

JG: Have a really extraordinary and positive experience at Swarthmore. You don’t have to study one specific set of disciplines or another to get yourself into a career. I never took a political science or an economics course at Swarthmore, and I ended up as governor of the state of Hawaii. I took mostly anthropology and biology, and some Russian.

Stay open to the universe. Let it take you where it’s going to take you. I can’t believe that I had a route that went from Swarthmore to Swaziland to Ka’u to Samoa to the governorship. It’s very unusual, and I’ve noticed that a lot of Swarthmore people end up having somewhat of a similar run. I met my wife after coming to the health service. I met lifelong friends in Samoa. During the COVID epidemic, I got to meet every healthcare leader there is. You will find your way to an incredible life if you are open to it. Swarthmore was better than any place I ever went or experienced at preparing me for that. So that’s what I would share with our people. And, don’t obsess too much over finals and midterms. You’re gonna be fine.