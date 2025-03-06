Weekly Recap

Men’s Tennis

#9 Swarthmore College: 2 vs. #5 Denison University: 5

On Saturday at the Mullan Tennis Center, No. 9-ranked Swarthmore men’s tennis fell to No. 5-ranked Denison University in a 2-5 defeat. Doubles partners Michael Melnikov ’26 and Utham Koduri ’26 easily defeated their opponents in a 6-2 win. Partners Kai Chen ’28 and Andres Fente ’26 also won their doubles match 6-2. Melnikov then took singles in a 6-4, 7-5 win. Garnet players Aamish Pal ’26, Aadhi Raja ’27, and Dylan Hayes Gilbert ’28 started strong in their singles matches with a first set win, but fell in the next two.

Men’s Track and Field

Centennial Indoor Championships, 8th of 9

In Lancaster, PA, at their final conference meet, Swarthmore totaled 47 points to edge out an eighth place finish in the Centennial Conference. Theo Teszler ’28 ran a 22.98 in the 200-meter to take eighth place out of twenty-six runners. Teszler clinched third place in the 400 meter event with a 50.02 finish. Thirteenth-place finisher Owen Lord ’28 (53.76) followed closely behind. In the 800-meter, Robert Mirabello ’25 ran a 2:01.03 for a strong fifteenth-place. Kenny Relovsky ’27 placed sixth in the one-mile, running the event in 4:18.43. Teammate Luka Opacic-Rodrigues ’28 ran a 4:35.69 to finish in nineteenth. In the 3000-meter race, Charlie Schuetz ’27 (8:41.64) and Colin DeLaney ’25 (8:43.68) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Joey Alander ’27 (8:57.54) finished in eighteenth. Mirabello also ran the 5000-meter, where he placed eleventh (15:31.22). The 4×200 relay team, composed of Joel Lovell ’26, Lord, Quentin Adolphe ’25, and Teszler (1:33.55) finished in sixth. The 4×400 relay squad made up of Adolphe, Lord, Relovsky, and Teszler (3:31.03) placed sixth. The 4×800 team fared the same sixth-place finish (8:13.86), run by Rodrigues, Alander, Joshua Leinwand ’27, and Isaac Chu ’27. Noah St. George ’28 high-jumped for a 1.75 meter-height to take eighth place. Ravi Sandhu ’28 placed sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.70 meters.

Women’s Track and Field

Centennial Indoor Championships, 3rd of 10

At the end of the Centennial Indoor Championships, the Garnet totaled 73 points to take third place overall. In the 200-meter, Hannah Garrou ’26 ran a 27.21 to place thirteenth. Garrou also placed tenth (1:02.83) in the 400-meter. Ania Wong ’28 clinched third-place (2:22.18) out of eighteen runners in the 800 meters. Elizabeth Page ’28 ran the one-mile in 5:07.63 to finish in ninth. Alina Irvine ’25 placed in twelveth (5:16.95). 60 meter hurdler Hannah Swale ’26 took seventh place with a 9.54. The 4×400 relay team (Garrou, Kiara Pedra ’27, Lucy Valencia ’27, Morgan Mouer ’25) placed ninth with a 4:22.88 time. The 4×800 squad of Olivia Montini ’26, Mouer, Irvine, and Wong) had a dominant 9:36.62 finish to place second. Distance medley runners Wong, Garrou, Irvine, and Page ran a 12:23.81 to finish in second place. Gold winner Trel Trelstad ’25 cleared a 1.59 meter height in the high jump. Fourth place Caroline Hill ’27 jumped 1.54 meters. Swale tied fifth with a 1.49 meter clearance. Alyson Goldbacher ’28 pole vaulted over a 3.02 meter height to place ninth of twenty-one. Long jumper Lydia Morris-Kliment ’27 soared 4.81 meters and took eleventh. Shot Put winner Tate Garcia ’26 threw 13.42 meters in a dominant victory. Elizabeth Agyei ’25 took home a bronze medal (15.40 m) in the weight throw. Swale’s pentathlon score placed her second in the event.

Baseball

Swarthmore College: 4 vs. Rutgers University-Camden: 10

In Camden, NJ, Garnet baseball lost to the Raptors 4-10, despite a late comeback. In the first inning, Rutgers scored four runs. In the third, they scored two more to reflect a 0-5 score. After allowing four more runs in the fourth and fifth inning, Swarthmore’s Aidan Sullivan ’26 scored the first Garnet run. Buchman and Watson scored two runs in the sixth inning. After a Camden run trailed the Garnet 3-10, Leor Kedar ’28 scored in the ninth inning that finished the game 4-10.

Swarthmore College: 5 vs. Widener College: 2

In a big win against Widener College, Swarthmore won their seventh game with a dominant seventh-inning performance. The opening two innings saw no points from each team, with one hit from both in the first. The Pride scored in the third inning and flew out to give Garnet the batting advantage. However, Swarthmore struggled to find runs, trailing behind 0-1 until late into the game. In the seventh inning, Roffwarg, Henze, Khan, Sullivan, and Silvestre each found home plate, securing a 5-1 lead. A Widener run in the eighth inning pushed the score 5-2, but Swarthmore held their ground to win the game 5-2.

Men’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore College: 19 vs. Elizabethtown College: 8

In their fourth consecutive victory, the Garnet defeated the Elizabethtown Blue Jays at Clothier Field. The first Garnet shot was taken by Michael Hardiman ’25 but was saved by the opposing goalie. Rex Mabbs ’26, assisted by Clay Almgren ’26, broke the point drought with 9:25 left in the first quarter. Elizabethtown tied the game 1-1 with little over five minutes to go. They quickly scored another, followed by a Hardiman goal (2-2). With three minutes to go, Nolan Ohrman ’26, Hardiman, and Ryder Maston ’26 scored to lead the Garnet 5-2 by the end of the opening quarter. Owen Hoffman ’26 scored the first goal of the next quarter, leading a consecutive three-goal segment until a Blue Jays shot went past the Garnet keeper in the middle of the stanza. Emmet Harris ’27 responded with a goal of his own to make the score 9-3. Two more Swarthmore points were added before the buzzer. Following a Mastson goal, Elizabethtown scored two goals to narrow their trail to 12-5. However, three goals by Garnet sealed the third period at 15-5. The last period saw a three goal comeback by the Blue Jays combated by four of the Garnet’s, ultimately finishing with the score 19-2.

Softball

Swarthmore College 9: vs. University of Rochester: 2

In the first match of the season and a four-game weekend, Garnet softball dominated the Rochester Yellowjackets in a 9-2 victory. In the first inning, Iris Barone ’26 scored the opening point. In the second inning, Avery McClure ’26 crossed home plate to secure a 2-0 lead. However a fifth inning comeback from Rochester tied the game 2-2. Despite the lost season, Swarthmore gained and held a new lead with an astounding six runs in the sixth inning scored by S. Nowak, Catherine Heflin ’28, E O’Conner, Barone, McClammy, and McClure.

Swarthmore College: 5 vs. #13 Salisbury University: 2

The second game of the Salisbury Tournament was played against No. 13-ranked Salisbury University. The match began with a McClammy home run followed by a Barone score. The next three innings were dry in scoring until Salisbury scored a home run each in the fifth and a sixth inning to tie 2-2. In the seventh inning, Swarthmore sealed a 5-2 win with three runs by Hefllin, Barone, and McClammy.

Swarthmore College: 4 vs. University of Rochester: 5

Back against the Yellowjackets the day after defeating them, the Garnet struggled in their match of the Salisbury tournament. Rochester scored their first run in the second inning. In the third, they scored twice more to lead 3-0. Swarthmore found their attacking footing in the fourth inning with a McClammy homerun. Another McClammy homerun in the sixth inning allowed J. Jackson and Barone to run home and lead the score 4-3. Despite the strong comeback, two Rochester hits in the seventh inning allowed them to score two points. Swarthmore headed their first loss in a 4-5 defeat.

Swarthmore College 2 vs. #13 Salisbury University 3

In their final game in Maryland, the Garnet faced a tougher Salisbury team. The first inning began with Swarthmore at bat, but three ground outs moved them onto the field. Salisbury bottomed out the inning with no hits and no runs. In the second inning with two outs, a Lia Fong ’28 hit allowed E. Betrand to score the first Garnet point. Salisbury found their first point in the third inning after a hit to first base. Fong again found contact with the ball for Heflin to score (2-1). The bottom of the fourth saw two Seagull runs and the Garnet found themselves trailing 2-3. With both teams struggling to hit the ball throughout the rest of the match, the Garnet failed to make another run to lose 2-3.

Women’s Lacrosse

Swarthmore College: 18 vs. Alvernia University: 0

In their third consecutive win, Swarthmore women’s lacrosse earned their first shutout in a 18-0 performance. Abigail Love ’25 opened up the Garnet scoring frenzy at the 14:16 mark of the first quarter, her first of the season. Isabela Bloomquist ’25 and Elizabeth Zack ’25 each then scored a little more than a minute apart to bring the score to 3-0. The last five minutes of the period saw a five-goal attack from Annabel Stifler ’26 (4), Claire Long ’28, and Zack. The period ended 9-0. Zoe Crawford ’27 opened the second with a free period shot and goal. After failing to get past the Alvernia goalie, Long managed to sneak one by. Kela Watts ’26 (2) and Paige Samuelson ’27 closed out the second-quarter offense to move the score up to 14-0. In the third period, the Garnet preserved its shutout with Elizabeth Walsh ’28 in goal, coming in for an outstanding goalkeeping by Brooke Carrier ’27 in the first half. Carly Rodrigues-Reilly ’26 found a pocket of space and fired a shot past the Golden Wolves keeper. Isabella Fermo ’27 and Aubree Daugherty ’26 each made a successful play to goal. The last period opened 18-0, and Avery Nardi ’28 scored the Garnet’s final goal to sum a great win for Swarthmore.

Swarthmore College 18 vs. Neumann University 4

In a fourth-straight victory and clean sheet game, the Garnet led another attacking frenzy 18-4. The first goal was scored by the Knights less than a minute in. Love then scored, followed by two goals by Bloomquist. Another Neumann goal made the score 3-2 with a Garnet advantage. Sophie Finkel stein ’25 scored at the 5:20 mark to build a 4-2 lead. Long scored the fifth and final goal of the first period but a Neumann goal closed the gap 5-3. The second quarter saw a Swarthmore shutout and five goals (10-3). The third saw four more points for the Garnet and a locked defense dissolved any Neumann threat to goal. In the closing period, Swarthmore continued their offensive streak, sending four shots past the keeper. In the last minute, a Knights goal ended the match 18-4 for the Garnet.

Women’s Tennis

Swarthmore College: 5 vs. #34 New York University: 2

In their third game of the season, the Garnet worked to build their first win. Doubles duo Nathalie Williams ’25 and Lola Diaz ’26 won their match 6-4. Partners Ella Strickler ’27 and Riya Rao ’26 also won their match 7-5, taking the point for doubles. Erin Li ’28 won her singles match in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 7-5). In two sets (6-3, 6-4), Kathleen Shiffer ’26 defeated her opponent. Strickler (3-6, 6-0, 7-5) and Lisa Messier ’26 (6-0, 4-6, 1-0) won their sets. All together, Swarthmore scored five points against NYU’s two.