Poetry Corner: Featuring Elijah Nepomuceno ’28 and Megumi Jindo ’28

Credits: Megumi Jindo

Elijah Nepomuceno ’28 is a first year student from Philadelphia. Elijah is a prospective double major in philosophy and political science. Elijah loves to write (and sometimes perform) poetry and satire through which concepts of identity, absurdity, and community are explored.

Dream 

I am asleep 

deprived of the dawn that illuminates my world every morning 

there seems to be an eclipse of my soul so that every night 

I wonder if there even was a day 

because what soul doesn’t dream? 

And you can’t be dreaming without 

being awake. 

But sleeping, 

mothers told their sons, 

is how we grow into mountains. 

What good is being a mountain, mother, 

when my own size blocks out 

my light? 

Because now I grow everlastingly in the darkness of night 

hopelessly vigilant for a dawn, 

that slimmer of light that tells me: 

awaken, son; 

it is time to rise. 

it is time to dream. 

But there is no sun to rise with me because I am asleep every day 

is a midnight’s slumber 

every night 

tectonic plates collide 

eternally

I cannot rise like the sun 

because I am rising in my sleep until the boulders turn into pebbles 

yet tonight I rest 

and I close my eyes 

hoping to be blinded 

by our rise 

through my erosion 

so I can be awake 

and in my slumber 

I can dream.

Megumi Jindo ’28 (she/her) is a spoken word poet and a first year at Swarthmore College. She has been published in Cathartic Youth Literary Magazine and Ice Lolly Review, among other places. She has been recognized for her poetry as a 2023 New York State Youth Poet Laureate Finalist and as a recipient of the 2023 and 2022 ruth weiss Poet Award. You can find her pumping to music, taking pictures of nature, or pensively thinking with the stars.

lilac 

i have scars on my arms 

my eyes line with red 

purple from the vine tree— 

the circles under my eyes 

i haven’t slept for days 

the left side of my neck is sore 

my temple beats with precision 

and my soles are bloody brown 

trespassed every gate 

you blocked me out 

hatred crystallizing your sweet soul 

you used to play like an angel 

a harp on the last days of summer 

but now i’m like the coldest of your winter 

the knot you never want to untie 

the evil you won’t ever dare to whisper love again— 

it’s okay 

i think 

i’m starting to dance without you 

______ 

This poem is written for when you lie awake at night wondering what went wrong in a relationship — when the hurt comes, but happiness grows by separating from people you love. 

the way you left 

dandelions 

they fall right where you are 

plucking the petals off 

daisies 

they used to be your favorite 

until marshall died 

and we— 

you wilted 

you brushed your tears 

and never looked back since 

________ 

This poem is written for when someone you love leaves you and they’re doing better off without you — it’s like you never mattered.

