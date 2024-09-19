Poetry Corner: Featuring Elijah Nepomuceno ’28 and Megumi Jindo ’28

Elijah Nepomuceno ’28 is a first year student from Philadelphia. Elijah is a prospective double major in philosophy and political science. Elijah loves to write (and sometimes perform) poetry and satire through which concepts of identity, absurdity, and community are explored.

Dream

I am asleep

deprived of the dawn that illuminates my world every morning

there seems to be an eclipse of my soul so that every night

I wonder if there even was a day

because what soul doesn’t dream?

And you can’t be dreaming without

being awake.

But sleeping,

mothers told their sons,

is how we grow into mountains.

What good is being a mountain, mother,

when my own size blocks out

my light?

Because now I grow everlastingly in the darkness of night

hopelessly vigilant for a dawn,

that slimmer of light that tells me:

awaken, son;

it is time to rise.

it is time to dream.

But there is no sun to rise with me because I am asleep every day

is a midnight’s slumber

every night

tectonic plates collide

eternally

I cannot rise like the sun

because I am rising in my sleep until the boulders turn into pebbles

yet tonight I rest

and I close my eyes

hoping to be blinded

by our rise

through my erosion

so I can be awake

and in my slumber

I can dream.

Megumi Jindo ’28 (she/her) is a spoken word poet and a first year at Swarthmore College. She has been published in Cathartic Youth Literary Magazine and Ice Lolly Review, among other places. She has been recognized for her poetry as a 2023 New York State Youth Poet Laureate Finalist and as a recipient of the 2023 and 2022 ruth weiss Poet Award. You can find her pumping to music, taking pictures of nature, or pensively thinking with the stars.

lilac

i have scars on my arms

my eyes line with red

purple from the vine tree—

the circles under my eyes

i haven’t slept for days

the left side of my neck is sore

my temple beats with precision

and my soles are bloody brown

trespassed every gate

you blocked me out

hatred crystallizing your sweet soul

you used to play like an angel

a harp on the last days of summer

but now i’m like the coldest of your winter

the knot you never want to untie

the evil you won’t ever dare to whisper love again—

it’s okay

i think

i’m starting to dance without you

______

This poem is written for when you lie awake at night wondering what went wrong in a relationship — when the hurt comes, but happiness grows by separating from people you love.

the way you left

dandelions

they fall right where you are

plucking the petals off

daisies

they used to be your favorite

until marshall died

and we—

you wilted

you brushed your tears

and never looked back since

________

This poem is written for when someone you love leaves you and they’re doing better off without you — it’s like you never mattered.