Swarthmore Athlete of the Week: Andrew Moy ’25

Andrew Moy ’25, a junior from Manhasset, NY, was stellar on the mound during Swarthmore baseball’s conference opener against Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday. The Garnet defeated the Diplomats, 7-1, at Lancaster, PA. Moy pitched eight shutout innings, holding the Diplomats to just five hits. The junior did not allow a walk and struck out five batters, keeping his opponents to a .172 batting average. Saturday’s game marked Moy’s third win of the season, and he remains unbeaten this year. He was named Centennial Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday for his success.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s win against Franklin and Marshall on Saturday? How did it feel to open conference play with a victory?

Andrew Moy: It was nice to get off to a good start in conference play. I think our team has shown flashes [of success] all year, and it all seemed to come together on Saturday, so hopefully we can keep it going.

SV: Can you tell us about your performance on the mound? How did it feel to pitch eight shutout innings and earn your third win this season?

AM: It was definitely a good feeling, but the most important part was the team getting the win. The offense and defense played amazing all game and that really took all the pressure off.

SV: Which game are you looking forward to most this season?

AM: I don’t think I have any game in particular. Our main goal right now is to win the conference, so we just have to take everything one game at a time.

SV: What are some of the team’s goals for the season?

AM: I think winning the conference, naturally. We have the talent to go way farther than that too, in my opinion, but for now, we have to focus on one thing at a time.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the season?

AM: I’m just trying to have fun and do the best that I can.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

AM: Not any that I can think of, but I do have a warm up routine before I pitch, which takes about an hour.

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore, and what are you studying?

AM: Other than the academic stuff, I really like the small size of Swarthmore. You always see people you know walking around or in class. I’m double majoring in computer science and engineering.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

AM: I do not know if it counts as a bar, but the skirt steak with the butternut macaroni and cheese [at the Spice of Life] is my favorite.