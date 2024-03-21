Swarthmore Athlete of the Week: Isabela Bloomquist ’25

Isabela Bloomquist ’25, a junior from Boulder, CO, was instrumental in Swarthmore women’s lacrosse’s victory against Savannah College of Art and Design last Friday. Swarthmore traveled to Savannah, GA, for a Spring Break trip and to compete against the No. 4-ranked NAIA team. The Garnet defeated the Bees, 19-9, and Bloomquist scored a season-high of six goals and tallied two assists. She was named Centennial Athlete of the Week (March 19) for her contributions.

The junior was also integral in Swarthmore’s 16-11 win against Immaculata University on Wednesday night. She scored a team-high of five goals and added three assists, marking her fourth-straight game in which she totaled seven or more points.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s win against SCAD-Savannah on Friday?

Isabela Bloomquist: Our game against SCAD was a super fun game. We played them my first year, and we knew it would be a competitive game since they are one of the best NAIA teams in the country. We went down by two goals pretty early on, but chipped our way back into the game using big runs of consecutive goals. Our goalie, Helen Stafford ’24, played lights out, and her saves prompted a fast transition down the field, which resulted in lots of goals. It felt great coming back from Spring Break with two more wins under our belt.

SV: How did it feel to score a season-high of six goals?

IB: Like I just mentioned, I have to give all the credit to my teammates. Stafford made some crucial saves behind our strong defensive unit. Anna Stancofski ’24 and our draw team won us possession, which we were able to capitalize on. Our offense scored a lot of goals that day thanks to a total team effort.

SV: How did it feel to record seven or more points for three-straight games?

IB: This season, I have really been working on being a more balanced player and trying to see the field better. So it feels great that it has translated into my game play. Our team really trusts one another, which makes my job easy. I just have to feed my teammates the ball, and I know it will end up in the back of the net.

SV: What are the team’s goals for the season?

IB: Some of our team goals for the season are to avenge a few key conference losses from last season and to make Centennial Conference playoffs.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the season?

IB: A few big milestones are in reach for me this season. I just surpassed the 100 career-point mark and am eyeing down the 100 career-goal mark, but none of these achievements would have been possible without my teammates who push me to be a better player and person every single day. It really helps to get the opportunity to go 1-v-1 against one of the best defenders in the conference, Mia Holland ’25, everyday at practice.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

IB: My teammate Abby Love ’25 always braids my hair pre-game.

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore, and what are you studying?

IB: I chose Swarthmore because it presented me with the opportunity to receive one of the best educations in the country while also being able to continue playing lacrosse at the next level. I am a double major in political science and Spanish with the hopes of attending law school upon graduation.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

IB: My favorite Dining Center bar is definitely the ice cream sundae bar.