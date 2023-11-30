Athlete of the Week: Carly Murphy ’27

Carly Murphy ’27, a first-year from Wildwood, NJ, was integral to Swarthmore women’s basketball’s 55-53 win against Muhlenberg College on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The rookie tallied a career-high of 21 points in the conference opener, pacing the Garnet offense on 8-of-17 shooting. Swarthmore women’s basketball remains undefeated (2-0) in Centennial Conference play after Wednesday night’s win against Washington College, 55-39. The Garnet faces Dickinson College next on the road this Saturday.

Sophia Vesely: Can you tell us about the team’s win against Muhlenberg College?

Carly Murphy: It was the definition of a team win. Everything we had done in practice transferred to the game, and everyone was 100% committed to their role. We definitely can improve upon certain things, but it was a great first win.

SV: How did it feel to record a career-high of 21 points?

CM: I honestly did not realize how many points I had until the locker room. It is definitely a real confidence booster knowing I can play like that as a freshman at the collegiate level.

SV: What are some of the team’s goals for the season?

CM: Obviously, our goal is to make it to the playoffs and go all the way, but we have the mindset of getting 1% better every day and focusing on one game at a time.

SV: What are some of your personal goals for the season?

CM: I want to continue playing at my best level on both sides of the court while also having fun.

SV: Which game are you looking forward to most, and why?

CM: Even though I’m new to the dynamic of the conference, I am excited about the Haverford game.

SV: Do you have any pre- or post-game rituals?

CM: I always find time to shoot alone before the game and listen to some pump-up music.

SV: Why did you choose Swarthmore?

CM: I chose Swarthmore for the chance to challenge myself in and out of the classroom. When I visited, I loved the campus, and more importantly, the chemistry of the team.

SV: What is your favorite Dining Center bar?

CM: Daily Kneads on an Eagles game day.