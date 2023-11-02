Remembering and Honoring Natalie Kim ’22

On Friday, Oct. 27, Senior Lecturer in Music Andrew Hauze emailed students about the passing of Swarthmore alumna Natalie Kim ’22 earlier in the week. The email commemorated Kim and her life at Swarthmore and beyond, and included an obituary written by her family.

“Natalie was an extraordinary human being who spread warmth and kindness to everyone she met. Her incredibly positive attitude and delight in learning, friendship, music, and animals are unforgettable,” Hauze wrote.

In her memory, the family’s GoFundMe is raising money for the Town & Country Veterinary Hospital in Media, where Kim worked for five years. As of today, over $60,000 has been raised.

In his email to the campus community, Hauze also highlighted her contributions and involvement at Swarthmore, allowing her to blend her passions for music and animals.

“Natalie was a Chemistry major at Swarthmore, and she had just begun her first year at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. Natalie was also deeply involved in music at Swarthmore, including playing viola in the Chroma Quartet, the College Orchestra, and the Lab Orchestra,” Hauze wrote.

In a series of follow-up emails to the campus community on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, Hauze included updates on efforts to honor the legacy and life of Kim at Swarthmore and beyond. At 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, members of the college orchestra and broader community gathered in Lang Concert Hall in lieu of rehearsal to remember Kim and process their grief.

Hauze also shared the placement of a remembrance book in Underhill Library, allowing community members to write memories or send condolences to the Kim family. The message also announced a memorial service to be held this Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Savior in Wayne, PA.

Students and community members are encouraged to reach out to faculty and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) on campus for support as they process the news. Natalie’s legacy of a deep passion for music and care for animals will be remembered and honored.